Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption
MotoGP / Dutch GP News

Gerloff finding it “strange” to share a MotoGP garage with Rossi

By:
Co-author:
Mark Bremer

Franco Morbidelli’s Petronas SRT injury replacement Garrett Gerloff admits it’s “strange” to be sharing a garage with MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi this weekend at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Gerloff finding it “strange” to share a MotoGP garage with Rossi

Morbidelli aggravated a pre-existing left knee injury during a training incident on Tuesday and has been ruled out of this weekend’s Dutch TT as MotoGP returns to Assen for the first time since 2019.

SRT has called up Yamaha World Superbike rider Gerloff for this weekend, who completed two practice sessions in Valencia last year as Rossi’s stand-in before the Italian was cleared to return to action following his two-round COVID-19 absence.

Now joining Rossi as a team-mate for this weekend, Gerloff admits it’s off for him to be in the same garage as that of the nine-time grand prix motorcycle world champion’s.

“I haven’t seen Valentino today, but it is strange to go to the box and to see his team and his bike over there to the right, which is the bike I rode last year,” Gerloff said.

“And now I’m on the other side now. It’s kind of curious, but anyway I hope to see him soon.”

Gerloff has no prior experience of Assen having made his WSBK debut in 2020 when the Dutch round was scrubbed from the calendar due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the American believes he knows the track well enough given the amount of racing he’s watched at the circuit over the years.

Garrett Gerloff, Yamaha Factory Racing

Garrett Gerloff, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“No, I haven’t seen the track yet, it’s actually something I’m going to do after I finish this meeting is to do the track walk,” he added.

“But I feel like I know the track because I’ve been watching races from here my whole life and also with the MotoGP website, they have the onboard cameras and everything and I’ve been watching some of those.

“It looks like an amazing track, looks like it has a great flow, seems like a flowing track which I know is good for the Yamahas.

“So, excited to get on track tomorrow.”

Explaining when he found out the news he would be replacing Morbidelli, Gerloff added: “It definitely happened fast.

“I was coming back from the Navarra [WSBK] test and I got a message and it just sort of happened from there.

“Yeah, so it was definitely last-minute but thanks to Alpinestars and HJC for all the last-minute work they’ve been doing to make sure I have everything I need for Friday morning.

“Basically, that’s just how it was, really quick, a phone call a couple of days ago and bada bing, bada boom.”

Gerloff will become the first American rider since Nicky Hayden in Australia in 2016 to start a MotoGP race should come this Sunday, and will be making his grand prix debut a decade on from the last US win in the world championship back in 2011 when Ben Spies – also on a Yamaha – won the Dutch TT.

shares
comments
The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

Previous article

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

New banked corner part of Abu Dhabi F1 track changes

3h
2
MotoGP

Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team partners with Ducati for 2022

3h
3
Formula 1

Schumacher sitting in a "crooked" position since start of F1 2021

1h
4
Formula 1

Montoya: Bottas needs quick decision on Mercedes future to ease pressure

3h
5
MotoGP

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

3h
Latest news
Gerloff finding it “strange” to share a MotoGP garage with Rossi
MGP

Gerloff finding it “strange” to share a MotoGP garage with Rossi

3m
The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Plus
MGP

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

3h
Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team partners with Ducati for 2022
MGP

Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team partners with Ducati for 2022

3h
Suzuki MotoGP rivals “better than us” in recent races – Mir
MGP

Suzuki MotoGP rivals “better than us” in recent races – Mir

22h
Yamaha WSBK rider Gerloff replaces Morbidelli for Dutch MotoGP
MGP

Yamaha WSBK rider Gerloff replaces Morbidelli for Dutch MotoGP

Jun 23, 2021
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
Lewis Duncan
The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Plus
MotoGP

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team partners with Ducati for 2022
MotoGP

Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team partners with Ducati for 2022

Suzuki MotoGP rivals “better than us” in recent races – Mir German GP
MotoGP

Suzuki MotoGP rivals “better than us” in recent races – Mir

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Plus

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

A decade after first linking up with Ducati in what turned out to be an ill-fated period in his MotoGP career, Valentino Rossi has joined forces with the Italian marque once more - this time as a team owner. And the VR46/Ducati tie-up beginning in 2022 has the potential to right the wrongs of Rossi and Ducati's nadir of 2011/2012

MotoGP
3h
Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi Plus

Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi

With Valentino Rossi’s next career move imminent in MotoGP, it is set to have wide-reaching influences on a number of riders and teams on the grid. But one of the biggest impacts will be felt at Yamaha, with its pivotal role in the saga set to see it lose its appointment with ‘The Doctor’

MotoGP
Jun 22, 2021
How Marquez beat his Honda in his heroic MotoGP comeback win Plus

How Marquez beat his Honda in his heroic MotoGP comeback win

Marc Marquez has been through hell and back in the 581 days between his win in the 2019 Valencia season finale and his heroic MotoGP comeback victory in Germany last Sunday. Despite battling physical limitations and a difficult 2021-spec Honda, the Sachsenring provided the perfect storm for the Spaniard to return to the top step

MotoGP
Jun 21, 2021
Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Plus

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo racing with his leather suit open and subsequent penalty has been the main talking point of the Catalunya MotoGP weekend, which has highlighted a wider issue with MotoGP’s stewarding that risks a negative precedent going forward

MotoGP
Jun 8, 2021
How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Plus

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

The expectation on KTM to replicate its winning form from 2020 this season made its difficult start to the new MotoGP campaign even more disappointing. But a key update has seen KTM's fortunes reversed over the last week and returned it to the top step of the podium in Barcelona

MotoGP
Jun 7, 2021
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Plus

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Plus

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Plus

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so

MotoGP
May 11, 2021

Trending Today

New banked corner part of Abu Dhabi F1 track changes
Formula 1 Formula 1

New banked corner part of Abu Dhabi F1 track changes

Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team partners with Ducati for 2022
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team partners with Ducati for 2022

Schumacher sitting in a "crooked" position since start of F1 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher sitting in a "crooked" position since start of F1 2021

Montoya: Bottas needs quick decision on Mercedes future to ease pressure
Formula 1 Formula 1

Montoya: Bottas needs quick decision on Mercedes future to ease pressure

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

Red Bull Ring gets changes ahead of F1 double header, gravel closer to track
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull Ring gets changes ahead of F1 double header, gravel closer to track

How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season

Bottas: ‘Completely false’ to think Mercedes F1 relationship is broken
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: ‘Completely false’ to think Mercedes F1 relationship is broken

Latest news

Gerloff finding it “strange” to share a MotoGP garage with Rossi
MotoGP MotoGP

Gerloff finding it “strange” to share a MotoGP garage with Rossi

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team partners with Ducati for 2022
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team partners with Ducati for 2022

Suzuki MotoGP rivals “better than us” in recent races – Mir
MotoGP MotoGP

Suzuki MotoGP rivals “better than us” in recent races – Mir

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.