Subscribe
Previous / Alex Marquez to remain at Gresini for 2024 MotoGP season Next / Bautista to make MotoGP wildcard with Ducati at Sepang
MotoGP / British GP News

Zarco would be “proud” to help Honda transform MotoGP fortunes

Johann Zarco says he would be “proud” to be the rider to help Honda overturn its MotoGP woes in 2024 and do what he couldn’t with KTM back in 2019.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Megan White
Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing

The Frenchman has been linked to replace Yamaha-bound Alex Rins at LCR Honda for the 2024 season, as VR46’s Marco Bezzecchi looks set to take his place at Pramac Ducati.

Zarco rode three races for Honda at the end of 2019 replacing the injured Takaaki Nakagami at LCR, and was heavily linked to a factory HRC ride for 2019 before inking a KTM deal instead – something he told Motosprint several years ago was “not entirely my choice”.

He struggled massively at KTM, scoring just one top 10 finish and electing to end his two-year deal early before the Austrian brand ousted him with immediate effect following the San Marino GP.

Honda’s 2023 campaign has been miserable, with Rins’ Americas GP win the only highlight as injury and crashes have dogged the Japanese brand.

Zarco says going to Honda “would not be a bad challenge” and would be honoured to lead it to better results.

“I would be proud to be this guy because I could not make this work well in KTM,” he said.

“Maybe my feedback was good for KTM, but the results I was having I was not ready to be in this position.

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“So, I made the decision to come back to Ducati.

“But in the case of having this choice, sure the maturity is not the same [as it was in 2019]. So, we must keep the options open.”

Zarco scored a best of 13th on the Honda at the 2019 Australian GP before signing with Ducati to ride for Avintia in 2020 and says remaining with the Italian marque is his preference for 2024.

The Frenchman has also ruled out a World Superbike switch for next year, stating that his results are consistently good enough to merit a MotoGP stay.

He questioned: “I’m fourth in the championship, so why should I think about Superbikes now?

Read Also:

“Also, we are used to saying that if you make results you can have your seat in MotoGP. I am doing the results and I still don’t have the seat for next year. So, that feels a bit strange.

“But with what I’m doing now, I won’t go to Superbikes – not because I don’t like Superbikes, but because I am performing in MotoGP even if people say I am not winning.

“How many guys are every year in the top five in the championship during the season? I’m a strong soldier and I will remain it.”

shares
comments

Alex Marquez to remain at Gresini for 2024 MotoGP season

Bautista to make MotoGP wildcard with Ducati at Sepang
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
The forgotten trooper of Honda's MotoGP misery

The forgotten trooper of Honda's MotoGP misery

MotoGP
British GP

The forgotten trooper of Honda's MotoGP misery The forgotten trooper of Honda's MotoGP misery

“Cooked” Pol Espargaro needed “bad moment” MotoGP British GP return

“Cooked” Pol Espargaro needed “bad moment” MotoGP British GP return

MotoGP
British GP

“Cooked” Pol Espargaro needed “bad moment” MotoGP British GP return “Cooked” Pol Espargaro needed “bad moment” MotoGP British GP return

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Johann Zarco More
Johann Zarco
Zarco: Marquez “should think twice before speaking” after Germany MotoGP FP2 crash

Zarco: Marquez “should think twice before speaking” after Germany MotoGP FP2 crash

MotoGP
German GP

Zarco: Marquez “should think twice before speaking” after Germany MotoGP FP2 crash Zarco: Marquez “should think twice before speaking” after Germany MotoGP FP2 crash

Zarco “expected to have a chance to win” wet MotoGP Argentina race

Zarco “expected to have a chance to win” wet MotoGP Argentina race

MotoGP
Argentinian GP

Zarco “expected to have a chance to win” wet MotoGP Argentina race Zarco “expected to have a chance to win” wet MotoGP Argentina race

Did the Qatar GP hint at Ducati’s true MotoGP leader?

Did the Qatar GP hint at Ducati’s true MotoGP leader?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Qatar GP

Did the Qatar GP hint at Ducati’s true MotoGP leader? Did the Qatar GP hint at Ducati’s true MotoGP leader?

Latest news

IndyCar Indy RC: Scott Dixon quickest in final practice; Newgarden penalised

IndyCar Indy RC: Scott Dixon quickest in final practice; Newgarden penalised

INDY IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2

IndyCar Indy RC: Scott Dixon quickest in final practice; Newgarden penalised IndyCar Indy RC: Scott Dixon quickest in final practice; Newgarden penalised

Rahal reveals "really tricky" brake issue during IndyCar pole lap

Rahal reveals "really tricky" brake issue during IndyCar pole lap

INDY IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2

Rahal reveals "really tricky" brake issue during IndyCar pole lap Rahal reveals "really tricky" brake issue during IndyCar pole lap

IndyCar Indy RC: Graham Rahal takes first pole in six years

IndyCar Indy RC: Graham Rahal takes first pole in six years

INDY IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2

IndyCar Indy RC: Graham Rahal takes first pole in six years IndyCar Indy RC: Graham Rahal takes first pole in six years

Shank admits IMSA future plans “coming down to the last minute”

Shank admits IMSA future plans “coming down to the last minute”

IMSA IMSA

Shank admits IMSA future plans “coming down to the last minute” Shank admits IMSA future plans “coming down to the last minute”

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe