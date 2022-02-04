Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Sepang officials issue MotoGP warning after Espargaro bubble breach
MotoGP News

Yamaha unveils world champion Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP bike

The factory Yamaha squad has unveiled its MotoGP challenger for the 2022 season as Fabio Quartararo embarks on his 2021 title defence with the Japanese marque.

Yamaha unveils world champion Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP bike
Lewis Duncan
By:

On the eve of pre-season testing at the Sepang International Circuit, Yamaha became the latest team to unveil its colours for the new campaign in an online presentation.

After a six-year drought, Yamaha finally became world champions again in 2021 courtesy of Frenchman Quartararo, who scored five race wins on his way to the title in his first year with the factory squad having been signed to replace Valentino Rossi.

PLUS: What to expect as MotoGP pre-season testing begins

Yamaha also finished second in the constructors’ championship to Ducati in what was a largely difficult year for the rest of the marque’s riders.

Continuing its title partnership with energy drinks giant Monster Energy, Yamaha’s new bikes are similarly decorated to its 2021 predecessor.

“2021 was a really great season for us,” team boss Lin Jarvis said.

“But now it’s 2022 and I’m really excited to start this season. We have a great team and two great riders.

“It was six years before that we won the last time, 2015 with Jorge, so to come back to the top was really, really rewarding for the team.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing with team members

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing with team members

Photo by: Oriol Puigdemont

“Of course for the riders, for all of our sponsors, for the Yamaha motor group, it was the crown of a fantastic year in general.”

Quartararo remains with the squad for 2022 having penned a two-year deal with Yamaha back at the start of 2020.

Read Also:

The Frenchman will not carry the number one plate this season, instead opting to stick with his traditional #20.

Joining Quartararo at the factory squad this year is 2020 championship runner-up Franco Morbidelli, who stepped up from Petronas SRT from the San Marino Grand Prix last year.

Morbidelli was brought in to replace the ousted Maverick Vinales, who elected to quit the team a year earlier than planned – before being dropped after the Styrian GP for trying to deliberately damage his motorcycle in frustration at the Red Bull Ring.

The Italian spent five races on the sidelines last year after undergoing knee surgery ahead of the Dutch TT after a training incident.

Yamaha announced earlier this week that three-time MotoGP race winner Cal Crutchlow will remain as its official test rider through to the end of 2023.

shares
comments

Related video

Sepang officials issue MotoGP warning after Espargaro bubble breach
Previous article

Sepang officials issue MotoGP warning after Espargaro bubble breach
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
RNF MotoGP boss sees similarities between Binder and Quartararo
MotoGP

RNF MotoGP boss sees similarities between Binder and Quartararo

What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins Plus
MotoGP

What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins

Pramac Racing unwraps 2022 MotoGP livery
MotoGP

Pramac Racing unwraps 2022 MotoGP livery

Latest news

Yamaha unveils world champion Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP bike
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha unveils world champion Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP bike

Sepang officials issue MotoGP warning after Espargaro bubble breach
MotoGP MotoGP

Sepang officials issue MotoGP warning after Espargaro bubble breach

RNF MotoGP boss sees similarities between Binder and Quartararo
MotoGP MotoGP

RNF MotoGP boss sees similarities between Binder and Quartararo

What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins Plus

What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins

Pre-season testing for the 2022 MotoGP world championship gets underway this weekend in Malaysia. As development rules are opened up again, following a freeze during the height of the COVID pandemic, it promises to be one of the most exciting pre-season phases for some time

MotoGP
19 h
Why future options for MotoGP's recent champions are scarce Plus

Why future options for MotoGP's recent champions are scarce

As Fabio Quartararo's and Joan Mir's contracts with Yamaha and Suzuki respectively expire, the market situation and the drop in salaries in MotoGP severely limit the strength of the last two world champions when it comes to negotiating their futures. That means renewing their current deals is likely the best option for both

MotoGP
Jan 31, 2022
The salary hit MotoGP riders face in 2022 Plus

The salary hit MotoGP riders face in 2022

Rider salaries in the premier class have dropped significantly in the last four years, mainly due to the effects of the pandemic. But it has also changed due to a shift in the contractual model used by manufacturers, which is set to have a significant impact on the balance of power in 2022

MotoGP
Jan 26, 2022
Injury, COVID, camels and redemption: A MotoGP star's Dakar odyssey Plus

Injury, COVID, camels and redemption: A MotoGP star's Dakar odyssey

Danilo Petrucci’s decision to switch to rallying at the conclusion of his time in MotoGP at the end of 2021 raised many eyebrows. Deciding to make his rally raid debut at the Dakar courted scepticism. With his debut almost over on several occasions before it began, Petrucci’s Dakar odyssey was a wild affair full of ups, downs and a run-in with a camel. He sat down with Autosport to reveal all

MotoGP
Jan 25, 2022
Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken one Honda MotoGP ace's resolve Plus

Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken one Honda MotoGP ace's resolve

Pol Espargaro’s switch to Honda for 2021 was one of MotoGP’s biggest rider market shocks. But a difficult bike coupled with various external factors led to a difficult first campaign. As a critical 2022 campaign for both Espargaro and Honda looms, his 2021 experience hasn’t dented his long-held resolve

MotoGP
Jan 17, 2022
The Drive to Survive mistakes MotoGP must avoid in 2022 Plus

The Drive to Survive mistakes MotoGP must avoid in 2022

OPINION: MotoGP will get its own Drive to Survive-style series in 2022, airing on Amazon Prime Video. It’s a much-needed grab at the mainstream for MotoGP, but a paradigm shift in the series highlighted by one of its leading stars must be embraced and not overshadowed by a desire to replicate DTS’s popcorn drama

MotoGP
Jan 10, 2022
Why KTM's latest young outcast is a cautionary tale for MotoGP Plus

Why KTM's latest young outcast is a cautionary tale for MotoGP

Iker Lecuona’s absence from the 2022 MotoGP grid after losing his KTM ride will likely pass most onlookers by. But after just 30 race starts in a MotoGP move he was sucked into by circumstance, the World Superbike-bound 21-year-old's story should act as a warning to KTM - and MotoGP as a whole - in regards to its future stars

MotoGP
Jan 4, 2022
How Ducati's expanded roster will threaten MotoGP's balance in 2022 Plus

How Ducati's expanded roster will threaten MotoGP's balance in 2022

That Ducati will compete with eight prototypes in MotoGP this year is nothing new, having already done so between 2016 and 2018. But the involvement and coverage of the Borgo Panigale company in its alliances is now much greater than in past years, which could have the effect of unbalancing the premier class

MotoGP
Jan 3, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.