MotoGP Qatar GP

Zarco tested rear wheel in Qatar MotoGP round factory Hondas unable to use

LCR's Johann Zarco tested a rear wheel rim specification in the Qatar Grand Prix that factory Honda MotoGP riders Joan Mir and Luca Marini cannot use for contractual reasons.

Oriol Puigdemont
Oriol Puigdemont
Upd:
Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda

Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda

Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Parallel to the restructuring process at the executive level that was launched last year by HRC, the development of the 2024 version of the RC213 has accelerated.

The number of new parts for testing has clearly increased, and a plan has been articulated in which the test structure with Stefan Bradl, and LCR with Johann Zarco and Takaaki Nakagami, are actively involved.

Just before the 2024 season opener at Losail, Bradl was testing at Jerez.

Of the series of new components that the German tested, a Marchesini rear wheel stood out as this differs from HRC's factory team's supplier OZ.

Autosport understands that this circumstance prevents Mir and Marini from using this in MotoGP right now.

Zarco did ride with that wheel, although he only did it on Saturday morning in Qatar in third practice.

In that practice, the rider of Lucio Cecchinello's team finished 16th, 1.2 seconds behind pacesetter Alex Marquez on the Gresini Ducati.

Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda

Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

When he got off his bike, Zarco complained about the vibrations caused by that wheel and did not use it again for the rest of the weekend.

Apparently, the key to this 'new' Marchesini rim - there are teams that are already using it - is the coating applied to it, which offers some advantages such as better heat dissipation.

It is understood that OZ is trying to make something similar available to Honda, although it has not yet found the key. 

It is unclear what Honda will do to find a solution for both Marini and Mir to test that part.

As Autosport has learned, the Pesaro rider was riding this Wednesday at Jerez, taking advantage of the concessions system, to try to accelerate the process of adaptation to the Honda, after a first grand prix that left a very bitter taste in his mouth.

In the sprint, Marini finished last in the sprint race, more than 25 seconds behind race winner Jorge Martin and was over 40s behind winner Francesco Bagnaia in 20th in the grand prix.

Previous article Having Marquez, Acosta in KTM MotoGP roster would be "amazing", says team manager
Next article Aero "last piece of puzzle" in MotoGP bike development, says Miller

Oriol Puigdemont
