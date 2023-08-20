Subscribe
Previous / Aleix Espargaro “angry" a lot of people in MotoGP forget Pol’s achievements Next / Zarco to leave Pramac, confirms Honda MotoGP move with LCR for 2024
MotoGP / Austrian GP Race report

MotoGP Austrian GP: Bagnaia dominates from Binder to extend points lead

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia has strengthened his MotoGP world championship lead after dominating the Austrian Grand Prix to complete his third sprint/GP double of 2023.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Once again he nailed his start from pole position – just as he did in the sprint - in Sunday’s full-length race at the Red Bull Ring to keep the fast-launching KTMs behind him into Turn 1.

Despite an early threat from Brad Binder, Bagnaia was never headed in Austria and stormed to the chequered flag over five seconds clear of the KTM rider for his fifth grand prix victory of the season.

Bagnaia has now moved 62 points clear of Jorge Martin in the standings following his third sprint/grand prix double of the campaign.

Binder was second on KTM’s home turf as Marco Bezzecchi completed the podium for VR46 Ducati to banish the disappointment of his sprint DNF on Saturday.

At the start, Bagnaia slotted into the lead ahead of Binder, while the top two were broken up from the chasing pack as Luca Marini on the second VR46 bike suffered a big slide exiting Turn 1.

This compromised Jack Miller’s run, though the Australian was still able to take third into the Turn 2 chicane on his factory KTM.

But Bagnaia and Binder were already seven-tenths up the road come the end of the opening tour, with Miller continuing to cede time as he began getting shuffled down the order.

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Binder kept the heat on Bagnaia over the first few laps, coming very close to a move up the inside of the Ducati rider at the Turn 9 right-hander on the fourth tour.

But he couldn’t get close enough to pull off the move, and it would ultimately prove to be the best chance for Binder.

Come lap 11, Bagnaia had started to stretch his legs, opening the gap to half a second and climbing that to eight-tenths next time around.

The decisive phase of the race came from lap 17 to 22 when Bagnaia swelled his lead to over four seconds.

That gap only climbed as Bagnaia took the chequered flag 5.1s clear of Binder.

A late tussle with Gresini’s Alex Marquez eventually led Bezzecchi – who started seventh - to take third, having run wide at Turn 1 during overtake attempts on laps 16 and 20.

Bezzecchi finally made the move stick on lap 22 into Turn 9, with VR46 team-mate Marini snatching fourth from Marquez late on.

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marquez held onto fifth despite a late surge from Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales, who once again suffered a poor launch at the start.

This forced Vinales to have to recover from 11th after the opening turns, with the Spaniard sixth in the end ahead of Pramac Ducati’s Jorge Martin – who secured seventh having served a long lap penalty for causing the multi-rider sprint collision in the sprint.

Fabio Quartararo made up one place from his starting spot to eighth on the factory Yamaha ahead of the sister factory Aprilia of Aleix Espargaro and Ducati’s Enea Bastianini.

Franco Morbidelli was 11th on the sister factory Yamaha ahead of Honda’s Marc Marquez, who was the only rider to run the soft rear tyre in Sunday’s grand prix.

This marked Marquez’s first finish in a Sunday grand prix all season.

Johann Zarco struggled to 13th on his Pramac Ducati ahead of Tech3 rookie Augusto Fernandez and Miller.

A late three-second time penalty for failing to serve a long lap penalty for exceeding track limits too many times dropped Pol Espargaro (Tech3) out of the points to 16th.

Gresini’s Fabio Di Giannantonio, LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami, Aprilia wildcard Lorenzo Savadori and LCR stand-in Iker Lecuona completed the field.

Joan Mir (Honda) crashed out midway through the race, while both RNF Aprilias – carrying a Barbie-inspired livery on Sunday – failed to see the chequered flag.

shares
comments

Aleix Espargaro “angry" a lot of people in MotoGP forget Pol’s achievements

Zarco to leave Pramac, confirms Honda MotoGP move with LCR for 2024
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Binder “wasn’t looking great” to finish MotoGP Austrian GP pre-race

Binder “wasn’t looking great” to finish MotoGP Austrian GP pre-race

MotoGP
Austrian GP

Binder “wasn’t looking great” to finish MotoGP Austrian GP pre-race Binder “wasn’t looking great” to finish MotoGP Austrian GP pre-race

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix

MotoGP
Austrian GP

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix 10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

2023 F1 Dutch GP – How to watch, session timings and more

2023 F1 Dutch GP – How to watch, session timings and more

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP

2023 F1 Dutch GP – How to watch, session timings and more 2023 F1 Dutch GP – How to watch, session timings and more

Alonso: First half of 2023 F1 season still incredible for Aston despite recent slump

Alonso: First half of 2023 F1 season still incredible for Aston despite recent slump

F1 Formula 1

Alonso: First half of 2023 F1 season still incredible for Aston despite recent slump Alonso: First half of 2023 F1 season still incredible for Aston despite recent slump

Lundqvist to make IndyCar oval debut, Pagenaud still ruled out

Lundqvist to make IndyCar oval debut, Pagenaud still ruled out

INDY IndyCar
Gateway

Lundqvist to make IndyCar oval debut, Pagenaud still ruled out Lundqvist to make IndyCar oval debut, Pagenaud still ruled out

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

Plus
Plus
WRC WRC

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe