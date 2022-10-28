Alex Bowman cleared to return for Phoenix NASCAR Cup finale
Alex Bowman has been medically cleared to return to action in next week’s NASCAR Cup Series season finale at Phoenix Raceway.
Bowman, 29, suffered a concussion in a wreck early in the 25 September race at Texas Motor Speedway. He went on to finish the race but has not competed since.
In a statement on Friday, Hendrick Motorsports said Bowman had been medically cleared on Thursday to compete following a full evaluation by Dr Michael Collins, clinical director of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Sports Medicine Concussion Program.
“We’re thrilled Alex is 100% and will have the opportunity to race at his home track,” said Jeff Andrews, president and general manager of Hendrick Motorsports. “Throughout this process, he’s been incredibly diligent about following the advice of his doctors and prioritising his health.
“All of us look forward to welcoming Alex back and seeing him finish 2022 with his No. 48 teammates.”
Bowman tweeted a short video, where he thanked the doctors who helped him “get back to 100%”:
JR Motorsports Xfinity Series driver Noah Gragson has filled in for Bowman for the last four Cup races and will drive the #48 again this weekend at Martinsville Speedway.
In the substitute role, he had a best finish of 11th, which came 16 October at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
“Due to the timing [of the medical clearance], everyone agreed it was best to stick with our plan for Martinsville and allow the team to fully prepare for Alex’s return next weekend,” Andrews said.
“On behalf of everyone at Hendrick Motorsports, we’re grateful to Noah for stepping in and doing a terrific job under difficult circumstances. He’s a big talent and has been a complete professional.”
