Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Yamaha boss wants new Quartararo MotoGP deal done by "end of June"
MotoGP / Spanish GP Practice report

MotoGP Spanish GP: Bagnaia edges Quartararo to lead FP3

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia edged Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo to top third practice for the MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix as Portimao star Alex Rins dropped into Q1.

Lewis Duncan
By:
MotoGP Spanish GP: Bagnaia edges Quartararo to lead FP3

The perfect conditions on Saturday morning at Jerez allowed lap time improvements on the combined order to come in almost immediately in the third and final 45-minute practice of the weekend.  

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro was the first significant rider to make an improvement on the combined times with a 1m37.732s which put him top in FP3 and ninth overall. 

He improved further to fifth with a 1m37.386s on his next tour, while Suzuki’s Joan Mir would leap up to fourth from 12th on a used soft rear midway through the session with a 1m37.341s.  

When he returned to the circuit with a fresh soft rear slick with just over 15 minutes remaining, Mir shot up to second with a 1m37.122s.  

But it would be Ducati’s Bagnaia – who topped last November’s test at Jerez outright on the GP22 prototype – that would finally depose Quartararo’s lap from Friday with a 1m36.782s.  

Bagnaia’s lap would come under some threat over the closing stages, but remained intact through to the chequered flag.  

Reigning world champion Quartararo would emerge as his closest challenger, the Yamaha rider getting to within 0.067 seconds on his final lap.  

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Takaaki Nakagami led the Honda charge on Saturday morning with the third-best time of the weekend on his LCR-run RC213V.  

His factory Honda counterpart Marc Marquez, who struggled to 19th on Friday having made a major change to his bike he didn’t like, produced a 1m36.925s following Ducati’s Jack Miller late on to leap up to fourth and bag a direct place in Q2.  

There was a moment at the end of the session when Marquez almost ran into the back of Miller, but both emerged without contact – the latter taking the last direct Q2 spot in 10th.  

Maverick Vinales said on Friday he was losing seven tenths of a second when he fitted a fresh soft tyre for a qualifying simulation.  

But the nine-time MotoGP race winner was the strongest Aprilia rider on Saturday morning, the Spaniard – sporting a special Top Gun tribute helmet this weekend – rounding out the top five ahead of Gresini Ducati’s Enea Bastianini.  

The sister Aprilia of Aleix Espargaro was seventh ahead of Suzuki’s Mir and the Pramac Ducati’s Jorge Martin, as Valentino Rossi protégé Marco Bezzecchi was denied a place in Q2 late on by just 0.077s on his VR46 Ducati.  

Two riders who starred last weekend in the Portuguese GP will face Q1 later this afternoon, with Pramac’s Johann Zarco – who was second in last week’s race – only 12th at the end of FP3 at Jerez.  

And joining him in the session will be Suzuki’s Alex Rins, whose final lap of 1m37.293s was only good enough for 13th.  

Both factory KTM riders and Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli will also face this afternoon’s Q1 session in qualifying.  

MotoGP qualifying for the 2022 Spanish Grand Prix takes place at 2:10pm local time (1:10pm BST). 

MotoGP Spanish GP - FP3 results

Cla Rider Bike Laps Time Gap
1 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 16 1'36.782  
2 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 21 1'36.849 0.067
3 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 19 1'36.899 0.117
4 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 20 1'36.925 0.143
5 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 16 1'36.975 0.193
6 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 18 1'36.976 0.194
7 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 16 1'37.059 0.277
8 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 21 1'37.060 0.278
9 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 20 1'37.074 0.292
10 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 21 1'37.124 0.342
11 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 20 1'37.201 0.419
12 France Johann Zarco Ducati 20 1'37.230 0.448
13 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 21 1'37.293 0.511
14 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 18 1'37.314 0.532
15 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 18 1'37.315 0.533
16 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 19 1'37.494 0.712
17 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 18 1'37.630 0.848
18 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 20 1'37.642 0.860
19 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 20 1'37.731 0.949
20 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 20 1'37.880 1.098
21 Germany Stefan Bradl Honda 16 1'38.013 1.231
22 Australia Remy Gardner KTM 18 1'38.095 1.313
23 Italy Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 17 1'38.207 1.425
24 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 14 1'38.237 1.455
25 South Africa Darryn Binder Yamaha 19 1'38.238 1.456
View full results
shares
comments
Yamaha boss wants new Quartararo MotoGP deal done by "end of June"
Previous article

