Subscribe
Previous / F1 world champion Raikkonen to contest NASCAR Cup race at COTA
NASCAR Cup News

F1 champion Jenson Button to make NASCAR Cup debut at COTA

Jenson Button will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut at the Circuit of the Americas later this month as the 2009 Formula 1 champion embarks on a planned three-race schedule.

Nick DeGroot
By:
F1 champion Jenson Button to make NASCAR Cup debut at COTA

Button will race the #15 Rick Ware Racing Ford Mustang with support from Stewart-Haas Racing at COTA, where he will also face 2007 F1 champion Kimi Raikkonen in a third Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet.

It will be Button's first appearance in any division of NASCAR and comes a few months ahead of his planned assault on the Le Mans 24 Hours in a Next Gen Cup car prepared by Hendrick Motorsports. There, Button will share the car with Jimmie Johnson and Mike Rockenfeller as he makes his first attempt at the endurance classic since 2018.

In addition to the Cup Series' first road course race of the season at COTA on 26 March, he will also enter the inaugural Chicago Street Course race on 12 July and before returning to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course on 13 August.

Button was present for all eight grands prix held at Indy between 2000 and 2007, but never finished higher than eighth with Renault in 2002. He qualified third for the infamous 2005 race that all 14 Michelin runners were unable to start after tyre problems in the build-up.

His best finish at COTA from five F1 starts was fifth in 2012.

Since stepping away from F1 full-time at the end of 2016, Button won the 2018 Super GT championship and has contested events in different disciplines, including DTM, British GT and Extreme E. He made his 306th and final appearance replacing Fernando Alonso at the 2017 Monaco Grand Prix.

“The reason I was able to stay in Formula 1 for so long was because I always felt I was learning," said Button.

"There was always something new in terms of technologies, or I could still improve my driving or engineering skills within Formula 1.

"When I got to my 17th year in F1, I felt like I lost that hunger a little bit because it wasn’t new anymore. There wasn’t something new to learn.

Jenson Button, Rick Ware Racing Ford Mustang

Jenson Button, Rick Ware Racing Ford Mustang

Photo by: True Speed PR

"Stepping away from F1 gave me the opportunity to try different series that excited me. I raced Super GT in Japan. I raced at Le Mans. I raced off-road because it was another skill to learn.

"You put yourself in a slightly vulnerable position because it’s not your complete skill set, and there’s still more to learn to be as good as the best.

"I love that challenge of driving new things. It’s slightly out of my comfort zone, and I found that out with off-road trucks.

“Obviously, racing a Cup car is very different than what I’m used to. It’s a lot heavier with a lot less power and, basically, no downforce.

"It’s got a sequential gearbox where you need to blip the throttle, so there’s lots of stuff to learn in a very short space of time.

“But I just get excited about that new challenge, and when I throw myself into something, I am 100% in. I’m not just doing it for fun in some one-off.

“I want to be competitive, and I know that to be competitive, it’s going to take a bit of time. That’s why doing these three races works very well this season.”

COTA will also feature the NASCAR Cup debut of accomplished sportscar racer Jordan Taylor. The Le Mans class winner and IMSA SportsCar Championship winner will sub for an injured Chase Elliott in the #9 Hendrick Chevrolet. 

shares
comments

F1 world champion Raikkonen to contest NASCAR Cup race at COTA
Nick DeGroot More
Nick DeGroot
Martinsville removes and preserves wall from Chastain NASCAR wall-ride

Martinsville removes and preserves wall from Chastain NASCAR wall-ride

NASCAR

Martinsville removes and preserves wall from Chastain NASCAR wall-ride Martinsville removes and preserves wall from Chastain NASCAR wall-ride

Le Mans class winner Taylor to sub for injured Elliott in NASCAR Cup at COTA

Le Mans class winner Taylor to sub for injured Elliott in NASCAR Cup at COTA

NASCAR Cup

Le Mans class winner Taylor to sub for injured Elliott in NASCAR Cup at COTA Le Mans class winner Taylor to sub for injured Elliott in NASCAR Cup at COTA

How a NASCAR veteran landed a deserved farewell tour

How a NASCAR veteran landed a deserved farewell tour

Plus
Plus
NASCAR

How a NASCAR veteran landed a deserved farewell tour How a NASCAR veteran landed a deserved farewell tour

More
Jenson Button
Button: Garage 56 entry will show “true NASCAR” at Le Mans 24 Hours

Button: Garage 56 entry will show “true NASCAR” at Le Mans 24 Hours

Le Mans
Le Mans

Button: Garage 56 entry will show “true NASCAR” at Le Mans 24 Hours Button: Garage 56 entry will show “true NASCAR” at Le Mans 24 Hours

F1 champion Button to race in Nitro Rallycross series with Xite

F1 champion Button to race in Nitro Rallycross series with Xite

General

F1 champion Button to race in Nitro Rallycross series with Xite F1 champion Button to race in Nitro Rallycross series with Xite

Why Button's motorsport journey is far from over

Why Button's motorsport journey is far from over

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why Button's motorsport journey is far from over Why Button's motorsport journey is far from over

Stewart-Haas Racing More
Stewart-Haas Racing
NASCAR penalises SHR, Custer for aiding Briscoe's playoff hopes

NASCAR penalises SHR, Custer for aiding Briscoe's playoff hopes

NASCAR

NASCAR penalises SHR, Custer for aiding Briscoe's playoff hopes NASCAR penalises SHR, Custer for aiding Briscoe's playoff hopes

Stewart-Haas Racing to appeal NASCAR penalty

Stewart-Haas Racing to appeal NASCAR penalty

NASCAR

Stewart-Haas Racing to appeal NASCAR penalty Stewart-Haas Racing to appeal NASCAR penalty

NASCAR Cup Richmond: Harvick holds off Bell for second straight win

NASCAR Cup Richmond: Harvick holds off Bell for second straight win

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Richmond: Harvick holds off Bell for second straight win NASCAR Cup Richmond: Harvick holds off Bell for second straight win

Latest news

F1 champion Jenson Button to make NASCAR Cup debut at COTA

F1 champion Jenson Button to make NASCAR Cup debut at COTA

NAS NASCAR Cup

F1 champion Jenson Button to make NASCAR Cup debut at COTA F1 champion Jenson Button to make NASCAR Cup debut at COTA

How Alfa Romeo turned to a ‘blistering’ Mercedes F1 idea

How Alfa Romeo turned to a ‘blistering’ Mercedes F1 idea

F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP

How Alfa Romeo turned to a ‘blistering’ Mercedes F1 idea How Alfa Romeo turned to a ‘blistering’ Mercedes F1 idea

Mercedes planning "radical changes" for 2023 F1 car

Mercedes planning "radical changes" for 2023 F1 car

F1 Formula 1

Mercedes planning "radical changes" for 2023 F1 car Mercedes planning "radical changes" for 2023 F1 car

Video: The top 10 Williams F1 drivers ranked

Video: The top 10 Williams F1 drivers ranked

F1 Formula 1

Video: The top 10 Williams F1 drivers ranked Video: The top 10 Williams F1 drivers ranked

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.