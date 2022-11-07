Tank Slappers Podcast: MotoGP Valencia GP review

In a tense race Bagnaia did enough to seal the title, marking Ducati’s first riders’ world championship since Casey Stoner’s triumph 15 years ago.

The Italian rider also made history by overcoming a 91-point deficit, to ultimately take the title by 17 points.

The 2022 season finale also saw Rins deliver Suzuki the perfect leaving present with victory in Valencia, as the Japanese manufacturer quits MotoGP this year.

Lewis Duncan and Oriol Puigdemont are back with The Tank Slappers Podcast, here for the final time this season to analyse all the action.

