MotoGP Portuguese GP: Bagnaia claims maiden sprint race win
Reigning MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia claimed the first ever sprint race victory after a last-lap mistake from long-time leader Jorge Martin at the Portuguese Grand Prix.
As part of a major shake-up to the MotoGP format for 2023, half-distance sprint races take place on the Saturday of every grand prix weekend.
Bagnaia converted second on the grid to make history as MotoGP’s first ever sprint race winner, as he capitalised on a mistake from Pramac Ducati counterpart Martin on the final tour.
Poleman Marc Marquez completed the podium after home hero Miguel Oliveira ran off track on the last lap, while there were no points on offer for Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo after a nightmare sprint.
Claiming a shock pole earlier on Saturday, Marquez converted this to the holeshot off the line as Enea Bastianini leaped up from sixth to second on the factory team Ducati.
Bastianini’s team-mate Bagnaia scythed up the inside of him at Turn 3, which left the door open for Pramac’s Martin to move into second briefly.
As Bastianini dropped down the order, Bagnaia carved back past Martin up the inside of Turn 4.
Behind, Quartararo lost ground from 11th on the grid and was 15th coming through Turn 1. By the end of the first lap he was 19th after being forced wide by a crashing Joan Mir at Turn 13.
The Honda rider made contact with Quartararo as he tried to make a move up the inside of him, and the incident is now under review.
Sprint race winner Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
At the start of the second lap of 12, Bagnaia and Martin blasted past Marquez to demote him to third on the run into Turn 1.
Martin took the lead at the start of lap four as Marquez found his hands full with RNF Aprilia’s Oliveira and the KTM of Jack Miller.
Miller led Oliveira through on Marquez at Turn 1 on lap five, and come lap six Miller took second away from former team-mate Bagnaia at Turn 5.
The KTM rider was the only one in the leading group running the soft front tyre, and used that grip advantage to move into the lead on lap seven at Turn 13.
Miller’s lead was fleeting, however, as Martin eased ahead into Turn 1 on the following tour, while Bagnaia came back through on lap 10.
Heading onto the penultimate lap, Martin’s lead stood at over half a second, but was wiped out by a hard-charging Bagnaia.
On the final lap, Martin ran wide under braking for Turn 5 which allowed Bagnaia to ease into the lead and take the chequered flag for the first sprint race.
Martin trailed by 0.307s at the chequered flag, while Marquez was gifted the final spot on the podium when Oliveira – who sat in third at the start of the penultimate lap – ran off track up at Turn 10.
That mistake dropped the Portuguese rider to seventh, with Miller just 0.086s behind Marquez in fourth.
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
The factory Aprilia pair of Maverick Vinales and Aleix Espargaro survived late contact with each other to finish fifth and sixth, while Johann Zarco was eighth on his Pramac Ducati.
Alex Marquez took the final sprint point in ninth on his Gresini Ducati, while Yamaha’s Quartararo recovered to 10th after his lap one woes.
RNF’s Raul Fernandez was 11th ahead of KTM’s Brad Binder, LCR Honda’s Alex Rins, Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli, Takaaki Nakagami (LCR) and Gresini’s Fabio Di Giannantoio.
Mir didn’t re-join the race after his lap one crash and was joined on the sidelines by Tech3’s Augusto Fernandez.
Bastianini was caught up in Luca Marini’s crash at Turn 5 on the second lap and had to be taken to the medical centre for checks. Following a trip to hospital for further checks, Bastianini was found to have sustained a fractured shoulder, making him a doubt for tomorrow's race.
The incident was placed under review by the stewards, but no further action was taken.
VR46’s bad day was compounded by Marco Bezzecchi crashing out on lap three.
MotoGP Portuguese GP - Sprint race results:
|Cla
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|Ducati
|2
|Jorge Martin
|Ducati
|0.307
|3
|Marc Marquez
|Honda
|1.517
|4
|Jack Miller
|KTM
|1.603
|5
|Maverick Viñales
|Aprilia
|1.854
|6
|Aleix Espargaro
|Aprilia
|2.106
|7
|Miguel Oliveira
|Aprilia
|2.940
|8
|Johann Zarco
|Ducati
|5.595
|9
|Alex Marquez
|Ducati
|5.711
|10
|Fabio Quartararo
|Yamaha
|5.924
|11
|Raúl Fernández
|Aprilia
|8.160
|12
|Brad Binder
|KTM
|8.384
|13
|Alex Rins
|Honda
|11.288
|14
|Franco Morbidelli
|Yamaha
|17.138
|15
|Takaaki Nakagami
|Honda
|18.128
|16
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|Ducati
|21.235
|Marco Bezzecchi
|Ducati
|Enea Bastianini
|Ducati
|Luca Marini
|Ducati
|Joan Mir
|Honda
|Augusto Fernandez
|GASGAS
|View full results
Marquez “cannot explain” his shock Portugal MotoGP pole lap
Quartararo warns "jungle" MotoGP sprints will soon see "a big accident"
Latest news
Marquez “completely agrees” with penalty for Oliveira Portugal MotoGP crash
Marquez “completely agrees” with penalty for Oliveira Portugal MotoGP crash Marquez “completely agrees” with penalty for Oliveira Portugal MotoGP crash
Aleix Espargaro: Marquez should have one-race ban for Oliveira Portugal MotoGP crash
Aleix Espargaro: Marquez should have one-race ban for Oliveira Portugal MotoGP crash Aleix Espargaro: Marquez should have one-race ban for Oliveira Portugal MotoGP crash
Marquez escapes Oliveira Portugal MotoGP clash with minor penalty
Marquez escapes Oliveira Portugal MotoGP clash with minor penalty Marquez escapes Oliveira Portugal MotoGP clash with minor penalty
Di Grassi "underestimated" team differences with Formula E's Gen3 car
Di Grassi "underestimated" team differences with Formula E's Gen3 car Di Grassi "underestimated" team differences with Formula E's Gen3 car
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.