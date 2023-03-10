Button open to NASCAR oval racing if Cup Series outings go well
Jenson Button has no qualms about racing in NASCAR on oval tracks in future, as long as his first steps in three Cup Series road course races go to plan.
The 2009 Formula 1 world champion will make his first-ever NASCAR start in its premier Cup Series later this month at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas, driving for Rick Ware Racing in a Ford Mustang provided by Stewart-Haas Racing.
As long as the three races – which also include the inaugural Chicago Street Race and the Indianapolis Road Course – go well, Button says he is open to expanding his NASCAR experience to the ovals.
“I think we all knew that an oval wouldn’t be a good idea,” he said of his NASCAR Cup racing debut on FOX’s RaceHub show.
“I would love to do an oval but it’s another skillset altogether. That’s something that maybe I could do in the future, if I like the car and the series, maybe it’s a possibility.”
When asked by Autosport if having Mobil and Stewart-Haas involved made his dream of racing in a future Daytona 500 more feasible, Button replied: “It is. For me, it’s not just about driving a racing car – it’s a racing car. It’s very different to what I’m used to, you get to grips with it over time, it’s the racing that’s a lot more difficult.
“Having cars all around you, having your spotter telling you who’s where, a lot of the time you’re stuck in the middle and you can’t really do much. It’s just a different type of racing, and that’s the bit that would take a while.
Jenson Button, Rick Ware Racing Ford Mustang
Photo by: True Speed PR
“I could go and drive on an oval, sure it would take time, but I’d get to grips with it – certainly a track like Daytona where it’s flat the whole way around. It’s when you put other cars into the equation and the drafting, the pushing – it’s a lot to learn.
“Doing that in the Cup Series probably isn’t the best way, like me jumping in a Cup car at Daytona. It would be better for me to get in a lower category first to gain a bit of experience that way.”
Button said what happens after these races is completely open, with sponsor Mobil the driving force behind the project.
“It’s all down to performance after that, isn’t it?” said Button. “The reason I’ve got this drive is because of what I’ve done previously, and my relationship with Mobil 1, but if they don’t go well then that doesn’t mean much for my prospects of getting a drive in 2024 for a full season.
“If I like the championship, if I like the car and think it’s fun and enjoyable, and I can be competitive, there’s always that possibility.
“And the circuits we’ve chosen work out really well, they’re the perfect trio. COTA I know, nobody has driven at Chicago – driving one of these around a street course sounds nuts – so it’s the same for all of us. At Indy, it’s different to the track I’m used to, but has some of the same corners.”
F1 champion Jenson Button to make NASCAR Cup debut at COTA
Why Button is living out his Days of Thunder NASCAR dream
Button: Garage 56 Le Mans entry will be "a fan favourite"
Button: Garage 56 Le Mans entry will be "a fan favourite" Button: Garage 56 Le Mans entry will be "a fan favourite"
F1 champion Jenson Button to make NASCAR Cup debut at COTA
F1 champion Jenson Button to make NASCAR Cup debut at COTA F1 champion Jenson Button to make NASCAR Cup debut at COTA
Why Button's motorsport journey is far from over
Why Button's motorsport journey is far from over Why Button's motorsport journey is far from over
NASCAR penalises SHR, Custer for aiding Briscoe's playoff hopes
NASCAR penalises SHR, Custer for aiding Briscoe's playoff hopes NASCAR penalises SHR, Custer for aiding Briscoe's playoff hopes
Stewart-Haas Racing to appeal NASCAR penalty
Stewart-Haas Racing to appeal NASCAR penalty Stewart-Haas Racing to appeal NASCAR penalty
NASCAR Cup Richmond: Harvick holds off Bell for second straight win
NASCAR Cup Richmond: Harvick holds off Bell for second straight win NASCAR Cup Richmond: Harvick holds off Bell for second straight win
Latest news
Portugal MotoGP test: Bagnaia leads Ducati 1-2 as pre-season resumes
Portugal MotoGP test: Bagnaia leads Ducati 1-2 as pre-season resumes Portugal MotoGP test: Bagnaia leads Ducati 1-2 as pre-season resumes
Aprilia reveals radical new aero concept for MotoGP at Portugal test
Aprilia reveals radical new aero concept for MotoGP at Portugal test Aprilia reveals radical new aero concept for MotoGP at Portugal test
Who has the edge among IndyCar's 'big four' teams?
Who has the edge among IndyCar's 'big four' teams? Who has the edge among IndyCar's 'big four' teams?
Williams winter F1 gains second only to Aston Martin - Albon
Williams winter F1 gains second only to Aston Martin - Albon Williams winter F1 gains second only to Aston Martin - Albon
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.