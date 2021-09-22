Misano MotoGP test: Aprilia's Espargaro heads final day from Bagnaia

Wednesday’s running at Misano was notable for the first outings on a MotoGP bike for Raul Fernandez and Remy Gardner on the Tech3 KTMs they will race in 2022.

The current Moto2 championship leaders and team-mates took over from Iker Lecuona and Danilo Petrucci at Tech3 and completed 31 laps between them.

Fernandez was 0.726 seconds quicker than Gardner in 22nd and 25th, with the latter suffering a crash towards the end of the morning session.

Espargaro led the standings at the end of the morning session with a 1m31.599s as he continued to evaluate various developments on the RS-GP.

The four-hour afternoon session began with championship leader Fabio Quartararo topping the first hour with a 1m32.003s, the Yamaha rider trying the 2022 prototype M1 as well as various settings on his current machine.

Espargaro returned to the top of the standings in the second hour of the afternoon with a 1m31.743s, which he improved later to a 1m31.584s.

This lap time would go unchallenged through to the chequered flag as most of the field packed up early.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Dorna

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia didn’t set any times in the afternoon session but remained second overall with a 1m31.664s as he tried, amongst other things, a new fairing on his factory Ducati.

Joan Mir – who crashed in the afternoon session - completed the top three on his Suzuki as he tested the 2022 engine and chassis, as well as other 2021 items, with LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami and the other factory team Ducati of Jack Miller rounding out the top five.

Honda’s Pol Espargaro suffered a late technical issue in the afternoon session but was sixth overall, as he and team-mate Marc Marquez put more miles on the radical 2022 RC213V prototype.

Quartararo was seventh in the end ahead of Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales, while ninth-placed Miguel Oliveira ended the test in buoyant fashion as he believes KTM has figured out what was causing its lack of pace in recent races.

Marquez completed the top 10 on the Honda, while 18th-placed Andrea Dovizioso discovered exactly where he needs to improve his riding style on the Petronas SRT Yamaha.

Misano podium star Enea Bastianini (Avintia Ducati) suffered another crash during the test in the morning session and didn’t ride again in the afternoon.

Misano MotoGP test results - Afternoon session

Pos Rider Bike Time Gap Laps 1 ESPARGARO, Aleix Aprilia 1:31.584 37 2 NAKAGAMI, Takaaki Honda 1:31.735 0.151 23 3 MIR, Joan Suzuki 1:31.873 0.289 33 4 QUARTARARO, Fabio Yamaha 1:31.974 0.390 33 5 VIÑALES, Maverick Aprilia 1:32.035 0.451 52 6 ESPARGARO, Pol Honda 1:32.105 0.521 37 7 MARQUEZ, Marc Honda 1:32.151 0.567 36 8 MILLER, Jack Ducati 1:32.166 0.582 26 9 MARINI, Luca Ducati 1:32.201 0.617 28 10 BINDER, Brad KTM 1:32.202 0.618 44 11 MARQUEZ, Alex Honda 1:32.259 0.675 44 12 PIRRO, Michele Ducati 1:32.331 0.747 29 13 RINS, Alex Suzuki 1:32.352 0.768 32 14 MARTIN, Jorge Ducati 1:32.624 1.040 12 15 OLIVEIRA, Miguel KTM 1:32.898 1.314 24 16 PEDROSA, Dani KTM 1:32.959 1.375 31 17 MORBIDELLI, Franco Yamaha 1:32.978 1.394 28 18 DOVIZIOSO, Andrea Yamaha 1:33.027 1.443 32 19 ROSSI, Valentino Yamaha 1:33.656 2.072 12 20 SAVADORI, Lorenzo Aprilia 1:34.043 2.459 38 21 FERNANDEZ, Raul KTM 1:34.360 2.776 17 22 GARDNER, Remy KTM 1:35.086 3.502 14

Misano MotoGP test results - Morning session

Pos Rider Bike Time Gap Laps 1 ESPARGARO, Aleix Aprilia 1:31.599 45 2 BAGNAIA, Francesco Ducati 1:31.664 0.065 39 3 MIR, Joan Suzuki 1:31.707 0.108 35 4 MILLER, Jack Ducati 1:31.798 0.199 55 5 NAKAGAMI, Takaaki Honda 1:31.887 0.288 44 6 ESPARGARO, Pol Honda 1:31.926 0.327 52 7 QUARTARARO, Fabio Yamaha 1:31.959 0.360 44 8 VIÑALES, Maverick Aprilia 1:32.002 0.403 57 9 OLIVEIRA, Miguel KTM 1:32.136 0.537 47 10 MARINI, Luca Ducati 1:32.156 0.557 34 11 BINDER, Brad KTM 1:32.175 0.576 39 12 MARQUEZ, Marc Honda 1:32.246 0.647 33 13 MARQUEZ, Alex Honda 1:32.278 0.679 46 14 RINS, Alex Suzuki 1:32.371 0.772 45 15 MARTIN, Jorge Ducati 1:32.412 0.813 22 16 PIRRO, Michele Ducati 1:32.491 0.892 32 17 MORBIDELLI, Franco Yamaha 1:32.635 1.036 10 18 DOVIZIOSO, Andrea Yamaha 1:32.830 1.231 47 19 ROSSI, Valentino Yamaha 1:32.842 1.243 30 20 BASTIANINI, Enea Ducati 1:32.975 1.376 10 21 PEDROSA, Dani KTM 1:33.373 1.774 22 22 FERNANDEZ, Raul KTM 1:33.988 2.389 34 23 GUINTOLI, Sylvain Suzuki 1:34.141 2.542 33 24 SAVADORI, Lorenzo Aprilia 1:34.367 2.768 22 25 GARDNER, Remy KTM 1:34.641 3.042 33