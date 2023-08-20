Subscribe
Previous / MotoGP Austrian GP: Bagnaia dominates from Binder to extend points lead Next / Bezzecchi has “made my decision” regarding MotoGP future
MotoGP News

Zarco to leave Pramac, confirms Honda MotoGP move with LCR for 2024

Johann Zarco will leave Ducati and Pramac Racing at the end of the 2023 season, paving the way to join LCR Honda next year to replace Yamaha-bound Alex Rins.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing

The Frenchman has been a Ducati rider since 2020, when the Italian marque signed him to a deal to join the Avintia satellite squad.

This came after Zarco elected to quit his KTM deal a year early during a difficult season on the RC16 following his switch from Tech3 Yamaha, before the Austrian marque parted ways with him with immediate effect after the San Marino GP.

Zarco was reticent to join Avintia as he deemed it “not a top team”, but managed a pole position and a podium in 2020 for the squad before being promoted to Pramac on full works-spec Ducati machinery.

Since then, he has scored 12 grand prix podiums with Pramac, the most recent coming prior to the summer break in Germany.

During the British GP weekend, following Rins’ announcement that he would be leaving LCR for Yamaha in 2024, Zarco emerged as the favourite to take his place.

This weekend in Austria, Zarco confirmed he had a deal on the table from Honda and from Ducati.

While it was reported that he had already signed with Honda on Saturday, Zarco said this was not the case but that he would make a final decision on Sunday.

Honda’s offer was for two years with an option for a third at LCR, while Ducati’s deal was for one year with a view to moving the Frenchman to its World Superbike project in 2025.

Alex Rins, Team LCR Honda, Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing

Alex Rins, Team LCR Honda, Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Following Sunday’s Austrian GP, Pramac first confirmed that Zarco would be parting ways with the squad, with a Honda announcement expected any time from now.

Paolo Campinotti, Pramac team principal, said: “Over the course of three fantastic years alongside Johann, the team has taken a significant step forward, thanks in no small part to his immense talent.

“This progress has brought him to the position of being the current leader of the MotoGP championship.

“For this reason, I can only express my regret that he won't be part of our family in the upcoming season, but I wish him all the luck in the world for his future endeavours.

“Now, all that's left for me to do is enjoy working with him until the end of the championship, expecting great things from him once again.”

Zarco previously had links to Honda for 2019 before signing with KTM, and then contested the final three grands prix of that year with LCR as Takaaki Nakagami’s injury replacement.

While Honda is yet to confirm the move, Zarco did so on Canal+ on Sunday.

"I'm going to be part of the Honda clan for the next two years, with the LCR team," he said.

"We've known each other for three races [at the end of 2019], and now it's a pleasure to say that we'll meet again. It's still six months away, so we still have time to finish the season well with Pramac."

"But [it's] a decision that took some time to make, because leaving a bike that wins to enter a project to develop a bike that has won and is no longer winning is interesting.

"And given the stage I'm at in my career, I don't think it's too bad to say 'I've secured my place in MotoGP for the next two years'."

This is a major piece of the 2024 grid puzzle now in place, with the next big move set be Marco Bezzecchi’s decision on whether to stay with VR46 Ducati or move to Pramac to take Zarco’s place.

Ducati has made it clear that double grand prix winner Bezzecchi’s only chance of having a factory-spec bike in 2024 will be at Pramac, with VR46 set to remain with year-old machinery.

Valentino Rossi told Sky Italia this weekend that he has been “pushing” Bezzecchi to stay where he is as he feels VR46 can still offer him a competitive package despite not having full factory bikes.

Bezzecchi’s decision will have an impact on what happens with Franco Morbidelli, who will leave Yamaha at the end of the year.

Should Bezzecchi remain at VR46, which appears to be his preference, then Morbidelli could well end up with a plum factory ride at Pramac in 2024.

shares
comments

MotoGP Austrian GP: Bagnaia dominates from Binder to extend points lead

Bezzecchi has “made my decision” regarding MotoGP future
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Binder “wasn’t looking great” to finish MotoGP Austrian GP pre-race

Binder “wasn’t looking great” to finish MotoGP Austrian GP pre-race

MotoGP
Austrian GP

Binder “wasn’t looking great” to finish MotoGP Austrian GP pre-race Binder “wasn’t looking great” to finish MotoGP Austrian GP pre-race

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix

MotoGP
Austrian GP

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix 10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Johann Zarco More
Johann Zarco
Marquez would “welcome” Zarco joining Honda with LCR MotoGP team in 2024

Marquez would “welcome” Zarco joining Honda with LCR MotoGP team in 2024

MotoGP
Austrian GP

Marquez would “welcome” Zarco joining Honda with LCR MotoGP team in 2024 Marquez would “welcome” Zarco joining Honda with LCR MotoGP team in 2024

Zarco close to finalising LCR Honda MotoGP move at Austrian GP

Zarco close to finalising LCR Honda MotoGP move at Austrian GP

MotoGP
Austrian GP

Zarco close to finalising LCR Honda MotoGP move at Austrian GP Zarco close to finalising LCR Honda MotoGP move at Austrian GP

Did the Qatar GP hint at Ducati’s true MotoGP leader?

Did the Qatar GP hint at Ducati’s true MotoGP leader?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Qatar GP

Did the Qatar GP hint at Ducati’s true MotoGP leader? Did the Qatar GP hint at Ducati’s true MotoGP leader?

Team LCR More
Team LCR
Rins surprised by relationship change with Kawauchi at Honda after Suzuki days

Rins surprised by relationship change with Kawauchi at Honda after Suzuki days

MotoGP

Rins surprised by relationship change with Kawauchi at Honda after Suzuki days Rins surprised by relationship change with Kawauchi at Honda after Suzuki days

The forgotten trooper of Honda's MotoGP misery

The forgotten trooper of Honda's MotoGP misery

MotoGP
British GP

The forgotten trooper of Honda's MotoGP misery The forgotten trooper of Honda's MotoGP misery

Alex Marquez “understands” Rins’ Honda MotoGP frustrations

Alex Marquez “understands” Rins’ Honda MotoGP frustrations

MotoGP
British GP

Alex Marquez “understands” Rins’ Honda MotoGP frustrations Alex Marquez “understands” Rins’ Honda MotoGP frustrations

Latest news

2023 F1 Dutch GP – How to watch, session timings and more

2023 F1 Dutch GP – How to watch, session timings and more

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP

2023 F1 Dutch GP – How to watch, session timings and more 2023 F1 Dutch GP – How to watch, session timings and more

Alonso: First half of 2023 F1 season still incredible for Aston despite recent slump

Alonso: First half of 2023 F1 season still incredible for Aston despite recent slump

F1 Formula 1

Alonso: First half of 2023 F1 season still incredible for Aston despite recent slump Alonso: First half of 2023 F1 season still incredible for Aston despite recent slump

Lundqvist to make IndyCar oval debut, Pagenaud still ruled out

Lundqvist to make IndyCar oval debut, Pagenaud still ruled out

INDY IndyCar
Gateway

Lundqvist to make IndyCar oval debut, Pagenaud still ruled out Lundqvist to make IndyCar oval debut, Pagenaud still ruled out

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

Plus
Plus
WRC WRC

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe