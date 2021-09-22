Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career
MotoGP News

Vinales “satisfied” with Aprilia MotoGP move

By:

Maverick Vinales says he is “satisfied” with his decision to quit Yamaha and join Aprilia in MotoGP following his first two rounds with the Italian manufacturer.

Vinales “satisfied” with Aprilia MotoGP move

The nine-time MotoGP race winner announced back in June that he would be quitting Yamaha a season into his current two-year deal with Yamaha as the relationship between both parties soured irreparably across the 2021 campaign.

Vinales was later confirmed as an Aprilia rider for 2022, though his debut was pushed up to last week’s Aragon Grand Prix when he parted ways with Yamaha in August after he was suspended for trying to damage his M1 during the Styrian GP.

He qualified 19th and finished 18th in the Aragon GP, while at Misano last weekend he was 10th on the grid and scored points in 13th.

Finishing 26.6 seconds from victory at Aragon, Vinales was 21.2s back at Misano and was only 5.56s off team-mate Aleix Espargaro.

When asked by Autosport at Misano to reflect on his first week as an Aprilia rider and if he could say he was satisfied with his decision to join the marque, Vinales said: “Yeah, I’m satisfied.

“It’s a new challenge, sure it’s a very different challenge.

“It’s brought me out of my comfort zone for sure because it’s a totally different bike, so it’s more difficult to ride and to keep doing better positions.

“However, we started [at Aragon] 27 seconds [from the victory], today 21. We improved step by step, and this is the most important point.”

Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

PLUS: The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career

He added: “Honestly this weekend we learned a lot.

“It’s clear that we have to keep working because it’s clear I don’t feel very comfortable on the bike, especially in qualifying, and then with a full tank I have a few troubles during the race.

“However, the positive point of the bike is the tyres have a good grip.

“I mean, good consistency, which is very important.

“And the rhythm was good, so I’m quite happy. Wasn’t perfect but was quite good, so we keep running, understanding.

“I tried to ride in a different position on the bike during the laps to see what it does. So, I’m just trying to understand the direction to go faster and faster.”

shares
comments

Related video

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career

Previous article

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Honda reveals fast-tracked F1 power unit upgrade introduced at Spa

5 h
2
Formula 1

The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots

53 min
3
Formula E

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success

1 d
4
Formula 1

Gap between Russell and Latifi in F1 not "as big as everybody believes"

3 h
5
GT

The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever

1 d
Latest news
Vinales “satisfied” with Aprilia MotoGP move
MGP

Vinales “satisfied” with Aprilia MotoGP move

18m
The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career Plus
MGP

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career

3 h
Lecuona ‘pissed off’ to be benched at MotoGP test for rookies
MGP

Lecuona ‘pissed off’ to be benched at MotoGP test for rookies

4 h
Misano MotoGP test: Bagnaia tops opening day for Ducati despite crash
MGP

Misano MotoGP test: Bagnaia tops opening day for Ducati despite crash

22 h
Rossi: MotoGP in Italy will be fine "without me"
MGP

Rossi: MotoGP in Italy will be fine "without me"

Sep 21, 2021
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
Lewis Duncan
The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career San Marino GP Plus
MotoGP

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career

Lecuona ‘pissed off’ to be benched at MotoGP test for rookies Misano September testing
MotoGP

Lecuona ‘pissed off’ to be benched at MotoGP test for rookies

Misano MotoGP test: Bagnaia tops opening day for Ducati despite crash
MotoGP

Misano MotoGP test: Bagnaia tops opening day for Ducati despite crash

Maverick Viñales More
Maverick Viñales
Vinales has "no thoughts of positions" despite topping Misano MotoGP practice San Marino GP
MotoGP

Vinales has "no thoughts of positions" despite topping Misano MotoGP practice

Vinales stepped out of “my comfort zone” in Aprilia MotoGP debut Aragon GP
MotoGP

Vinales stepped out of “my comfort zone” in Aprilia MotoGP debut

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem Plus
MotoGP

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem

Aprilia Racing Team Gresini More
Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
Vinales' style "totally wrong" on Aprilia MotoGP bike for qualifying Aragon GP
MotoGP

