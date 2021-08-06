Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Crutchlow explains decision behind his Austria MotoGP return
MotoGP / Styrian GP Practice report

Styrian MotoGP: Nakagami tops FP1 as Pedrosa, Crutchlow mark their returns

By:

LCR Honda’s Takaaki Nakagami topped opening practice for the Styrian Grand Prix as Dani Pedrosa and Cal Crutchlow marked their MotoGP comebacks in FP1.

Styrian MotoGP: Nakagami tops FP1 as Pedrosa, Crutchlow mark their returns

After the cancellation of July’s Finnish Grand Prix, the second-ever Styrian GP was added to the calendar to form an Austria double-header to kick off the second half of the season.

Reigning world champion Joan Mir set the early pace on his Suzuki with a 1m25.933s, with the Japanese marque finally bringing the rear ride height device it has been missing to Austria – though neither Mir nor team-mate Alex Rins appeared to use it in FP1.

Top spot changed hands in quick succession over the first 10 minutes, with championship leader Fabio Quartararo taking over from Mir moments later with a 1m25.854s on the Yamaha.

Honda’s Marc Marquez and Pramac Ducati rider Johann Zarco would also take turns leading the session early on, though it was Mir who took the longest stint at the top with a 1m24.428s set just over 10 minutes into FP1.

Mir’s lap time would stand up until the closing moments of the 45-minute session when Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro took over with a 1m24.291s.

On a fresh set of medium tyres, Mir quickly deposed Espargaro with a 1m24.183s – but the Aprilia rider, also on fresh mediums, responded with an identical time.

Because Espargaro’s second lap of that run was quicker than Mir’s, that netted him top spot, though a 1m23.881s soon put the Suzuki back on top.

But a last-gasp effort from Nakagami on the LCR-run Honda put the Japanese rider to the top of the order with a 1m23.805s.

Mir ended the session 0.076 seconds adrift, with Espargaro completing the top three ahead of the sister Suzuki of Rins.

Pol Espargaro led factory Honda team-mate Marc Marquez in fifth, while the factory Yamaha pair of Maverick Vinales and Quartararo followed.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The top 10 was rounded out by Zarco and his factory Ducati team counterpart Jack Miller, while the returning Pedrosa was just over a second off the pace in 11th in his first official MotoGP sessions since his final grand prix in Valencia at the end of 2018.

The KTM wildcard’s FP1 wasn’t totally smooth, with an apparent mechanical issue with around 20 minutes remaining halting his session briefly.

His fellow KTM riders Miguel Oliveira and Tech3’s Iker Lecuona also had tricky FP1s, both suffering crashes up at Turn 3 – with a slow speed highside knocking the wind out of the former with 16 minutes remaining.

KTM has since confirmed Oliveira has been taken to the medical centre for precautionary checks after his crash.

Having announced his retirement from MotoGP on Thursday, Rossi was 16th on the Petronas SRT Yamaha as he began his farewell tour.

Rounding out the 23-rider field in FP1 was Rossi’s temporary SRT team-mate Crutchlow, who is replacing the injured Franco Morbidelli for the next three races.

Riding a MotoGP bike for the first time since a Yamaha test in April, the Briton was 2.2s off the pace as he takes to the Red Bull Ring on two-year-old ‘A-spec’ M1.

MotoGP Styrian Grand Prix - FP1 results

Cla Rider Bike Laps Time Gap
1 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 22 1'23.805  
2 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 22 1'23.881 0.076
3 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 22 1'24.183 0.378
4 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 23 1'24.221 0.416
5 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 22 1'24.254 0.449
6 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 24 1'24.475 0.670
7 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 25 1'24.492 0.687
8 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 26 1'24.580 0.775
9 France Johann Zarco Ducati 22 1'24.580 0.775
10 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 21 1'24.827 1.022
11 Spain Dani Pedrosa KTM 21 1'24.850 1.045
12 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 26 1'24.915 1.110
13 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 23 1'24.959 1.154
14 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 22 1'25.207 1.402
15 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 14 1'25.238 1.433
16 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 22 1'25.264 1.459
17 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 22 1'25.316 1.511
18 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 22 1'25.033 1.228
19 Italy Danilo Petrucci KTM 20 1'25.409 1.604
20 Spain Iker Lecuona KTM 20 1'25.499 1.694
21 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 21 1'25.275 1.470
22 Italy Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 21 1'25.793 1.988
23 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Yamaha 20 1'26.090 2.285
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Crutchlow explains decision behind his Austria MotoGP return

Previous article

Crutchlow explains decision behind his Austria MotoGP return
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi announces retirement

19 h
2
Formula 1

Williams: We are not dependent on F1 pay drivers any longer

14 min
3
MotoGP

Styrian MotoGP: Nakagami tops FP1 as Pedrosa, Crutchlow mark their returns

40 min
4
Formula 1

Ocon: Warnings about Alonso as F1 team-mate proved to be wrong

1 h
5
MotoGP

Crutchlow explains decision behind his Austria MotoGP return

1 h
Latest news
Styrian MotoGP: Nakagami tops FP1 as Pedrosa, Crutchlow mark their returns
MGP

