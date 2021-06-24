Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Gerloff finding it “strange” to share a MotoGP garage with Rossi Next / Rossi doubts “difficult” prospect of racing with VR46 team in MotoGP
MotoGP / Dutch GP News

Vinales “has given up many times” during Yamaha MotoGP woes

By:

Maverick Vinales has admitted he “has given up many times” as he continues to struggle for form on the Yamaha in 2021, saying his MotoGP woes are “difficult to accept”.

Vinales “has given up many times” during Yamaha MotoGP woes

Vinales dominated the opening night of the championship in Qatar for his ninth MotoGP victory, but hasn’t troubled the podium since and suffered his worst-ever weekend in Germany when he qualified 21st and finished last.

Yamaha made changes to his personnel in Barcelona, replacing crew chief Esteban Garcia with ex-Valentino Rossi ally Silvano Galbusera - his third crew chief since 2017. 

After the Germany race Vinales snapped at his Yamaha team, claiming how it has handled his situation is becoming “disrespectful” as he seems to only be a rider gathering data now.

This is in stark contrast to his team-mate Fabio Quartararo, who has won three times in 2021 and leads the standings by 21 points, with Vinales trailing him by 56 points.

Ahead of this weekend’s Dutch TT, Vinales’ mood hasn’t changed since the Sachsenring and is at a loss to explain his current woes.

“Honestly, it’s not that I’m not happy, I just feel very disrespected for me as a rider because I’ve never been in this position before,” he said when asked by Autosport if he was still happy as a Yamaha rider.

“To finish last one race, I don’t remember any race in my life since I’m a kid. So, basically it’s for that why I am upset.

“The way the things are going is I don’t understand, and after that I don’t really know.

“The problem is that every time I try to find a solution [from Yamaha], the answer is the same – ‘I don’t know’.

“So, we need a little bit more and we will try to find something more because we have many problems.

“For me what is strange is Qatar 1, this is very strange, how I can be with that superiority over the rest and then everything is gone.

“I went from first to last. Maybe here I can be first again.

“It’s pretty strange and as a rider it’s so complicated to keep the motivation.

“For sure I’ve given up many times with this because I really don’t understand this. I really try to work, try to work smart, calm. In the end the answer is ‘I don’t know’. So, we start to accept that at the end we don’t know what is going on.

“I’m always asking the same, like why in Qatar the bike was working acceptable and now it’s in this position. So, it’s pretty strange and difficult to accept."

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Vinales hit back at suggestions he needed to try Quartararo’s settings after his tough German GP, but admits this weekend in Assen he will “do exactly” what his team-mate does with his bike.

He also doesn’t believe the disrespect he feels is related to Quartararo’s performances, adding: “For sure my solution will be put the same bike as Fabio, exactly the same: same electronics, same clicks, same suspension, same everything and see what is going on because in the end we understand nothing.

“So here in Assen I will do exactly everything [the same as Fabio] and then we will see where we are.

“But it should not be like this, it should be that you try, you find your set-up, you try to make the bike your riding style, but in this team I always follow the rest.

Read Also:

“It’s like this and I’m forced to do it because I cannot keep going in this way, losing time, wasting time.

“In Germany I crashed without a reason, without banking, without pushing the front brake.

“This weekend I will try. If he [Quartararo] puts a stronger suspension, more pre-load, I will do the same.

“I need to adapt, it’s true, maybe [it will] take [some] races. But at least I race with the same as the other guy in the garage.”

shares
comments

Related video

Gerloff finding it “strange” to share a MotoGP garage with Rossi

Previous article

Gerloff finding it “strange” to share a MotoGP garage with Rossi

Next article

Rossi doubts “difficult” prospect of racing with VR46 team in MotoGP

Rossi doubts “difficult” prospect of racing with VR46 team in MotoGP
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP

5 min
2
Formula 1

Hamilton: F1's return to capacity crowd at British GP feels 'premature'

4 h
3
MotoGP

Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team partners with Ducati for 2022

8 h
4
Formula 1

Schumacher sitting in a "crooked" position since start of F1 2021

5 h
5
MotoGP

Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi

2 d
Latest news
Quartararo: Vinales “one of the fastest guys I’ve ever seen” in MotoGP
MGP

