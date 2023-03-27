Subscribe
Previous / 10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Portuguese GP Next / Oliveira to miss Argentina MotoGP round after Marquez Portugal crash
MotoGP / Portugal GP News

Vinales “proud” of Aprilia for Portugal MotoGP victory challenge

Maverick Vinales says he is “really proud” of Aprilia for being able to fight for victory in Sunday’s MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Vinales “proud” of Aprilia for Portugal MotoGP victory challenge

After its breakthrough season in 2022 when it finally became grand prix winners, Aprilia has made a strong start to the new campaign in Portugal.

Both Vinales and Aleix Espargaro were fifth and sixth in the inaugural sprint race, while Vinales pressured reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia for most of the 25-lap grand prix.

Vinales took the chequered flag 0.687s behind Bagnaia and felt like he could have caught the Ducati rider, but feels “the most important thing” was the fact Aprilia showed it could fight at the front of the field.

“At some points of the race yes, I thought I was able,” Vinales replied when asked if he thought he could overhaul Ducati’s Bagnaia.

“But I was quite comfortable behind Pecco, I was riding well, we were opening a gap.

“So, at the beginning I was just trying to understand the potential of our race, and it was great. I think on lap 10 or 11, Pecco did another step on the rhythm.

“I tried to follow him, I made a few mistakes on the brakes. Then I said I would cool down the tyres and the brakes and go for it in the end.

“That’s what I did, but he was smart, he was saving tyres through all the race.

“I’m really proud of our brand, of Aprilia, of the job of my crew. The most important thing is to make the fight in the front, and we did it, so we must be pleased.”

Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team

Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Though Ducati and Bagnaia ultimately swept both race wins in Portugal, Espargaro – who was ninth in the grand prix – said after the sprint on Saturday that he felt Aprilia was much closer to its rival Italian marque than people think.

“This circuit is not really a good one to analyse the engine, but [on Friday] in the [technical] meeting I said congratulations to the engineers because the engine is good,” Espargaro said about Aprilia’s race engine, which it brought for the opening round of the season.

“I have the feeling… it’s still early, but I have the feeling that we are not as far aways from Ducati as people think.

“I think Aprilia and the riders, Maverick and me, we are strong. The championship is still long and I think we will be able to fight.”

Read Also:

Vinales was equally complimentary of the RS-GP’s engine having been able to keep in Bagnaia’s wheel tracks throughout the Portuguese GP, adding: “Our engine is good. In the slipstream I was making a good top speed.

“But then I realised Pecco was saving the tyres, so maybe I pushed too hard in the beginning.

“Our engine is strong, it’s fast and I think corners like in Portimao where you exit with grip our bike is very good.

“I just feel competitive. Of course, if we can gain anything it’s good for the lap time. But it was quite fine.”

shares
comments

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Portuguese GP

Oliveira to miss Argentina MotoGP round after Marquez Portugal crash
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
"Not possible" to fight rivals on current Yamaha MotoGP bike – Quartararo

"Not possible" to fight rivals on current Yamaha MotoGP bike – Quartararo

MotoGP
Portugal GP

"Not possible" to fight rivals on current Yamaha MotoGP bike – Quartararo "Not possible" to fight rivals on current Yamaha MotoGP bike – Quartararo

Bagnaia “was in trouble” in last laps of Portugal MotoGP race

Bagnaia “was in trouble” in last laps of Portugal MotoGP race

MotoGP
Portugal GP

Bagnaia “was in trouble” in last laps of Portugal MotoGP race Bagnaia “was in trouble” in last laps of Portugal MotoGP race

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

Oliveira to miss Argentina MotoGP round after Marquez Portugal crash

Oliveira to miss Argentina MotoGP round after Marquez Portugal crash

MGP MotoGP
Argentinian GP

Oliveira to miss Argentina MotoGP round after Marquez Portugal crash Oliveira to miss Argentina MotoGP round after Marquez Portugal crash

How NASCAR stars taught F1 veterans a big lesson in racecraft

How NASCAR stars taught F1 veterans a big lesson in racecraft

NAS NASCAR Cup
Austin

How NASCAR stars taught F1 veterans a big lesson in racecraft How NASCAR stars taught F1 veterans a big lesson in racecraft

NTT extends IndyCar partnership in multi-year deal

NTT extends IndyCar partnership in multi-year deal

INDY IndyCar

NTT extends IndyCar partnership in multi-year deal NTT extends IndyCar partnership in multi-year deal

Aston Martin F1 form surge "caught everyone by surprise" - Alpine

Aston Martin F1 form surge "caught everyone by surprise" - Alpine

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Aston Martin F1 form surge "caught everyone by surprise" - Alpine Aston Martin F1 form surge "caught everyone by surprise" - Alpine

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.