All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
NASCAR Cup New Hampshire

NASCAR hails wet tyre racing at New Hampshire "very successful"

NASCAR entered a new phase of racing with its wet weather tyres in Sunday’s Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and it appeared to work as hoped.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Upd:
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro

Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

NASCAR waited out a delay of over two hours in the final stage on Sunday and mandated teams ran the final 77 competitive laps on wet weather tyres.

Twice under caution, teams were allowed to fit new sets of wets with non-competitive pit stops, but organisers never felt the track dried enough to allow teams to return to slick tyres.

Although Christopher Bell led the final 64 laps of the 305 journey, the racing on the track was wild as drivers searched for the best lines as the track began to dry out.

“I think what we the way we started this whole wet weather tyre process was basically we wanted to get our races started on time and it really played into our hands [on Saturday] to get the Xfinity race started on time and to get our races back to green as quick as possible if we had a delay like today,” said Elton Sawyer, NASCAR’s senior vice president of competition.

Race winner Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Rheem Toyota Camry

Race winner Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Rheem Toyota Camry

Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

“Kudos to Goodyear. This was [NASCAR Chairman] Jim France’s vision of what wet weather tyres could do. We ran 301-plus laps today. So, with the overtime, our fans got the whole ticket and they got to see some great exciting racing.”

Sawyer insisted NASCAR does not want to be in the “tyre business” – dictating when teams can pit and what tyres they must utilise.

However, resuming the race without completing drying pit road, presents numerous challenges if competitive pit stops were employed.

“There’s still some things that we’re learning through this process and in all honestly, we’d like to be out of the tyre business,” he said. “We’d like to just turn that over to the teams.

“But as we continue to take small steps and we learn, eventually we’ll get there. We just want to do this in the safest way possible.”

Asked if NASCAR would rate the wet weather tyres use at New Hampshire this weekend a success, Sawyer said, “Absolutely. Absolutely. I mean, if you go back and look at the reason we came up with this and we started working through it with our teams and the folks at the R&D Center, it was to do exactly what we did yesterday and what we did today with the Cup race.

“So yes, very successful.”

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Gene Haas to remain in NASCAR with rebranded race team
Next article NASCAR Cup New Hampshire: Bell wins on rain tyres in weekend sweep

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jim Utter
More from
Jim Utter
NASCAR Cup New Hampshire: Bell wins on rain tyres in weekend sweep

NASCAR Cup New Hampshire: Bell wins on rain tyres in weekend sweep

NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire
NASCAR Cup New Hampshire: Bell wins on rain tyres in weekend sweep
Stewart-Haas Racing: The unexpected rise and fall of a NASCAR giant

Stewart-Haas Racing: The unexpected rise and fall of a NASCAR giant

NASCAR Cup
Stewart-Haas Racing: The unexpected rise and fall of a NASCAR giant
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Plus
Plus
NASCAR
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Sauber F1 team looking to find Pourchaire a new IndyCar seat

Sauber F1 team looking to find Pourchaire a new IndyCar seat

INDY IndyCar
Laguna Seca
Sauber F1 team looking to find Pourchaire a new IndyCar seat
Aprilia: Adapting to all new line-up in MotoGP 2025 the only "question mark" for us

Aprilia: Adapting to all new line-up in MotoGP 2025 the only "question mark" for us

MGP MotoGP
Dutch GP
Aprilia: Adapting to all new line-up in MotoGP 2025 the only "question mark" for us
Ricciardo: No need to revert RB F1 upgrades after Spain shocker

Ricciardo: No need to revert RB F1 upgrades after Spain shocker

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
Ricciardo: No need to revert RB F1 upgrades after Spain shocker
McLaren: Norris could have done nothing more to win F1 Spanish GP

McLaren: Norris could have done nothing more to win F1 Spanish GP

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
McLaren: Norris could have done nothing more to win F1 Spanish GP

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe