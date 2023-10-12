Marquez ‘wishes to cross paths’ with Honda again in MotoGP

After 11 years together and six world titles, Marquez and Honda will part ways at the end of the current campaign after both parties mutually agreed to do so.

This follows an immensely difficult season for Marquez on the RC213V, which has yielded just one grand prix podium in 15 rounds so far.

He will move to the Gresini Ducati squad in 2024, which was announced on Thursday at the Indonesian Grand Prix, to ride a year-old Desmosedici.

Marquez has made no secret of the difficulties he faced in coming to this decision, particularly as it meant leaving behind his long-standing Honda crew.

But speaking on Thursday in Indonesia, Marquez did not rule out the possibility of reuniting with Honda in the future when he was asked about who should replace him.

“I will not go there,” he said. I will not go on that point.

“Of course, I have some good names there on the table. But it’s more about rumours, and I already understand with my rumours that with 100 rumours, one is true.

“Which one, you don’t know.

“I wish the best for Honda, and for me it’s not a 'bye-bye'. It’s a 'see you later'. I wish to cross our futures again in the next years.”

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

RNF Aprilia rider Miguel Oliveira is top of Honda’s list to replace Marquez, with the Portuguese rider confirming an approach was made but that “nothing concrete” had been proposed.

Opening up more on the emotions he has gone through in making his latest career decision, Marquez said: “Of course, it has been a super difficult decision.

“The toughest decision in my career, because to break an 11-year relationship with Honda, a very successful relationship.

“Last week was hard on the emotional side, because all my staff, all my family is there inside that box, all the sponsors.

“But sometimes you need to go out of your comfort zone and my comfort zone was Honda.

“But it’s true it’s a long time, especially the last four years, that I’m not enjoying and I did a change to enjoy again on the race track, because if not there’s no meaning to continue racing and my career.

“What I want is more and more years in my career.

“The first target is to enjoy and for that reason I chose the Gresini team, because it’s a big family, has the best bike now on the grid, and my brother is there.

“It will be a big challenge for me, big challenge for the Gresini team, but they did good results already with my brother, with Enea Bastianini in the past.

“But it’s what I say, it will be a big change in all the aspect and what I’m looking for is to enjoy it.”