NASCAR Cup North Wilkesboro
Race report

NASCAR All-Star Race: Logano takes $1m win, Stenhouse and Busch fight

Joey Logano capped an impressive day for Team Penske with a dominant win in NASCAR’s All-Star Race, while Ricky Stenhouse Jr and Kyle Busch brawled at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter

Hours after team owner Roger Penske’s IndyCar drivers swept the front row for this year’s Indianapolis 500 in qualifying, Logano added a $1 million prize with his win in NASCAR’s annual all-star event.

Logano, who has yet to win a points-paying NASCAR Cup race this season, started on pole and led 199 of the 200 laps. Denny Hamlin ended up Logano’s toughest challenger, nearly grabbing the lead on a three-wide move midway in the race, and he also closed the gap in the final laps as Logano edged him by 0.636 seconds.

But the major flashpoint was elsewhere, as the race ended with a fight in the garage between Stenhouse Jr. and Busch.

At the start of the race Busch got loose and up into the outside wall on the opening lap and then also on lap 2, which sent him into Stenhouse and forced the #47 out of the race. A frustrated Stenhouse then parked his wrecked car in Busch’s pit slot.

After the race, Stenhouse – who had to wait until the end of the race as thee is no infield tunnel – confronted Busch, which resulted in a heated confrontation and ended with fists flying, with Stenhouse laying the first hit on Busch.

NASCAR will look into the post-race fracas and any penalties would be announced next week.

Watch: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. swings on Kyle Busch post-race at North Wilkesboro

“I felt Kyle and I never had any issues and I wrecked him one time at Daytona and he kind of bad mouthed me ever since then,” Stenhouse said after the incident.

“I’m not sure why he was so mad – yeah, I shoved it three-wide, but he hit the fence, kind of came off the fence and ran into me. When I was talking to him, he kept saying that I wrecked him. It was definitely built-up frustration with how he runs his mouth all the time about myself.

“I know he’s frustrated because he doesn’t run near as good as he used to.

“I was excited about the rest of the night, and he ruined it.”

Busch, who finished 10th out of the 20 cars, left the track without comment.

Behind winner Logano and runner-up Hamlin, Chris Buescher ended up third, with Kyle Larson – who qualified fifth for the Indy 500 earlier in the day – in fourth as Ryan Blaney rounded out the top five.

NASCAR Cup Series - All-Star Race results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits Points Retirement
1 United States J. Logano Team Penske 22 Ford 200

1:19'57.335

   3    
2 United States D. Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota 200

+0.636

1:19'57.971

 0.636 5    
3 United States C. Buescher RFK Racing 17 Ford 200

+4.893

1:20'02.228

 4.257 4    
4 United States K. Larson Hendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet 200

+5.312

1:20'02.647

 0.419 6    
5 United States R. Blaney Team Penske 12 Ford 200

+5.451

1:20'02.786

 0.139 4    
6 United States B. Wallace 23XI Racing 23 Toyota 200

+7.453

1:20'04.788

 2.002 6    
7 United States R. Chastain TrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet 200

+9.222

1:20'06.557

 1.769 6    
8 United States C. Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 200

+10.218

1:20'07.553

 0.996 6    
9 United States M. McDowell Front Row Motorsports 34 Ford 200

+10.666

1:20'08.001

 0.448 7    
10 United States K. Busch Richard Childress Racing 8 Chevrolet 200

+11.310

1:20'08.645

 0.644 6    
11 United States N. Gragson Stewart-Haas Racing 10 Ford 200

+13.369

1:20'10.704

 2.059 6    
12 United States M. Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota 200

+14.236

1:20'11.571

 0.867 6    
13
T. Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing
 54 Toyota 200

+14.577

1:20'11.912

 0.341 6    
14 United States T. Reddick 23XI Racing 45 Toyota 200

+14.719

1:20'12.054

 0.142 5    
15 Mexico D. Suarez TrackHouse Racing 99 Chevrolet 200

+15.448

1:20'12.783

 0.729 7    
16 United States B. Keselowski RFK Racing 6 Ford 200

+15.791

1:20'13.126

 0.343 4    
17 United States C. Bell Joe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 200

+16.648

1:20'13.983

 0.857 5    
18 United States A. Allmendinger Kaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet 198

+2 Laps

1:20'00.722

 2 Laps 7    
19 United States W. Byron Hendrick Motorsports 24 Chevrolet 186

+14 Laps

1:20'08.837

 12 Laps 8    
20 United States R. Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing 47 Chevrolet 2

+198 Laps

1'01.944

 184 Laps 3   Accident
View full results  

Previous article Supercars ace Brown: van Gisbergen 'opened the door' to NASCAR debut

Jim Utter
