Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Yamaha unveils world champion Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP bike
MotoGP News

Suzuki reveals revised livery for 2022 MotoGP season

The factory Suzuki MotoGP squad has uncovered a revised livery for the 2022 season for Joan Mir and Alex Rins ahead of pre-season testing in Malaysia. 

Suzuki reveals revised livery for 2022 MotoGP season
Lewis Duncan
By:

The Japanese marque enters its eighth season since it returned to MotoGP full-time and continues with the same line-up it has done since 2019.

The 2021 season was a difficult one for Suzuki, with the marque failing to win a race for the first time since 2018.

Mir ended the season third in the standings having scored six podiums, while Rins managed just one rostrum in a crash-strewn year in which he finished 13th in the championship.

Suzuki’s year was largely blighted by a lack of development on its GSX-RR compared to the 2020 package which won Mir that season’s title.

Ahead of the first pre-season test of 2022 in Malaysia, Suzuki pulled the covers off its new bikes – revealing a revised colour scheme which features more black.

Suzuki GSX-RR, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Suzuki GSX-RR, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Suzuki MotoGP

“The off-season has been a very busy one with a lot of hard work, both in Europe and in Japan,” team director and project leader Shinichi Sahara said.

“Everybody has been putting in a huge effort to prepare for a new season where we hope to be more competitive.

“We have a lot of trust in our project, and in our two riders, and we are keen to get started – not only in testing but racing.

“Our GSX-RR looks impressive and with support from our key sponsors, fans, and team members we want to put it on the top step as soon as possible.

Read Also:

“During the last test in Jerez [last November] we saw great potential in the new components, and the feedback from our test rider Sylvain Guintoli, as well as Joan and Alex, was pretty positive.

“Because of this we started the winter break with some nice vibes and in good spirits. Let’s see what we can show in this exciting new season.”

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP, Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP, Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Suzuki MotoGP

Suzuki lost long-time team manager Davide Brivio to the Alpine Formula 1 team ahead of the 2021 season.

The team elected to employ a management committee helmed by Sahara instead of signing a new team manager, but the Japanese later admitted his new role was too much for him.

Suzuki is yet to reveal who will come onboard as team manager heading into the new season.

Suzuki GSX-RR, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Suzuki GSX-RR, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Suzuki MotoGP

shares
comments

Related video

Yamaha unveils world champion Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP bike
Previous article

Yamaha unveils world champion Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP bike
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Yamaha unveils world champion Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP bike
MotoGP

Yamaha unveils world champion Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP bike

RNF MotoGP boss sees similarities between Binder and Quartararo
MotoGP

RNF MotoGP boss sees similarities between Binder and Quartararo

What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins Plus
MotoGP

What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins

Joan Mir More
Joan Mir
Joan Mir’s year without MotoGP win “difficult to digest” Algarve GP
MotoGP

Joan Mir’s year without MotoGP win “difficult to digest”

Suzuki’s Mir “needed” his strong MotoGP Algarve weekend Algarve GP
MotoGP

Suzuki’s Mir “needed” his strong MotoGP Algarve weekend

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can’t be written off yet Plus
MotoGP

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can’t be written off yet

Team Suzuki MotoGP More
Team Suzuki MotoGP
Red Bull Ring safety “not enough” for MotoGP in wet – Mir Styrian GP
MotoGP

Red Bull Ring safety “not enough” for MotoGP in wet – Mir

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement Plus
MotoGP

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement

Mir “didn’t expect” MotoGP rivals to make the gains they have in 2021
MotoGP

Mir “didn’t expect” MotoGP rivals to make the gains they have in 2021

Latest news

Suzuki reveals revised livery for 2022 MotoGP season
MotoGP MotoGP

Suzuki reveals revised livery for 2022 MotoGP season

Yamaha unveils world champion Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP bike
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha unveils world champion Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP bike

Sepang officials issue MotoGP warning after Espargaro bubble breach
MotoGP MotoGP

Sepang officials issue MotoGP warning after Espargaro bubble breach

RNF MotoGP boss sees similarities between Binder and Quartararo
MotoGP MotoGP

RNF MotoGP boss sees similarities between Binder and Quartararo

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins Plus

What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins

Pre-season testing for the 2022 MotoGP world championship gets underway this weekend in Malaysia. As development rules are opened up again, following a freeze during the height of the COVID pandemic, it promises to be one of the most exciting pre-season phases for some time

MotoGP
21 h
Why future options for MotoGP's recent champions are scarce Plus

Why future options for MotoGP's recent champions are scarce

As Fabio Quartararo's and Joan Mir's contracts with Yamaha and Suzuki respectively expire, the market situation and the drop in salaries in MotoGP severely limit the strength of the last two world champions when it comes to negotiating their futures. That means renewing their current deals is likely the best option for both

MotoGP
Jan 31, 2022
The salary hit MotoGP riders face in 2022 Plus

The salary hit MotoGP riders face in 2022

Rider salaries in the premier class have dropped significantly in the last four years, mainly due to the effects of the pandemic. But it has also changed due to a shift in the contractual model used by manufacturers, which is set to have a significant impact on the balance of power in 2022

MotoGP
Jan 26, 2022
Injury, COVID, camels and redemption: A MotoGP star's Dakar odyssey Plus

Injury, COVID, camels and redemption: A MotoGP star's Dakar odyssey

Danilo Petrucci’s decision to switch to rallying at the conclusion of his time in MotoGP at the end of 2021 raised many eyebrows. Deciding to make his rally raid debut at the Dakar courted scepticism. With his debut almost over on several occasions before it began, Petrucci’s Dakar odyssey was a wild affair full of ups, downs and a run-in with a camel. He sat down with Autosport to reveal all

MotoGP
Jan 25, 2022
Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken one Honda MotoGP ace's resolve Plus

Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken one Honda MotoGP ace's resolve

Pol Espargaro’s switch to Honda for 2021 was one of MotoGP’s biggest rider market shocks. But a difficult bike coupled with various external factors led to a difficult first campaign. As a critical 2022 campaign for both Espargaro and Honda looms, his 2021 experience hasn’t dented his long-held resolve

MotoGP
Jan 17, 2022
The Drive to Survive mistakes MotoGP must avoid in 2022 Plus

The Drive to Survive mistakes MotoGP must avoid in 2022

OPINION: MotoGP will get its own Drive to Survive-style series in 2022, airing on Amazon Prime Video. It’s a much-needed grab at the mainstream for MotoGP, but a paradigm shift in the series highlighted by one of its leading stars must be embraced and not overshadowed by a desire to replicate DTS’s popcorn drama

MotoGP
Jan 10, 2022
Why KTM's latest young outcast is a cautionary tale for MotoGP Plus

Why KTM's latest young outcast is a cautionary tale for MotoGP

Iker Lecuona’s absence from the 2022 MotoGP grid after losing his KTM ride will likely pass most onlookers by. But after just 30 race starts in a MotoGP move he was sucked into by circumstance, the World Superbike-bound 21-year-old's story should act as a warning to KTM - and MotoGP as a whole - in regards to its future stars

MotoGP
Jan 4, 2022
How Ducati's expanded roster will threaten MotoGP's balance in 2022 Plus

How Ducati's expanded roster will threaten MotoGP's balance in 2022

That Ducati will compete with eight prototypes in MotoGP this year is nothing new, having already done so between 2016 and 2018. But the involvement and coverage of the Borgo Panigale company in its alliances is now much greater than in past years, which could have the effect of unbalancing the premier class

MotoGP
Jan 3, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.