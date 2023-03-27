Subscribe
MotoGP / Argentinian GP News

Oliveira to miss Argentina MotoGP round after Marquez Portugal crash

Miguel Oliveira will miss this weekend’s MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix as a result of his massive smash with Marc Marquez.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Oliveira to miss Argentina MotoGP round after Marquez Portugal crash

The RNF Aprilia rider was running in podium contention on lap three of Sunday’s Portuguese Grand Prix when he was wiped out by Honda’s Marquez at Turn 3.

Marquez locked up under braking and made contact with Jorge Martin before clattering into Oliveira.

Both were taken out on the spot while Martin was forced off track and dropped down the order, with the Pramac rider saying afterwards that he broke a toe in the clash.

Initial scans at the circuit medical centre showed no major damage to Oliveira after the crash, but further testing on Monday revealed injuries which will keep him off the grid for this week’s second round of the season.

A statement from RNF said: “Oliveira remains committed to his goal of being competitive in the world championship and will focus on his recovery in order to return to the saddle of his Aprilia RS-GP at round three of the season in Austin just two weeks later.”

RNF also confirmed it will not replace him in Argentina.

On Monday morning, Honda announced that Marquez will also miss the Argentina GP after suffering a fracture to his right hand in the Oliveira crash.

Miguel Oliveira, RNF MotoGP Racing, Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team crash

Miguel Oliveira, RNF MotoGP Racing, Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team crash

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

He was handed a double long lap penalty for the incident, but will now not serve this as the punishment as it will not carry over to the Americas GP.

Oliveira and Marquez will be two of four riders not present in Argentina, with Ducati’s Enea Bastianini sitting out round two after suffering a broken shoulder in a collision in the Portugal sprint race.

And after his violent accident in the closing stages of FP2 in Portugal, Tech3’s Pol Espargaro is out indefinitely after sustaining fractures to his jaw and back as well as bruising to his lungs.

Honda and Tech3 has already confirmed they will not replace either of their injured riders, while it is unclear yet what Ducati’s plans are.

Should Bastianini not be replaced, it will mean only 18 riders will line-up on the grid in Argentina.

