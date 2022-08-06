Tickets Subscribe
All me
MotoGP / British GP News

Quartararo “had nothing more” for MotoGP Silverstone pole fight

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo says he felt he had “nothing more” to give in qualifying for MotoGP’s British Grand Prix after finishing fourth.

Megan White
By:
The championship leader will line up on the second row on Sunday, having qualified behind poleman Johann Zarco, Maverick Vinales and Jack Miller.

But Quartararo says he was “already on the maximum” and could not have improved his best time of 1m57.938s, within 0.2s of Pramac polesitter Zarco.

However, the Frenchman is confident that despite his long-lap penalty for colliding with Aleix Espargaro in June's Dutch TT last time out, Yamaha's “top” pace and improved consistency will enable him to fight victory.

Asked by Autosport whether starting fourth complicates his race, he said: “Well, it is what it is. I mean, I made one of the best laps of qualifying this year, I feel I have nothing more.

“We want to put more power in sometimes, but we are already on the maximum.

“I feel happy about my pace also in FP4, okay with the crash of Aleix and [Takaaki] Nakagami I could not finish the lap because of the yellow flag, but I think all of our laps was on [1m]59 and this is something really positive.

“The track is much better than last year and our consistency as well is much better.”

He added: “Johann has really strong pace, I think he is the fastest. But I think our pace is to fight for the victory.

“Okay, long lap penalty, we don’t know which position we will finish, but at least our pace is top.”

Quartararo has spent the whole weekend practicing the loop, but Espargaro felt the nature of it at Silverstone was “a joke” as the time the Frenchman was losing only amounted to around eight tenths of a second per lap.

After taking a cheeky dig on social media at Espargaro’s comments on Friday night, asking in an Instagram story how many long laps the Aprilia rider would like Quartararo to take, he said on Saturday after qualifying fourth that the time loss is much bigger than has been stated.

Read Also:

“We calculate, of course," Quartararo said when asked about the penalty time loss.

"Some people think we lose only 0.8s, but we lose much more.

"So at the end, it’s something that I prefer to go a little bit slower and take no risk than put myself on the limit, risk a crash or risk to make another one. It’s not one-tenth or two-tenths will change my life for 20 laps.”

Latest news

Espargaro's British GP uncertain after "violent" 115mph MotoGP crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro's British GP uncertain after "violent" 115mph MotoGP crash

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro says he will decide on his continued participation in the MotoGP British Grand Prix after Sunday’s warm-up following a “violent” crash on Saturday.

"More chances than usual" for Zarco to think about MotoGP win at Silverstone
MotoGP MotoGP

"More chances than usual" for Zarco to think about MotoGP win at Silverstone

Pramac Ducati rider Johann Zarco says he has “more chances than usual to think about victory” starting from pole for Sunday’s MotoGP British Grand Prix.

Vinales: Aprilia hasn’t discussed team orders for Silverstone MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales: Aprilia hasn’t discussed team orders for Silverstone MotoGP race

Maverick Vinales says Aprilia “didn’t talk” about team orders for Sunday’s MotoGP British Grand Prix to help team-mate Aleix Espargaro in the title battle.

Quartararo “had nothing more” for MotoGP Silverstone pole fight
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo “had nothing more” for MotoGP Silverstone pole fight

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo says he felt he had “nothing more” to give in qualifying for MotoGP’s British Grand Prix after finishing fourth.

Why Marquez’s toughest MotoGP foe is stopping at the right time Plus

Why Marquez’s toughest MotoGP foe is stopping at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy

MotoGP
19 h
Why a Suzuki refugee feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Plus

Why a Suzuki refugee feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Autosport - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Plus

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about

MotoGP
Jul 19, 2022
The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader Plus

The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader

Coinciding with the arrival of Massimo Rivola as head of its MotoGP division, Aprilia has undergone an internal revolution that has spurred it from occupying last place in the team standings to leading the table in the space of just two years. Those entrenched in the project reveal how the ex-Ferrari F1 chief has achieved the dramatic turnaround

MotoGP
Jul 15, 2022
The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP Plus

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli was long overdue a promotion to factory machinery when it finally came late last year, having finished runner-up in the 2020 standings on an old Yamaha package. But since then the Italian has been a shadow of his former self as he toils to adapt to the 2022 M1, and recognises that he needs to change his style to be quick on it

MotoGP
Jul 13, 2022
Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Plus

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. Key paddock figures explain why.

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2022
Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star? Plus

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star?

Valentino Rossi’s protégés stole the show at Assen as Francesco Bagnaia stormed to victory to arrest a recent barren run. But it was the rider in second, on Bagnaia’s old bike, who had all eyes on him. Securing his and the VR46 team’s first MotoGP podium, Marco Bezzecchi has all the characteristics that made his mentor special

MotoGP
Jun 27, 2022
How Quartararo is evoking an absent MotoGP great in 2022 Plus

How Quartararo is evoking an absent MotoGP great in 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
