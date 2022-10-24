NASCAR champion Tony Stewart to make NHRA drag racing debut in Las Vegas
Three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart will make his NHRA drag racing debut this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
NASCAR Hall of Famer Stewart, 51 – who runs his own NHRA team as well as co-owning a championship-winning NASCAR outfit with Gene Haas – is married to Top Fuel drag racing star Leah Pruett.
Stewart took part in two multi-day sessions at Frank Hawley’s Drag Racing School, as well as a handful of dragster tests over the last two years.
He will make his debut behind the wheel in the Top Alcohol class during the NHRA Nevada Nationals from 28-30 October at ‘The Strip’ in Vegas.
“I’m excited and nervous at the same time,” Stewart said.
“It’s definitely going to be a big learning curve, and to do it at a national event right out of the gate adds to the challenge.
“But it’s something I’ve really been wanting to do and I’ve been working toward this moment. I’m not taking it lightly. It’s a serious business and I’m going to be as prepared as possible when I get to Las Vegas.”
Stewart won’t drive for his own team this weekend, but will instead make his debut for McPhillips Racing in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series.
“The team I’m driving for, McPhillips Racing, has been awesome to work with,” Stewart said.
“They felt like I was ready to compete. With their confidence, that’s given me the confidence and courage to try something new and take the leap.”
Tony Stewart, Co team owner Stewart-Haas Racing
Photo by: Alexander Trienitz
Veteran Stewart has competed in NASCAR, IndyCar, IMSA, USAC and an array of sprint car series, including the World of Outlaws and All-Star Circuit of Champions.
He has also driven a Formula 1 McLaren, sampling Lewis Hamilton’s 2008 championship-winning car in 2011 at Watkins Glen.
He added: “I’ve been a rookie in a lot of different cars over the course of my career.
"That part won’t be new, but the drag racing side is so different from anything I’ve driven in the past. It’s all about procedures and knowing the routine and doing it the same every time.
“In all the other forms of racing, you blow a corner and you fix it and do better the next lap.
There is no next lap if you screw up in these cars. You have to do it the same every time for the team to be able to tune the car the right way, and you have to do your job. You have to cut good lights and stay in the groove.
“There are a lot of things people don’t think about just by watching on television. I’ve learned a lot from our teams this year. I’m sure it will be sensory overload, but you have to start somewhere.”
Latest news
Ex-F1 driver Wehrlein emerges as Porsche LMDh contender after test
Porsche Formula E driver Pascal Wehrlein has emerged as a contender for a seat in one of the German manufacturer’s 963 LMDh prototypes after testing the car last week.
10 things we learned from the 2022 United States Grand Prix
Formula 1's second trip to the United States in 2022 resulted in another win for Max Verstappen - but Lewis Hamilton gave him a run for his money in a thrilling Austin race. Here's a look at the 10 biggest talking points from the race
The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer
Sebastien Ogier might be the outgoing World Rally champion, but it didn’t stop him reminding everyone of the skills that made him an eight-time world champion. As victory at Rally Spain led Toyota’s charge to a titles clean sweep, it did pose a question to newly-crowned champion Kalle Rovanpera which he could not answer
Aston Martin close to agreeing F1 cost cap penalty with FIA
The Aston Martin Formula 1 team is close to finalising an Accepted Breach Agreement regarding its cost cap procedural issue.