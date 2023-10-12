Subscribe
Staying with Honda in MotoGP was “the easy solution” – Marquez

Marc Marquez says remaining with Honda for the 2024 MotoGP season “was the easy solution” as moving to Gresini is “going out of my comfort zone”.

After Honda announced it would be parting ways with Marquez by mutual agreement at the end of 2023 last week, Gresini confirmed on Thursday morning that it had signed the eight-time world champion.

While it was a move rumoured for some time, Marquez revealed ahead of the Indonesian Grand Prix that he only made his decision last Tuesday.

In his first public media appearance since the major news broke that he would be ending his 11-year partnership with Honda, Marquez opened up on his decision-making process.

“It’s true the first part of the season I was competitive, but not in a good way,” he began when asked when he started to consider leaving Honda.

“I was taking a lot of risk. And in the second half of the season I start with a different approach and now I’m taking risk, but not in the same way as the first part of the season.

“I had many injuries, it was difficult. But when you are injured, in a difficult moment you cannot take any decisions.

“It’s what I learned in the past. In the second part of the season, we had some nice talks with Honda, and race by race it was super difficult even my mentality was changing a bit – a lot of doubts.

“But at the same time, I had contact in that time with the Gresini team and I said to them I will not go forward with any contract.

“’If you want to wait for me, wait for me. But I cannot promise anything’, because my decision was last Tuesday after Japan GP.

“It’s what I say, going out of my comfort zone. The easiest way was stay in Honda: situation under control, bike under control, my team is there, big salary.

“So, that was the easy solution. But then if I want to take care of myself and my career, I need to find a new challenge and the new challenge and best team was Gresini in 2024.”

Marquez refused to comment on other rumours that circulated about his future prior to his Gresini decision, while explaining why he elected only to pen a one-year contract.

“I mean, I never sit with anybody to talk about the future and I will not answer [about rumours] because I have respect for all the manufacturers, teams, if it’s one or another one,” he added.

“But for me the only option was a one-year contract.

“But I will explain the reason: because when you are in very difficult times, even you have some doubts in yourself and I always say if you are not enjoying it, there’s no meaning to ride the bike because if you are not enjoying it, why stay here?

“So, I decided to do that move, to a familial team, because it’s what I feel: to come back a little bit to the start, to the atmosphere of a small team, familial team, to a bike that is leading the championship.

“It’s a big challenge because 11 years in the same bike will not be easy to change. But I’m looking only to enjoy it, to smile again and have the confidence to come to the circuit.”

