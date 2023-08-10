Zarco would be “proud” to help Honda transform MotoGP fortunes
Johann Zarco says he would be “proud” to be the rider to help Honda overturn its MotoGP woes in 2024 and do what he couldn’t with KTM back in 2019.
The Frenchman has been linked to replace Yamaha-bound Alex Rins at LCR Honda for the 2024 season, as VR46’s Marco Bezzecchi looks set to take his place at Pramac Ducati.
Zarco rode three races for Honda at the end of 2019 replacing the injured Takaaki Nakagami at LCR, and was heavily linked to a factory HRC ride for 2019 before inking a KTM deal instead – something he told Motosprint several years ago was “not entirely my choice”.
He struggled massively at KTM, scoring just one top 10 finish and electing to end his two-year deal early before the Austrian brand ousted him with immediate effect following the San Marino GP.
Honda’s 2023 campaign has been miserable, with Rins’ Americas GP win the only highlight as injury and crashes have dogged the Japanese brand.
Zarco says going to Honda “would not be a bad challenge” and would be honoured to lead it to better results.
“I would be proud to be this guy because I could not make this work well in KTM,” he said.
“Maybe my feedback was good for KTM, but the results I was having I was not ready to be in this position.
Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
“So, I made the decision to come back to Ducati.
“But in the case of having this choice, sure the maturity is not the same [as it was in 2019]. So, we must keep the options open.”
Zarco scored a best of 13th on the Honda at the 2019 Australian GP before signing with Ducati to ride for Avintia in 2020 and says remaining with the Italian marque is his preference for 2024.
The Frenchman has also ruled out a World Superbike switch for next year, stating that his results are consistently good enough to merit a MotoGP stay.
He questioned: “I’m fourth in the championship, so why should I think about Superbikes now?
“Also, we are used to saying that if you make results you can have your seat in MotoGP. I am doing the results and I still don’t have the seat for next year. So, that feels a bit strange.
“But with what I’m doing now, I won’t go to Superbikes – not because I don’t like Superbikes, but because I am performing in MotoGP even if people say I am not winning.
“How many guys are every year in the top five in the championship during the season? I’m a strong soldier and I will remain it.”
Alex Marquez to remain at Gresini for 2024 MotoGP season
Bautista to make MotoGP wildcard with Ducati at Sepang
Zarco: Marquez “should think twice before speaking” after Germany MotoGP FP2 crash
Zarco: Marquez “should think twice before speaking” after Germany MotoGP FP2 crash Zarco: Marquez “should think twice before speaking” after Germany MotoGP FP2 crash
Zarco “expected to have a chance to win” wet MotoGP Argentina race
Zarco “expected to have a chance to win” wet MotoGP Argentina race Zarco “expected to have a chance to win” wet MotoGP Argentina race
Did the Qatar GP hint at Ducati’s true MotoGP leader?
Did the Qatar GP hint at Ducati’s true MotoGP leader? Did the Qatar GP hint at Ducati’s true MotoGP leader?
Latest news
IndyCar Indy RC: Scott Dixon quickest in final practice; Newgarden penalised
IndyCar Indy RC: Scott Dixon quickest in final practice; Newgarden penalised IndyCar Indy RC: Scott Dixon quickest in final practice; Newgarden penalised
Rahal reveals "really tricky" brake issue during IndyCar pole lap
Rahal reveals "really tricky" brake issue during IndyCar pole lap Rahal reveals "really tricky" brake issue during IndyCar pole lap
IndyCar Indy RC: Graham Rahal takes first pole in six years
IndyCar Indy RC: Graham Rahal takes first pole in six years IndyCar Indy RC: Graham Rahal takes first pole in six years
Shank admits IMSA future plans “coming down to the last minute”
Shank admits IMSA future plans “coming down to the last minute” Shank admits IMSA future plans “coming down to the last minute”
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.