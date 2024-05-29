All Series
NASCAR Cup

Front Row Motorsports intends to buy NASCAR charter from Stewart-Haas

Front Row Motorsports has confirmed its intentions to purchase a third charter from Stewart-Haas ahead of the 2025 NASCAR Cup season.

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Chase Briscoe, Stewart Haas Racing, Mahindra Tractors Ford Mustang, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Love's Travel Stops Ford Mustang

Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

The team currently operates two full-time Cup teams with Michael McDowell and Todd Gilliland, while McDowell is set to leave the team for Spire Motorsports at the end of the year.

The team has entered a third car on a part-time basis, and recently earned Ford Tier 1 status after forming a technical alliance with Team Penske.

The charters, created with the start of the 2016 season, guarantees a team entry in all 36 points-paying races each year and sets a minimum guaranteed payout for each race. The payouts can change based on where the team ranks in owner points.

Since the charters were introduced, they have increased more than 10 times in value. Spire purchased Live Fast Motorsports’ charter reportedly for around $40 million last year.

Autosport was able to confirm that the new charter Front Motorsports is aiming to obtain would come from Stewart-Haas Racing, which announced it will shut down its four-car operation at the conclusion of the 2024 season.

However, a purchase cannot be finalised until a new charter agreement is reached. Team owners received a new charter agreement proposal from NASCAR on Tuesday.

Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Walmart / RTIC Ford Mustang

Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Walmart / RTIC Ford Mustang

Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

"We have a very positive outlook on the future of NASCAR and as the sport plans for success, so do we," said Bob Jenkins, Owner, Front Row Motorsports.

"Today that means having a plan for expanding back to three cars in the NASCAR Cup Series. I always have the vision to continue to grow and improve our team and that commitment and desire never changes."

Jerry Freeze, the team’s general manager, added: "It is good to get the news out now as we have a lot of work to do to prepare a new team. All of us on the leadership team will be working through that, obtaining the parts and pieces needed for the new team.

"And, most importantly, adding to the dedicated and talented staff and culture that exists today within our organisation."

Front Row Motorsports won the 2021 Daytona 500 with McDowell and has four wins total as in the Cup Series.

There is no indication on the team’s full 2025 driver line-up, but Riley Herbst is a leading candidate, as are the current Stewart-Haas drivers - Josh Berry, Noah Gragson, Chase Briscoe and Ryan Preece - currently looking for options for next season.

Previous article Stewart-Haas Racing to shut down NASCAR Cup Series operation

Nick DeGroot
