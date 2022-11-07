Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / Valencia GP Podcast

Tank Slappers Podcast: MotoGP Valencia GP review

Francesco Bagnaia clinched the 2022 MotoGP world championship after finishing the Valencia Grand Prix in ninth with title rival Fabio Quartararo only fourth, as Alex Rins took an emotional Suzuki swansong win.

Tank Slappers Podcast: MotoGP Valencia GP review

In a tense race Bagnaia did enough to seal the title, marking Ducati’s first riders’ world championship since Casey Stoner’s triumph 15 years ago.

The Italian rider also made history by overcoming a 91-point deficit, to ultimately take the title by 17 points.

The 2022 season finale also saw Rins deliver Suzuki the perfect leaving present with victory in Valencia, as the Japanese manufacturer quits MotoGP this year.

Lewis Duncan and Oriol Puigdemont are back with The Tank Slappers Podcast, here for the final time this season to analyse all the action.

You can listen to the podcast using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

Quartararo 'disappointed' by Valencia MotoGP test engine issues
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo 'disappointed' by Valencia MotoGP test engine issues

Fabio Quartararo was left “disappointed” with Tuesday’s MotoGP test in Valencia after a new specification of Yamaha engine failed to produce the initial gains promised.

Marini heads Valencia 2023 MotoGP pre-season test, Ducati's Bastianini crashes
MotoGP MotoGP

Marini heads Valencia 2023 MotoGP pre-season test, Ducati's Bastianini crashes

VR46 rider Luca Marini topped the 2023 pre-season test in Valencia on Tuesday as new factory Ducati rider Enea Bastianini crashed.

Marquez: Honda unable to fight for 2023 MotoGP title with test bike
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Honda unable to fight for 2023 MotoGP title with test bike

Marc Marquez says Honda will not be able to fight for the 2023 MotoGP world championship on the bike it brought to the Valencia test.

Five drivers in running for Meyer Shank IMSA spot vacated by Jarvis
IMSA IMSA

Five drivers in running for Meyer Shank IMSA spot vacated by Jarvis

As many as five drivers could be in the running for the seat left vacant by Oliver Jarvis at 2022 IMSA Sportscar Championship title winner Meyer Shank Racing.  

Why the 2022 MotoGP season had a bittersweet ending Plus

Why the 2022 MotoGP season had a bittersweet ending

OPINION: MotoGP’s fifth last round showdown of the modern era delivered a tense finale despite the predictable outcome, as Francesco Bagnaia ended 15 years of pain for Ducati. But as emotions ran high for the Italian marque, a final victory for a departing Japanese rival tinged the campaign’s conclusion with sadness

MotoGP
Nov 7, 2022
Why the 2023 MotoGP title battle has already begun Plus

Why the 2023 MotoGP title battle has already begun

Since Ducati announced the arrival of Enea Bastianini to its factory team for 2023, the staging of the four-time race winner has strained the atmosphere within the Italian manufacturer, which has raised its guard in anticipation of what may happen between him and championship favourite Francesco Bagnaia

MotoGP
Nov 1, 2022
Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future Plus

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future

Yamaha's decision to dispense pre-season with the 2022 engine it had intended to use due to lack of reliability, the promises of improvement to Fabio Quartararo and the advance with which the rider market moves leaves the Japanese brand with less than six months to prevent the Frenchman from starting to look for a way out

MotoGP
Oct 28, 2022
The war brewing as Ducati nears its ultimate MotoGP prize Plus

The war brewing as Ducati nears its ultimate MotoGP prize

OPINION: Francesco Bagnaia has put one hand firmly on the 2022 MotoGP world title after winning the Malaysian Grand Prix, and the permutations are weighted heavily in his favour heading to the Valencia finale. But as Ducati stands on the cusp of something it has longed for since 2007, the Sepang race also hinted towards a future problem…

MotoGP
Oct 25, 2022
The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes Plus

The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has lost the MotoGP championship lead for the first time since the Portuguese GP after a third non-score in four races at the Australian GP, putting his title defence onto its last legs. In terms of machinery, he is no match for Ducati-mounted Francesco Bagnaia. But the Yamaha rider does have one last weapon in his arsenal that could turn the tide...

MotoGP
Oct 17, 2022
The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals Plus

The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals

OPINION: Marc Marquez has completed the first three races of his MotoGP comeback from a fourth major operation on his right arm and has already achieved more points than Honda scored in his absence. While there is still some way to go before he is ready to win races, there have been plenty of signs to suggest that the old Marquez really is back

MotoGP
Oct 4, 2022
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes Plus

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

OPINION: For the fourth time in 2022, Francesco Bagnaia has made a costly error while battling other riders. Crashing while chasing one point at the Japanese Grand Prix has lost him eight to a struggling Fabio Quartararo. With just four rounds remaining and a history of errors in high-pressure situations, Bagnaia and Ducati need a serious rethink to stop its best opportunity of a title in 15 years slipping away

MotoGP
Sep 26, 2022
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title Plus

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Ducati has littered the grid with eight strong motorcycles that has ensured it has had at least one rider stand on the podium at every grand prix in 2022. The drama of the Aragon Grand Prix has thrust Francesco Bagnaia well and truly into title contention with five races to go, and Ducati must now consider utilising a unique strength it has so far been reticent to embrace

MotoGP
Sep 19, 2022