Yamaha boss wants new Quartararo MotoGP deal done by "end of June"
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Yamaha boss wants new Quartararo MotoGP deal done by "end of June" Portugal GP
MotoGP

Yamaha boss wants new Quartararo MotoGP deal done by "end of June"

2022 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix: Full Friday practice results Portugal GP
MotoGP

2022 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix: Full Friday practice results

Why Quartararo's Portugal win wasn't only vital for his MotoGP title hopes Portugal GP Plus
MotoGP

Why Quartararo's Portugal win wasn't only vital for his MotoGP title hopes

Latest news

MotoGP Spanish GP: Bagnaia edges Quartararo to lead FP3
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Spanish GP: Bagnaia edges Quartararo to lead FP3

Yamaha boss wants new Quartararo MotoGP deal done by "end of June"
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha boss wants new Quartararo MotoGP deal done by "end of June"

2022 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix: Full Friday practice results
MotoGP MotoGP

2022 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix: Full Friday practice results

Marc Marquez, Aleix Espargaro clash over Jerez MotoGP practice incident
MotoGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez, Aleix Espargaro clash over Jerez MotoGP practice incident

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Honda's praise for its 2022 MotoGP bike has turned into doubt Plus

How Honda's praise for its 2022 MotoGP bike has turned into doubt

In a little over two months, Honda has gone from setting the pace in MotoGP testing with its new RC213V prototype to being at a crossroads - caused by the discrepancy in its riders' feedback. After a Portuguese GP that underwhelmed, serious questions are now being asked of Honda in 2022

MotoGP
Apr 26, 2022
Why Quartararo's Portugal win wasn't only vital for his MotoGP title hopes Plus

Why Quartararo's Portugal win wasn't only vital for his MotoGP title hopes

Fabio Quartararo got his MotoGP title defence off the ground in the Portuguese Grand Prix as a dominant first win of 2022 rocketed him to the top of the standings. While a significant result in terms of his title hopes, it has come at an even more important time in terms of his 2023 contract negotiations

MotoGP
Apr 25, 2022
How a MotoGP legend is preparing for an unexpected comeback at Goodwood Plus

How a MotoGP legend is preparing for an unexpected comeback at Goodwood

Wayne Rainey, who’s paralysed from the chest down, will ride his 1992 500cc world championship-winning bike again at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed. The American motorcycle legend explains how he's preparing to thrill on his first visit to the famed hillclimb

MotoGP
Apr 19, 2022
The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Plus

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

MotoGP
Apr 18, 2022
How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention Plus

How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention

Enea Bastianini’s second win of the 2022 campaign at COTA puts him back in the lead of the standings and once again showed the best Ducati package is still the 2021 bike. Those closest to Bastianini tell Autosport why he’s so good on the GP21 relative to his factory counterparts

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2022
The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph Plus

The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph

OPINION: Aleix Espargaro’s breakthrough victory finally brought Aprilia the MotoGP success it had been craving since it returned to the premier class in 2015. But it wouldn’t be unfair to suggest it might have expected Maverick Vinales – the marque’s last grand prix winner before Espargaro – to be the one to break its duck. Now the pressure is on…

MotoGP
Apr 6, 2022
How MotoGP's underdogs shed that tag in Argentina Plus

How MotoGP's underdogs shed that tag in Argentina

Aleix Espargaro became MotoGP's newest winner in a thrilling Argentina Grand Prix in which he also proved the merits of the Aprilia project. After six years of hard graft, both parties have reaped the rewards they have long thought they deserved. But it was several key moments in that journey that led both to that momentous Sunday at Termas de Rio Hondo.

MotoGP
Apr 4, 2022
How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises Plus

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises

The factors which risked the cancellation of MotoGP’s Argentina Grand Prix were consequences of the current world crisis, with pragmatism the key to the solutions that saved the race weekend. But wider lessons can be taken from the situation for the MotoGP calendar, while it also offers other intriguing questions

MotoGP
Apr 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.