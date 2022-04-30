Tickets Subscribe
2022 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix: Full Friday practice results
MotoGP / Portugal GP News

Yamaha boss wants new Quartararo MotoGP deal done by "end of June"

Yamaha MotoGP team boss Lin Jarvis says he believes the marque will have a new deal in place with Fabio Quartararo for 2023 "by the end of June". 

Lewis Duncan
By:
The reigning world champion is yet to commit to Yamaha beyond his current contract, which is up at the end of 2022, and has been linked to a move away from the marque.

During the Austin weekend, Quartararo’s manager revealed rival teams had been in touch, while Quartararo himself said earlier in the year his future was open having been unhappy with a lack of progress made by Yamaha in finding more speed from its engine.

Speaking exclusively to Autosport during this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez, Jarvis says the marque is in constant contact with Quartararo’s management over a new deal and hopes to have everything in place by the end of June.

“Yeah, we’ve been in touch of course,” Jarvis said when asked what the situation is currently with Quartararo negotiations.

“We are always in touch with his management, and we are – I can say – in close contact with each other at the moment, putting together what we believe will be an attractive package and proposal for him for the future.

“For sure, he’s our priority number one. There’s no question about that, I think that’s obvious to everybody.

“I would like to believe Yamaha is also, in his mind, his best option.  

“So, important for us in this process is for him to feel confident and comfortable with the programme we’re going to put together for 2023 and 2024. 

“So, that’s more important. Since he made a good result [in Portugal], a lot of people have said ‘this will have an influence on the negotiations’.  Not really, because the whole thing is not about this season, not about today and tomorrow. It’s all about whether he has confidence in our programme for the next two years. 

“Of course I do [have a timeline in mind on when the deal should be done], but I’ll give you the political answer.  

“So, I would say prior to the summer break, by the end of June in my opinion we should be concluded. And it would be nice if we could do it before then.” 

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Yamaha is also in the process of discussing a new deal with satellite squad RNF for the 2023 campaign, having only committed to a one-year contract with the team when it rebranded following Petronas SRT’s surprise exit last season.  

Although admittedly unhappy with the results of the RNF squad so far in 2020 – which has scored just one top 10 in the first five races – Jarvis says Yamaha is satisfied with the structure and is “optimistic” it will renew its deal.  

“Due to the fact that many things changed during the middle of last season [with Petronas SRT], unexpected changes such as the cancellation of the Moto3 and Moto2 programme, the change of title sponsor, there were many reasons why we felt it would be prudent to enter into that deal on a year-by-year basis,” Jarvis stated.

“So, I would say at the moment we are happy with the collaboration we have together.  

“I think the team is finding some stability.  

“It’s been a very difficult situation for that team, I think the whole transition over the winter was a tough, tough job for them to make that big transition from their previous organisation to the current one.  

“But they seem to be stable now. Are we happy with the performance results so far? No, I don’t think we are.” 

He later added: “But I would say from a team perspective they are doing fine. We have until at the latest by end of June to make our decision, but I’m optimistic there too we will renew with RNF.”  

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Honda's praise for its 2022 MotoGP bike has turned into doubt Plus

How Honda's praise for its 2022 MotoGP bike has turned into doubt

In a little over two months, Honda has gone from setting the pace in MotoGP testing with its new RC213V prototype to being at a crossroads - caused by the discrepancy in its riders' feedback. After a Portuguese GP that underwhelmed, serious questions are now being asked of Honda in 2022

MotoGP
Apr 26, 2022
Why Quartararo's Portugal win wasn't only vital for his MotoGP title hopes Plus

Why Quartararo's Portugal win wasn't only vital for his MotoGP title hopes

Fabio Quartararo got his MotoGP title defence off the ground in the Portuguese Grand Prix as a dominant first win of 2022 rocketed him to the top of the standings. While a significant result in terms of his title hopes, it has come at an even more important time in terms of his 2023 contract negotiations

MotoGP
Apr 25, 2022
How a MotoGP legend is preparing for an unexpected comeback at Goodwood Plus

How a MotoGP legend is preparing for an unexpected comeback at Goodwood

Wayne Rainey, who’s paralysed from the chest down, will ride his 1992 500cc world championship-winning bike again at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed. The American motorcycle legend explains how he's preparing to thrill on his first visit to the famed hillclimb

MotoGP
Apr 19, 2022
The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Plus

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

MotoGP
Apr 18, 2022
How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention Plus

How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention

Enea Bastianini’s second win of the 2022 campaign at COTA puts him back in the lead of the standings and once again showed the best Ducati package is still the 2021 bike. Those closest to Bastianini tell Autosport why he’s so good on the GP21 relative to his factory counterparts

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2022
The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph Plus

The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph

OPINION: Aleix Espargaro’s breakthrough victory finally brought Aprilia the MotoGP success it had been craving since it returned to the premier class in 2015. But it wouldn’t be unfair to suggest it might have expected Maverick Vinales – the marque’s last grand prix winner before Espargaro – to be the one to break its duck. Now the pressure is on…

MotoGP
Apr 6, 2022
How MotoGP's underdogs shed that tag in Argentina Plus

How MotoGP's underdogs shed that tag in Argentina

Aleix Espargaro became MotoGP's newest winner in a thrilling Argentina Grand Prix in which he also proved the merits of the Aprilia project. After six years of hard graft, both parties have reaped the rewards they have long thought they deserved. But it was several key moments in that journey that led both to that momentous Sunday at Termas de Rio Hondo.

MotoGP
Apr 4, 2022
How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises Plus

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises

The factors which risked the cancellation of MotoGP’s Argentina Grand Prix were consequences of the current world crisis, with pragmatism the key to the solutions that saved the race weekend. But wider lessons can be taken from the situation for the MotoGP calendar, while it also offers other intriguing questions

MotoGP
Apr 2, 2022
