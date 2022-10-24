NASCAR champion Tony Stewart to make NHRA drag racing debut in Las Vegas

NASCAR Hall of Famer Stewart, 51 – who runs his own NHRA team as well as co-owning a championship-winning NASCAR outfit with Gene Haas – is married to Top Fuel drag racing star Leah Pruett.

Stewart took part in two multi-day sessions at Frank Hawley’s Drag Racing School, as well as a handful of dragster tests over the last two years.

He will make his debut behind the wheel in the Top Alcohol class during the NHRA Nevada Nationals from 28-30 October at ‘The Strip’ in Vegas.

“I’m excited and nervous at the same time,” Stewart said.

“It’s definitely going to be a big learning curve, and to do it at a national event right out of the gate adds to the challenge.

“But it’s something I’ve really been wanting to do and I’ve been working toward this moment. I’m not taking it lightly. It’s a serious business and I’m going to be as prepared as possible when I get to Las Vegas.”

Stewart won’t drive for his own team this weekend, but will instead make his debut for McPhillips Racing in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series.

“The team I’m driving for, McPhillips Racing, has been awesome to work with,” Stewart said.

“They felt like I was ready to compete. With their confidence, that’s given me the confidence and courage to try something new and take the leap.”

Tony Stewart, Co team owner Stewart-Haas Racing Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Veteran Stewart has competed in NASCAR, IndyCar, IMSA, USAC and an array of sprint car series, including the World of Outlaws and All-Star Circuit of Champions.

He has also driven a Formula 1 McLaren, sampling Lewis Hamilton’s 2008 championship-winning car in 2011 at Watkins Glen.

He added: “I’ve been a rookie in a lot of different cars over the course of my career.

"That part won’t be new, but the drag racing side is so different from anything I’ve driven in the past. It’s all about procedures and knowing the routine and doing it the same every time.

“In all the other forms of racing, you blow a corner and you fix it and do better the next lap.

There is no next lap if you screw up in these cars. You have to do it the same every time for the team to be able to tune the car the right way, and you have to do your job. You have to cut good lights and stay in the groove.

“There are a lot of things people don’t think about just by watching on television. I’ve learned a lot from our teams this year. I’m sure it will be sensory overload, but you have to start somewhere.”