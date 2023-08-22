Stewards chose "easy option" for Austria MotoGP sprint crash penalty – Martin
Jorge Martin believes giving him a penalty for his involvement in the Turn 1 pile-up in the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix sprint was the “easy option” for the FIM stewards.
The Pramac Ducati rider was handed a long lap penalty for last Sunday’s Austrian GP after he was deemed to have been at fault for triggering a multi-rider pile-up on the opening lap of the sprint contest.
The incident was investigated for several hours after the sprint race on Saturday, with Martin insisting he was not to blame.
The stewards took a dim view of his actions, however, and he was awarded a long lap penalty for Sunday’s full-distance race – which he served on the fourth lap, before going on to finish seventh.
Martin continued to disagree with the penalty following the grand prix and was unhappy that the stewards couldn’t issue him anything in the sprint.
“No, I still watched the race a lot of times,” he said when asked if he agreed with his penalty.
“I spoke with a lot of riders, Randy Mamola, a lot of journalists. If you watch it again and again, you understand that it wasn’t my fault. Just, it was a combined situation that happened like this.
“Today [in Sunday’s grand prix] we had more aggressive moves from another rider and nothing happened.
“But yesterday was like this, I had bad luck and it’s a pity that the stewards are not able to give a penalty in a race, that you have to get it in the main race, which is more important.
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
“Battling for a championship, it destroys your possibilities. The only thing is they had to give somebody a penalty, to punish them for the action, and they chose the easy option.”
Martin was able to keep his podium in the sprint race and escaped a second punishment after making contact with VR46’s Luca Marini while overtaking for third.
Marini – who was fourth in the grand prix – was unhappy afterwards with what he felt was inconsistency from the stewards, citing Fabio Quartararo being handed a long lap for a similar incident with Lorenzo Savadori.
Martin remains second in the standings after the Austrian GP but is now 62 points adrift of Francesco Bagnaia following his third sprint/grand prix double of 2023.
Binder “wasn’t looking great” to finish MotoGP Austrian GP pre-race
2024 UK MotoGP hopes slim as Dixon extends Moto2 deal
Martin penalised for Austria MotoGP sprint Turn 1 pile-up but keeps podium
Martin penalised for Austria MotoGP sprint Turn 1 pile-up but keeps podium Martin penalised for Austria MotoGP sprint Turn 1 pile-up but keeps podium
Martin ‘doesn’t see a reason’ to leave Ducati for MotoGP 2024
Martin ‘doesn’t see a reason’ to leave Ducati for MotoGP 2024 Martin ‘doesn’t see a reason’ to leave Ducati for MotoGP 2024
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma
Zarco to leave Pramac, confirms Honda MotoGP move with LCR for 2024
Zarco to leave Pramac, confirms Honda MotoGP move with LCR for 2024 Zarco to leave Pramac, confirms Honda MotoGP move with LCR for 2024
Bezzecchi must move to Pramac to get factory Ducati MotoGP bike in 2024
Bezzecchi must move to Pramac to get factory Ducati MotoGP bike in 2024 Bezzecchi must move to Pramac to get factory Ducati MotoGP bike in 2024
Did the Qatar GP hint at Ducati’s true MotoGP leader?
Did the Qatar GP hint at Ducati’s true MotoGP leader? Did the Qatar GP hint at Ducati’s true MotoGP leader?
Latest news
Despite "visceral unpleasantness", Allison still loves F1 tech chief role
Despite "visceral unpleasantness", Allison still loves F1 tech chief role Despite "visceral unpleasantness", Allison still loves F1 tech chief role
Pressure concerns led Espargaro to start 'with flat tyre' in MotoGP Austrian GP
Pressure concerns led Espargaro to start 'with flat tyre' in MotoGP Austrian GP Pressure concerns led Espargaro to start 'with flat tyre' in MotoGP Austrian GP
Bottas: Alfa Romeo 2023 F1 car was "born" missing winter targets
Bottas: Alfa Romeo 2023 F1 car was "born" missing winter targets Bottas: Alfa Romeo 2023 F1 car was "born" missing winter targets
United Autosports signs Keating, Quinn for 2024 IMSA LMP2 season
United Autosports signs Keating, Quinn for 2024 IMSA LMP2 season United Autosports signs Keating, Quinn for 2024 IMSA LMP2 season
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.