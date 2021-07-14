Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
NASCAR Cup News

Hendrick extends Larson NASCAR contract to the end of 2023

By:

Kyle Larson will remain with Hendrick Motorsports in the NASCAR Cup Series through to the end of 2023 in a new contract extension revealed Wednesday.

Hendrick extends Larson NASCAR contract to the end of 2023

As part of the deal, HendrickCars.com will become the majority sponsor for Larson in 35 of the 36 points-paying races.

They will also back Larson's dirt endeavours, becoming a primary sponsor in all non-NASCAR events he competes in.

Larson's current agreement expires at the conclusion of 2022, but this new contract extends his stay with HMS through the 2023 season.

“When we perform on the track on Sunday, we can feel the impact on Monday,” said Rick Hendrick, chairman and CEO of Hendrick Automotive Group and owner of Hendrick Motorsports.

“With the chance to plan for the next two years, the program is only going to help Hendrick Automotive Group sell more cars, book more service appointments and ultimately do more business.

It will also allow our company to recruit talented people and support our internal recognition and incentive programs.

"The more we followed the data, the easier the decision became. We are seeing clear results.”

HendrickCars.com has seen significant increases in website traffic thanks to Larson's success.

Larson made headlines last year when has was suspended from NASCAR competition for using a racial slur during a live stream, but was reinstated for 2021.

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro HendrickCars.com

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro HendrickCars.com

Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

The 28-year-old's return to NASCAR's top level has been impressive, winning four races this season - which is more than any driver so far this year - including three in succession. He also won the All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Read Also:

“The chance to extend my contract with Hendrick Motorsports and have such an awesome sponsor in HendrickCars.com are things I don’t take for granted,” said Larson.

“I feel like I’m driving for the best team and the best sponsors in the sport.

"To know that our on-track performance is having positive business influence off the track is very important because I want to return the incredible support they’ve given me.

"Everyone at Hendrick Automotive Group has made me feel like part of their team, and it’s exciting to be able to represent a company that loves racing like I do.

"I feel like we’re just scratching the surface of what’s possible.”

shares
comments
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Vinales' MotoGP future "at a standstill" following Yamaha exit

6 h
2
Formula 1

Marko: ‘Changed’ Gasly wouldn’t perform now how he did at Red Bull

7 h
3
IndyCar

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie

4 h
4
Formula 1

F1 British GP sprint qualifying race: What time is it, how to watch it & more

1 d
5
MotoGP

Podcast: Explaining the sponsorship mess at Rossi's VR46 MotoGP team

1 h
Latest news
Hendrick extends Larson NASCAR contract to the end of 2023
NAS

Hendrick extends Larson NASCAR contract to the end of 2023

1 h
Podcast: Explaining the sponsorship mess at Rossi's VR46 MotoGP team
MGP

Podcast: Explaining the sponsorship mess at Rossi's VR46 MotoGP team

1 h
British GP "designed to feel like 2019" F1 race
F1

British GP "designed to feel like 2019" F1 race

3 h
FIA to slash London E-Prix energy levels after Formula E teams' concerns
FE

FIA to slash London E-Prix energy levels after Formula E teams' concerns

3 h
The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie Plus
INDY

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie

4 h
Nick DeGroot More
Nick DeGroot
Chip Ganassi sells entire NASCAR team to Trackhouse Racing
NASCAR

Chip Ganassi sells entire NASCAR team to Trackhouse Racing

NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon to be vice chairman at Hendrick Motorsport
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon to be vice chairman at Hendrick Motorsport

How a NASCAR veteran landed a deserved farewell tour Plus
NASCAR

How a NASCAR veteran landed a deserved farewell tour

Kyle Larson More
Kyle Larson
NASCAR Pocono: Bowman wins in dramatic finish as Larson blows tyre
Video Inside
NASCAR

NASCAR Pocono: Bowman wins in dramatic finish as Larson blows tyre

Kyle Larson: NASCAR has always been my number one priority
Video Inside
NASCAR

Kyle Larson: NASCAR has always been my number one priority

Larson dominates Nashville for fourth straight NASCAR Cup win
NASCAR

Larson dominates Nashville for fourth straight NASCAR Cup win

Hendrick Motorsports More
Hendrick Motorsports
NASCAR Road America: Elliott returns to form with win
NASCAR

NASCAR Road America: Elliott returns to form with win

Gordon: Hendrick Motorsports "is where my true passion lies"
NASCAR

Gordon: Hendrick Motorsports "is where my true passion lies"

NASCAR Sonoma: Larson continues domination with latest win
Video Inside
NASCAR

NASCAR Sonoma: Larson continues domination with latest win

Trending Today

Vinales' MotoGP future "at a standstill" following Yamaha exit
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales' MotoGP future "at a standstill" following Yamaha exit

Marko: ‘Changed’ Gasly wouldn’t perform now how he did at Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marko: ‘Changed’ Gasly wouldn’t perform now how he did at Red Bull

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie Plus
IndyCar IndyCar

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie

F1 British GP sprint qualifying race: What time is it, how to watch it & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 British GP sprint qualifying race: What time is it, how to watch it & more

Podcast: Explaining the sponsorship mess at Rossi's VR46 MotoGP team
MotoGP MotoGP

Podcast: Explaining the sponsorship mess at Rossi's VR46 MotoGP team

British GP "designed to feel like 2019" F1 race
Formula 1 Formula 1

British GP "designed to feel like 2019" F1 race

Sauber extends Alfa Romeo F1 naming partnership on multi-year deal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sauber extends Alfa Romeo F1 naming partnership on multi-year deal

Why it's not unreasonable for Rossi to race on in MotoGP with VR46 in 2022
MotoGP MotoGP

Why it's not unreasonable for Rossi to race on in MotoGP with VR46 in 2022

Latest news

Hendrick extends Larson NASCAR contract to the end of 2023
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Hendrick extends Larson NASCAR contract to the end of 2023

Podcast: Explaining the sponsorship mess at Rossi's VR46 MotoGP team
MotoGP MotoGP

Podcast: Explaining the sponsorship mess at Rossi's VR46 MotoGP team

British GP "designed to feel like 2019" F1 race
Formula 1 Formula 1

British GP "designed to feel like 2019" F1 race

FIA to slash London E-Prix energy levels after Formula E teams' concerns
Formula E Formula E

FIA to slash London E-Prix energy levels after Formula E teams' concerns

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.