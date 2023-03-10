Subscribe
Previous / F1 champion Jenson Button to make NASCAR Cup debut at COTA Next / Why Button is living out his Days of Thunder NASCAR dream
NASCAR Cup News

Button open to NASCAR oval racing if Cup Series outings go well

Jenson Button has no qualms about racing in NASCAR on oval tracks in future, as long as his first steps in three Cup Series road course races go to plan.

Charles Bradley
By:
Button open to NASCAR oval racing if Cup Series outings go well

The 2009 Formula 1 world champion will make his first-ever NASCAR start in its premier Cup Series later this month at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas, driving for Rick Ware Racing in a Ford Mustang provided by Stewart-Haas Racing.

As long as the three races – which also include the inaugural Chicago Street Race and the Indianapolis Road Course – go well, Button says he is open to expanding his NASCAR experience to the ovals.

“I think we all knew that an oval wouldn’t be a good idea,” he said of his NASCAR Cup racing debut on FOX’s RaceHub show.

“I would love to do an oval but it’s another skillset altogether. That’s something that maybe I could do in the future, if I like the car and the series, maybe it’s a possibility.”

When asked by Autosport if having Mobil and Stewart-Haas involved made his dream of racing in a future Daytona 500 more feasible, Button replied: “It is. For me, it’s not just about driving a racing car – it’s a racing car. It’s very different to what I’m used to, you get to grips with it over time, it’s the racing that’s a lot more difficult.

“Having cars all around you, having your spotter telling you who’s where, a lot of the time you’re stuck in the middle and you can’t really do much. It’s just a different type of racing, and that’s the bit that would take a while.

Jenson Button, Rick Ware Racing Ford Mustang

Jenson Button, Rick Ware Racing Ford Mustang

Photo by: True Speed PR

“I could go and drive on an oval, sure it would take time, but I’d get to grips with it – certainly a track like Daytona where it’s flat the whole way around. It’s when you put other cars into the equation and the drafting, the pushing – it’s a lot to learn.

“Doing that in the Cup Series probably isn’t the best way, like me jumping in a Cup car at Daytona. It would be better for me to get in a lower category first to gain a bit of experience that way.”

Read Also:

Button said what happens after these races is completely open, with sponsor Mobil the driving force behind the project.

“It’s all down to performance after that, isn’t it?” said Button. “The reason I’ve got this drive is because of what I’ve done previously, and my relationship with Mobil 1, but if they don’t go well then that doesn’t mean much for my prospects of getting a drive in 2024 for a full season.

“If I like the championship, if I like the car and think it’s fun and enjoyable, and I can be competitive, there’s always that possibility.

“And the circuits we’ve chosen work out really well, they’re the perfect trio. COTA I know, nobody has driven at Chicago – driving one of these around a street course sounds nuts – so it’s the same for all of us. At Indy, it’s different to the track I’m used to, but has some of the same corners.”

shares
comments

F1 champion Jenson Button to make NASCAR Cup debut at COTA

Why Button is living out his Days of Thunder NASCAR dream
Charles Bradley More
Charles Bradley
Why Button is living out his Days of Thunder NASCAR dream

Why Button is living out his Days of Thunder NASCAR dream

NASCAR

Why Button is living out his Days of Thunder NASCAR dream Why Button is living out his Days of Thunder NASCAR dream

Daytona 24 winner MSR hit by $50k fine, 200-point penalty for tyre infraction

Daytona 24 winner MSR hit by $50k fine, 200-point penalty for tyre infraction

IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Daytona 24 winner MSR hit by $50k fine, 200-point penalty for tyre infraction Daytona 24 winner MSR hit by $50k fine, 200-point penalty for tyre infraction

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

More
Jenson Button
Button: Garage 56 Le Mans entry will be "a fan favourite"

Button: Garage 56 Le Mans entry will be "a fan favourite"

Le Mans

Button: Garage 56 Le Mans entry will be "a fan favourite" Button: Garage 56 Le Mans entry will be "a fan favourite"

F1 champion Jenson Button to make NASCAR Cup debut at COTA

F1 champion Jenson Button to make NASCAR Cup debut at COTA

NASCAR Cup

F1 champion Jenson Button to make NASCAR Cup debut at COTA F1 champion Jenson Button to make NASCAR Cup debut at COTA

Why Button's motorsport journey is far from over

Why Button's motorsport journey is far from over

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why Button's motorsport journey is far from over Why Button's motorsport journey is far from over

Stewart-Haas Racing More
Stewart-Haas Racing
NASCAR penalises SHR, Custer for aiding Briscoe's playoff hopes

NASCAR penalises SHR, Custer for aiding Briscoe's playoff hopes

NASCAR

NASCAR penalises SHR, Custer for aiding Briscoe's playoff hopes NASCAR penalises SHR, Custer for aiding Briscoe's playoff hopes

Stewart-Haas Racing to appeal NASCAR penalty

Stewart-Haas Racing to appeal NASCAR penalty

NASCAR

Stewart-Haas Racing to appeal NASCAR penalty Stewart-Haas Racing to appeal NASCAR penalty

NASCAR Cup Richmond: Harvick holds off Bell for second straight win

NASCAR Cup Richmond: Harvick holds off Bell for second straight win

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Richmond: Harvick holds off Bell for second straight win NASCAR Cup Richmond: Harvick holds off Bell for second straight win

Latest news

Portugal MotoGP test: Bagnaia leads Ducati 1-2 as pre-season resumes

Portugal MotoGP test: Bagnaia leads Ducati 1-2 as pre-season resumes

MGP MotoGP
Portimao March Testing

Portugal MotoGP test: Bagnaia leads Ducati 1-2 as pre-season resumes Portugal MotoGP test: Bagnaia leads Ducati 1-2 as pre-season resumes

Aprilia reveals radical new aero concept for MotoGP at Portugal test

Aprilia reveals radical new aero concept for MotoGP at Portugal test

MGP MotoGP
Portimao March Testing

Aprilia reveals radical new aero concept for MotoGP at Portugal test Aprilia reveals radical new aero concept for MotoGP at Portugal test

Who has the edge among IndyCar's 'big four' teams?

Who has the edge among IndyCar's 'big four' teams?

INDY IndyCar

Who has the edge among IndyCar's 'big four' teams? Who has the edge among IndyCar's 'big four' teams?

Williams winter F1 gains second only to Aston Martin - Albon

Williams winter F1 gains second only to Aston Martin - Albon

F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Williams winter F1 gains second only to Aston Martin - Albon Williams winter F1 gains second only to Aston Martin - Albon

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.