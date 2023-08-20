Subscribe
Previous / Bezzecchi has “made my decision” regarding MotoGP future Next / Marquez admits first Sunday MotoGP finish of 2023 “looks like a joke”
MotoGP / Austrian GP News

Quartararo compares MotoGP champion Bagnaia to F1 dominator Verstappen

Fabio Quartararo has compared MotoGP championship leader Francesco Bagnaia to Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen in how competitive he is now.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Oriol Puigdemont
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Bagnaia stormed to a dominant victory in Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix by over five seconds, completing his third sprint/GP double of the season after winning Saturday’s half-distance contest at the Red Bull Ring also.

Qualifying on pole and setting the fastest lap in both contests this weekend as well as leading every single racing lap, it was a perfect round for the Ducati rider.

Now strengthening his championship lead to 62 points at the halfway stage of the season, Bagnaia is looking increasingly harder to beat in his quest for a second world title.

Quartararo, who was eighth on Sunday as his Yamaha struggles in 2023 continue, has likened Bagnaia to current F1 dominator Verstappen – who has won all but two grands prix so far this season, including the last eight on the bounce.

“I think he’s a little bit [like] Verstappen now because I think also like in the previous years he had the best bike,” Quartararo said when asked if anyone could beat Bagnaia now.

“But you can have the best bike and not do the best results. It’s a combination and looks like right now the combination he has with the bike, the confidence he has with the bike, when you are winning, winning, winning you feel you are unstoppable.

“This is the feeling he has now, he knows how to use the bike, so right now I don’t think anyone can be faster than him.”

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Commenting on his Austrian GP, Bagnaia hailed it as “one of the best wins of the season”, while praising the job his Ducati team did in improving the bike’s starting performance.

“I’m very happy, honestly, because we did such an incredible job and my team gave to me everything I asked,” Bagnaia said.

“We improved a lot compared to Friday, where I already had a good feeling, but I was missing something.

“So, yesterday we improved our feeling and today in the race, which was not easy for the conditions because it was very hot and I was already knowing that the rear tyre could be a mess.

“But right now we are understanding a bit better how to improve on that. It’s one of the best wins of the season in terms of speed and consistency.

Read Also:

“We improved a bit the first part of acceleration. I want to say thanks to the engineers of Ducati for that because I thought our potential at the start could be higher and KTM was doing an amazing job.

“We were closer every time, but we were missing the first part of acceleration. But now we’ve closed this gap, so I’m very happy.”

shares
comments

Bezzecchi has “made my decision” regarding MotoGP future

Marquez admits first Sunday MotoGP finish of 2023 “looks like a joke”
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Binder “wasn’t looking great” to finish MotoGP Austrian GP pre-race

Binder “wasn’t looking great” to finish MotoGP Austrian GP pre-race

MotoGP
Austrian GP

Binder “wasn’t looking great” to finish MotoGP Austrian GP pre-race Binder “wasn’t looking great” to finish MotoGP Austrian GP pre-race

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix

MotoGP
Austrian GP

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix 10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

2023 F1 Dutch GP – How to watch, session timings and more

2023 F1 Dutch GP – How to watch, session timings and more

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP

2023 F1 Dutch GP – How to watch, session timings and more 2023 F1 Dutch GP – How to watch, session timings and more

Alonso: First half of 2023 F1 season still incredible for Aston despite recent slump

Alonso: First half of 2023 F1 season still incredible for Aston despite recent slump

F1 Formula 1

Alonso: First half of 2023 F1 season still incredible for Aston despite recent slump Alonso: First half of 2023 F1 season still incredible for Aston despite recent slump

Lundqvist to make IndyCar oval debut, Pagenaud still ruled out

Lundqvist to make IndyCar oval debut, Pagenaud still ruled out

INDY IndyCar
Gateway

Lundqvist to make IndyCar oval debut, Pagenaud still ruled out Lundqvist to make IndyCar oval debut, Pagenaud still ruled out

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

Plus
Plus
WRC WRC

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe