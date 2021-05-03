Tank Slappers Podcast: Miller triumphs at the Spanish MotoGP

Miller didn't make the start to life at the factory Ducati squad as was expected of him, the Australian admitting pre-Jerez that he was "in the shit" having come in for criticism for his performances to that point.

But the Miller proved his doubters wrong at Jerez on Sunday with his first dry-weather MotoGP win, inheriting the lead at mid-distance when Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo was struck by arm-pump problems.

In the latest Tank Slappers podcast, Autosport's Lewis Duncan and Motorsport.com's Oriol Puigdemont discuss Miller's Jerez win and what he needs to do next.

They also look at Yamaha's contrasting fortunes at Jerez and discuss MotoGP's new championship leader Francesco Bagnaia.