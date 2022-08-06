Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Quartararo “had nothing more” for MotoGP Silverstone pole fight Next / "More chances than usual" for Zarco to think about MotoGP win at Silverstone
MotoGP / British GP News

Vinales: Aprilia hasn’t discussed team orders for Silverstone MotoGP race

Maverick Vinales says Aprilia “didn’t talk” about team orders for Sunday’s MotoGP British Grand Prix to help team-mate Aleix Espargaro in the title battle.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Vinales: Aprilia hasn’t discussed team orders for Silverstone MotoGP race

Vinales was the fastest of the Aprilias in qualifying at Silverstone after putting his RS-GP second on the grid.

Team-mate Espargaro qualified sixth, having hurt his right foot in a 115mph crash in FP4.

The Spaniard enters the weekend just 21 points off championship leader Fabio Quartararo – who has to serve a long lap penalty in the race – as the campaign enters its second half.

Vinales has spoken previously about a willingness to help Espargaro on track if he can, but insists no team orders have been talked about for Sunday’s race within Aprilia.

“Well, the best way to help is to stay in front,” he replied when asked how he could aid his team-mate in the race.

“At Aprilia we didn’t talk about nothing, but at the end it’s a question of being in the position where I can help Aleix.

PLUS: The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader

“But on my mind right now is the way I want run the race, trying to take the first places and push very hard because in MotoGP right now the first 10 laps decides the race.

“So, I want to be there battling. I’m very focused on my job in these last races. We are getting faster.”

Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team

Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Vinales’ second in qualifying at Silverstone marks his best Saturday result of the year and continues on the progress he made at the last round in Holland when he scored his first podium as an Aprilia rider.

Missing pole by just 0.098s, having generally struggled for one-lap pace on the RS-GP this year, Vinales admits “it’s a long time since I’ve had this feeling” to be able to push hard in qualifying.

“Well, I’m actually really happy and really pleased about the work,” the former Yamaha rider continued.

“All this weekend, everything came a lot more naturally on the bike and this is what we’ve been looking for.

“I mean, the qualifying was good, I pushed on the maximum and it’s a very nice feeling. It’s a long time since I’ve had this feeling to push and it’s fantastic.

“Tomorrow is race day and we are prepared. This is what we’re going through at Aprilia, we’re looking forward to being in front and to fight for the first places. Tomorrow we have the opportunity to do this.”

Espargaro's British GP uncertain after "violent" 115mph MotoGP crash
MotoGP

Espargaro's British GP uncertain after "violent" 115mph MotoGP crash

Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro says he will decide on his continued participation in the MotoGP British Grand Prix after Sunday's warm-up following a "violent" crash on Saturday.

"More chances than usual" for Zarco to think about MotoGP win at Silverstone
MotoGP

"More chances than usual" for Zarco to think about MotoGP win at Silverstone

Pramac Ducati rider Johann Zarco says he has "more chances than usual to think about victory" starting from pole for Sunday's MotoGP British Grand Prix.

Quartararo "had nothing more" for MotoGP Silverstone pole fight
MotoGP

Quartararo "had nothing more" for MotoGP Silverstone pole fight

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo says he felt he had "nothing more" to give in qualifying for MotoGP's British Grand Prix after finishing fourth.

Why Marquez’s toughest MotoGP foe is stopping at the right time Plus

Why Marquez’s toughest MotoGP foe is stopping at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy

MotoGP
19 h
Why a Suzuki refugee feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Plus

Why a Suzuki refugee feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Autosport - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Plus

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about

MotoGP
Jul 19, 2022
The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader Plus

The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader

Coinciding with the arrival of Massimo Rivola as head of its MotoGP division, Aprilia has undergone an internal revolution that has spurred it from occupying last place in the team standings to leading the table in the space of just two years. Those entrenched in the project reveal how the ex-Ferrari F1 chief has achieved the dramatic turnaround

MotoGP
Jul 15, 2022
The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP Plus

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli was long overdue a promotion to factory machinery when it finally came late last year, having finished runner-up in the 2020 standings on an old Yamaha package. But since then the Italian has been a shadow of his former self as he toils to adapt to the 2022 M1, and recognises that he needs to change his style to be quick on it

MotoGP
Jul 13, 2022
Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Plus

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. Key paddock figures explain why.

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2022
Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star? Plus

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star?

Valentino Rossi’s protégés stole the show at Assen as Francesco Bagnaia stormed to victory to arrest a recent barren run. But it was the rider in second, on Bagnaia’s old bike, who had all eyes on him. Securing his and the VR46 team’s first MotoGP podium, Marco Bezzecchi has all the characteristics that made his mentor special

MotoGP
Jun 27, 2022
How Quartararo is evoking an absent MotoGP great in 2022 Plus

How Quartararo is evoking an absent MotoGP great in 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