Vinales' style "totally wrong" on Aprilia MotoGP bike for qualifying

Vinales lacking "trust" in front-end of Aprilia MotoGP bike Aragon GP
MotoGP

Vinales lacking "trust" in front-end of Aprilia MotoGP bike

Why 2021 is Aprilia's most important MotoGP season Plus
MotoGP

Why 2021 is Aprilia's most important MotoGP season

Trending Today

Honda reveals fast-tracked F1 power unit upgrade introduced at Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1

Honda reveals fast-tracked F1 power unit upgrade introduced at Spa

The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success Plus
Formula E Formula E

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success

Gap between Russell and Latifi in F1 not "as big as everybody believes"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gap between Russell and Latifi in F1 not "as big as everybody believes"

The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever Plus
GT GT

The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever

How F1’s “process-driven” improvement plans are listening to the drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1’s “process-driven” improvement plans are listening to the drivers

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career

Dovizioso: Quartararo “doing something crazy” on Yamaha MotoGP bike
MotoGP MotoGP

Dovizioso: Quartararo “doing something crazy” on Yamaha MotoGP bike

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career Plus

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career

Maverick Vinales’ early debut with Aprilia has been one of the most interesting plots of the recent MotoGP rounds. The results may not look standout on paper, but a closer inspection reveals just how much progress Vinales has truly made in understanding a bike that has taken him well out of his “comfort zone”

MotoGP
3 h
How ‘El Diablo’ and ‘the Beast’ starred in MotoGP’s Misano contest Plus

How ‘El Diablo’ and ‘the Beast’ starred in MotoGP’s Misano contest

On a day each of the podium trio could claim to be the star of the show, the San Marino Grand Prix will be remembered as a pivotal race in both MotoGP’s present and future. While Fabio Quartararo demonstrated his world title credentials just behind Francesco Bagnaia’s flawless victory charge, a new threat emerged from the shadows

MotoGP
Sep 20, 2021
How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Plus

How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Duelling against Marc Marquez at the Aragon Grand Prix, Francesco Bagnaia came out on top to secure a long overdue MotoGP victory. As Marquez likened Bagnaia to a Ducati title contender of old, it appears the Italian rider could finally start to fight for wins on a more regular basis

MotoGP
Sep 13, 2021
Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Plus

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

OPINION: The return of Andrea Dovizioso to the grid at Misano will be an interesting subplot to the remainder of the 2021 MotoGP season. But the circumstances that have led to the former Ducati rider ending his sabbatical point to his signing being one more of convenience than a long-term commitment

MotoGP
Sep 8, 2021
Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP Plus

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

OPINION: The 2021 British Grand Prix was a historic day for MotoGP. At the centre of it was Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia after securing its first podium in the modern MotoGP era. It was something of a full-circle moment that highlighted just how far MotoGP has come in the last decade

MotoGP
Aug 30, 2021
Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home Plus

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

OPINION: Many of the UK’s MotoGP fans would prefer Donington Park to host the British GP beyond the expiry of Silverstone's current deal. But the circuit's fast, flowing circuit provides the best racing and should be regarded as its best bet for the foreseeable future

MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021
How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge Plus

How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge

The 2020 MotoGP season was an utterly enthralling affair, but few would argue with you if thought it the world championship was a poorer place without its biggest star Marc Marquez. In an exclusive interview, he explains the challenges he's faced in his comeback from injury and what he makes of the current MotoGP landscape

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021
The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Plus

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

The headlines after MotoGP's Austrian GP were naturally dominated by Brad Binder's heroics on slicks in the rain. But although seventh was, on the face of it, a fairly average result in the context of his season, that Fabio Quartararo was in contention for victory before the rain at Yamaha's worst venue should sound alarm bells for his rivals

MotoGP
Aug 17, 2021

Latest news

Vinales “satisfied” with Aprilia MotoGP move
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales “satisfied” with Aprilia MotoGP move

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career

Lecuona ‘pissed off’ to be benched at MotoGP test for rookies
MotoGP MotoGP

Lecuona ‘pissed off’ to be benched at MotoGP test for rookies

Misano MotoGP test: Bagnaia tops opening day for Ducati despite crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Misano MotoGP test: Bagnaia tops opening day for Ducati despite crash

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.