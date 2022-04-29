Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / Portugal GP Results

2022 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix: Full Friday practice results

Defending world champion Fabio Quartararo topped Friday’s running at the 2022 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix for Yamaha.

Lewis Duncan
By:
2022 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix: Full Friday practice results

Just a week after the previous round in Portugal, won by Quartararo, MotoGP rolled into Jerez on Friday for the opening day of the sixth round of the 2022 campaign.

Overnight rain left damp patches on track for FP1, but the session was still run on slicks, with Suzuki’s Joan Mir leading his team-mate Alex Rins.

Reigning world champion Quartararo crashed at the final corner and had an embarrassing moment when he injured his groin while jumping back on his bike.

But it hindered him little, as the Frenchman romped to the top of the leaderboard in FP2 to end Friday fastest of all with a 1m37.071s.

He headed former championship leader Enea Bastianini on the Gresini Ducati, with factory team Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia completing the top three.

Jorge Martin was fourth on the Pramac Ducati, with LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami the top Honda runner in fifth ahead of KTM’s Brad Binder and the factory team Honda of Pol Espargaro.

PLUS: How Honda's praise for its 2022 MotoGP bike has turned into doubt

Rins was eighth on the combined order, with Maverick Vinales on the Aprilia and Ducati’s Jack Miller rounding out the top 10.

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Mir slid to 12th on the combined order after FP2, but said later that he made a mistake at Turn 2 on his final run and couldn’t improve his time.

Six-time world champion Marc Marquez was only 19th after Friday’s running having crashed twice in FP2.

The 2022 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix continues on Saturday with final practice and qualifying, with track action beginning at 9:55am local time (8:55am BST).

2022 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix: Friday practice results

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'37.071  
2 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 1'37.272 0.201
3 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'37.283 0.212
4 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 1'37.368 0.297
5 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'37.581 0.510
6 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 1'37.585 0.514
7 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 1'37.590 0.519
8 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'37.726 0.655
9 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 1'37.759 0.688
10 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'37.762 0.691
11 France Johann Zarco Ducati 1'37.830 0.759
12 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'37.842 0.771
13 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'37.848 0.777
14 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'37.952 0.881
15 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'38.012 0.941
16 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 1'38.027 0.956
17 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 1'38.102 1.031
18 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 1'38.196 1.125
19 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 1'38.200 1.129
20 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 1'38.285 1.214
21 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 1'38.313 1.242
22 Germany Stefan Bradl Honda 1'38.322 1.251
23 Australia Remy Gardner KTM 1'38.353 1.282
24 South Africa Darryn Binder Yamaha 1'38.888 1.817
25 Italy Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 1'38.960 1.889