Styrian MotoGP: Nakagami tops FP1 as Pedrosa, Crutchlow mark their returns

40m
Crutchlow explains decision behind his Austria MotoGP return
MGP

Crutchlow explains decision behind his Austria MotoGP return

1 h
Tank Slappers Podcast: Valentino Rossi announces retirement
MGP

Tank Slappers Podcast: Valentino Rossi announces retirement

14 h
Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Plus
MGP

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

17 h
Rossi says racing with VR46 MotoGP team for just one year ‘too risky’
MGP

Rossi says racing with VR46 MotoGP team for just one year ‘too risky’

17 h
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
Lewis Duncan
Crutchlow explains decision behind his Austria MotoGP return Styrian GP
MotoGP

Crutchlow explains decision behind his Austria MotoGP return

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Styrian GP Plus
MotoGP

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

Rossi says racing with VR46 MotoGP team for just one year ‘too risky’ Styrian GP
MotoGP

Rossi says racing with VR46 MotoGP team for just one year ‘too risky’

Trending Today

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi announces retirement
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi announces retirement

Williams: We are not dependent on F1 pay drivers any longer
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams: We are not dependent on F1 pay drivers any longer

Styrian MotoGP: Nakagami tops FP1 as Pedrosa, Crutchlow mark their returns
MotoGP MotoGP

Styrian MotoGP: Nakagami tops FP1 as Pedrosa, Crutchlow mark their returns

Ocon: Warnings about Alonso as F1 team-mate proved to be wrong
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Warnings about Alonso as F1 team-mate proved to be wrong

Crutchlow explains decision behind his Austria MotoGP return
MotoGP MotoGP

Crutchlow explains decision behind his Austria MotoGP return

How Hungarian GP thriller sounded alarm bell for F1 2022 cars Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Hungarian GP thriller sounded alarm bell for F1 2022 cars

The boomerang tweaks behind McLaren's latest F1 upgrade
Formula 1 Formula 1

The boomerang tweaks behind McLaren's latest F1 upgrade

Aston Martin confirms appeal on Vettel's Hungarian GP disqualification
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin confirms appeal on Vettel's Hungarian GP disqualification

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Plus

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

After 22 years in the top flight of grand prix motorbike racing, Valentino Rossi has announced his MotoGP retirement. Having been the championship's main draw for the past two decades, Rossi's declining performances and the birth of his new VR46 team means he hangs up his leathers at the right time

MotoGP
17 h
Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement Plus

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement

OPINION: While Shinichi Sahara insists that Suzuki does not need a team manager following the departure of Davide Brivio, the team's performance in the early part of the 2021 MotoGP season and the sentiment of the staff suggests the opposite

MotoGP
Aug 3, 2021
How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches Plus

How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches

Forming a ladder all the way from Red Bull Rookies Cup to MotoGP, KTM has created a steady stream of top talents in grand prix racing delivering the Austrian marque with the success expected of the brand. Here's how it has gone about it

MotoGP
Jul 28, 2021
Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant Plus

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

Danilo Petrucci’s days in MotoGP appear numbered, as KTM looks to completely reshuffle the Tech3 team for 2022. Though the Italian's 2021 season so far hasn’t been standout, the giant Italian covertly became a top runner in MotoGP across the last decade and brought with him a personality that world sport sorely needs more of

MotoGP
Jul 22, 2021
Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can’t be written off yet Plus

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can’t be written off yet

Joan Mir’s defence of his MotoGP title has had an underwhelming start as Suzuki didn’t progress its championship-winning GSX-RR as much as its rivals did with their bikes over the winter. Speaking to Autosport, Mir lays out why his title defence has been stalled so far and why he’s confident title number two is still within reach

MotoGP
Jul 12, 2021
The Rossi replacement who’s become the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed Plus

The Rossi replacement who’s become the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed

It's been six years since Jorge Lorenzo gave Yamaha its last MotoGP title in 2015. Since his departure at the end of 2016, Yamaha's form has been inconsistent but it has at last found a new talisman to return it to the top spot in the form of a precociously talented Frenchman who currently leads the standings

MotoGP
Jul 6, 2021
Why the Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP divorce satisfies both parties Plus

Why the Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP divorce satisfies both parties

On Monday Yamaha announced it will part ways with Maverick Vinales at the end of the 2021 season - a move requested by the rider. As the already strained relationship between both parties in MotoGP hit rock bottom in recent weeks, this divorce - as ORIOL PUIGDEMONT writes - is good for both Yamaha and Vinales for a number of reasons

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2021
The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Plus

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

A decade after first linking up with Ducati in what turned out to be an ill-fated period in his MotoGP career, Valentino Rossi has joined forces with the Italian marque once more - this time as a team owner. And the VR46/Ducati tie-up beginning in 2022 has the potential to right the wrongs of Rossi and Ducati's nadir of 2011/2012

MotoGP
Jun 24, 2021

Latest news

Styrian MotoGP: Nakagami tops FP1 as Pedrosa, Crutchlow mark their returns
MotoGP MotoGP

Styrian MotoGP: Nakagami tops FP1 as Pedrosa, Crutchlow mark their returns

Crutchlow explains decision behind his Austria MotoGP return
MotoGP MotoGP

Crutchlow explains decision behind his Austria MotoGP return

Tank Slappers Podcast: Valentino Rossi announces retirement
MotoGP MotoGP

Tank Slappers Podcast: Valentino Rossi announces retirement

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.