Quartararo: Vinales “one of the fastest guys I’ve ever seen” in MotoGP

15m
Marquez “back to our real situation” at Assen after MotoGP Germany win
MGP

Marquez “back to our real situation” at Assen after MotoGP Germany win

50m
Rossi doubts “difficult” prospect of racing with VR46 team in MotoGP
MGP

Rossi doubts “difficult” prospect of racing with VR46 team in MotoGP

1 h
Vinales “has given up many times” during Yamaha MotoGP woes
MGP

Vinales “has given up many times” during Yamaha MotoGP woes

1 h
Gerloff finding it “strange” to share a MotoGP garage with Rossi
MGP

Gerloff finding it “strange” to share a MotoGP garage with Rossi

4 h
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
Lewis Duncan
Quartararo: Vinales “one of the fastest guys I’ve ever seen” in MotoGP Dutch GP
MotoGP

Quartararo: Vinales “one of the fastest guys I’ve ever seen” in MotoGP

Marquez “back to our real situation” at Assen after MotoGP Germany win Dutch GP
MotoGP

Marquez “back to our real situation” at Assen after MotoGP Germany win

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Plus
MotoGP

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

Maverick Viñales More
Maverick Viñales
"No one has answers" to Vinales’ worst-ever MotoGP weekend German GP
MotoGP

"No one has answers" to Vinales’ worst-ever MotoGP weekend

Vinales laments agenda behind out-of-context MotoGP future quotes Catalan GP
MotoGP

Vinales laments agenda behind out-of-context MotoGP future quotes

Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP Doha GP Plus
MotoGP

Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP

Trending Today

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP

Hamilton: F1's return to capacity crowd at British GP feels 'premature'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: F1's return to capacity crowd at British GP feels 'premature'

Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team partners with Ducati for 2022
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team partners with Ducati for 2022

Schumacher sitting in a "crooked" position since start of F1 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher sitting in a "crooked" position since start of F1 2021

Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi

New banked corner part of Abu Dhabi F1 track changes
Formula 1 Formula 1

New banked corner part of Abu Dhabi F1 track changes

Perez hopes talks over new Red Bull F1 contract ‘don’t take too long’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez hopes talks over new Red Bull F1 contract ‘don’t take too long’

Red Bull baffled by Mercedes F1 engine comments after French GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull baffled by Mercedes F1 engine comments after French GP

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Plus

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

A decade after first linking up with Ducati in what turned out to be an ill-fated period in his MotoGP career, Valentino Rossi has joined forces with the Italian marque once more - this time as a team owner. And the VR46/Ducati tie-up beginning in 2022 has the potential to right the wrongs of Rossi and Ducati's nadir of 2011/2012

MotoGP
7 h
Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi Plus

Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi

With Valentino Rossi’s next career move imminent in MotoGP, it is set to have wide-reaching influences on a number of riders and teams on the grid. But one of the biggest impacts will be felt at Yamaha, with its pivotal role in the saga set to see it lose its appointment with ‘The Doctor’

MotoGP
Jun 22, 2021
How Marquez beat his Honda in his heroic MotoGP comeback win Plus

How Marquez beat his Honda in his heroic MotoGP comeback win

Marc Marquez has been through hell and back in the 581 days between his win in the 2019 Valencia season finale and his heroic MotoGP comeback victory in Germany last Sunday. Despite battling physical limitations and a difficult 2021-spec Honda, the Sachsenring provided the perfect storm for the Spaniard to return to the top step

MotoGP
Jun 21, 2021
Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Plus

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo racing with his leather suit open and subsequent penalty has been the main talking point of the Catalunya MotoGP weekend, which has highlighted a wider issue with MotoGP’s stewarding that risks a negative precedent going forward

MotoGP
Jun 8, 2021
How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Plus

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

The expectation on KTM to replicate its winning form from 2020 this season made its difficult start to the new MotoGP campaign even more disappointing. But a key update has seen KTM's fortunes reversed over the last week and returned it to the top step of the podium in Barcelona

MotoGP
Jun 7, 2021
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Plus

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Plus

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Plus

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so

MotoGP
May 11, 2021

Latest news

Quartararo: Vinales “one of the fastest guys I’ve ever seen” in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo: Vinales “one of the fastest guys I’ve ever seen” in MotoGP

Marquez “back to our real situation” at Assen after MotoGP Germany win
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez “back to our real situation” at Assen after MotoGP Germany win

Rossi doubts “difficult” prospect of racing with VR46 team in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi doubts “difficult” prospect of racing with VR46 team in MotoGP

Vinales “has given up many times” during Yamaha MotoGP woes
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales “has given up many times” during Yamaha MotoGP woes

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.