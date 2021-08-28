Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP News

SRT has offered Xavi Vierge MotoGP debut at Aragon

By:

Petronas SRT has offered its Moto2 rider Xavi Vierge the chance to make his MotoGP debut at the Aragon Grand Prix, Autosport has learned.

SRT has offered Xavi Vierge MotoGP debut at Aragon

Yamaha has faced a rider shortage in recent weeks as Franco Morbidelli continues to recover from knee surgery in June, while Maverick Vinales has been cut from the factory squad with immediate effect following his post-Styrian GP suspension.

With test rider Cal Crutchlow moved out of his stand-in duties at SRT for this weekend’s British GP to take Vinales’ place at the factory Yamaha squad, SRT has given Moto2 rider Jake Dixon his MotoGP debut at Silverstone.

With Morbidelli likely to still be sidelined for the Aragon GP in two weeks’ time, SRT has offered Vierge the ride for the weekend – though Autosport understands he has some reservations about it given the struggles others have had on the ‘A-spec’ M1.

Morbidelli’s Yamaha is effectively a two-year-old M1, with the Italian only able to score one podium at Jerez prior to his knee injury having won three races in 2020 and finished runner-up in the championship.

Looking ahead to the San Marino GP at Misano the week after the Aragon round, Autosport understands Andrea Dovizioso is finalising the details of the deal that will see him ride at SRT for the final races of 2021.

Morbidelli is expected to be promoted to the factory Yamaha squad to replace Vinales ahead of a full-time switch in 2022.

SRT is looking for Yamaha to agree to supply Dovizioso with a 2022 M1 on favourable terms for 2022, which is Dovizioso’s non-negotiable condition for signing.

Andrea Dovizioso, Aprilia

Andrea Dovizioso, Aprilia

Photo by: Aprilia Racing

If all comes to fruition, which could very well happen this weekend, the #04 will most likely make its debut at Misano.

Dovizioso last rode a Yamaha in MotoGP in 2012 when he raced for Tech3 for a season before joining the factory Ducati squad.

Earlier this week SRT announced it would be quitting all classes of the MotoGP world championship at the end of 2021, which follows Petronas’ decision to end its title sponsorship at the end of the year.

The new entity which will be formed out of the outgoing Sepang Racing Team will be unveiled during the San Marino GP weekend.

Oriol Puigdemont
