Jimmie Johnson's Legacy Motor Club NASCAR team switches to Toyota in 2024

Tuesday afternoon's announcement of Legacy MC's intention to switch manufacturers at the end of the 2023 season means there will now be eight full-time Toyota teams on the grid next season, the most since the 2011 season.

Currently Joe Gibbs Racing and 23XI Racing are the only two organisations running Toyotas.

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, who won all of his titles in Hendrick Motorsport-run Chevrolets, became a co-owner at Legacy MC during the offseason and has since enacted several changes from personnel to even the team name.

“Maury Gallagher and I are very excited about the partnership with Toyota and TRD beginning in 2024,” said Johnson.

“We admire and respect the level at which Toyota conducts their business in this sport and look forward to forging a new legacy for the future. I will always be appreciative to Chevrolet and everything we have accomplished together.

“I’m so thankful they took a chance on a kid from California so long ago and proud that the history books will forever memorialise our record-breaking success we shared.”

The team currently fields the #42 for Noah Gragson and #43 for Erik Jones, both former Toyota development drivers.

“We are humbled and delighted to welcome Legacy Motor Club into the Toyota and TRD NASCAR family,” said TRD president David Wilson.

“Jimmie Johnson and Maury Gallagher have impressed us with their long-term vision and commitment to building a championship caliber organisation. More importantly, their character and values are aligned with ours and our current Cup Series partners, Joe Gibbs Racing and 23XI Racing.

“Of course, we also look forward to being reunited with our old friends, Erik Jones and Noah Gragson.”

The team formerly known as Richard Petty Motorsports has undergone several rebrands in the last few years amid changes in ownership.

It became Petty GMS for 2022, before its latest change of identity as Legacy MC in 2023.

The organisation had gone winless since 2014 until Jones earned a surprise victory in the Southern 500 last year. Its struggles have persisted into 2023, with both full-time drivers outside the top-20 in points having registered just two top ten finishes.