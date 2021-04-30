Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Spanish MotoGP: Binder tops tight FP1 from Aleix Espargaro Next / Rossi not feeling pressure from continued MotoGP woes
MotoGP / Spanish GP Practice report

Spanish MotoGP: Bagnaia quickest in FP2 ahead of Quartararo

By:

Francesco Bagnaia was fastest in second practice for the MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix on his Ducati as Marc Marquez was 16th after electing against a late time attack.

Spanish MotoGP: Bagnaia quickest in FP2 ahead of Quartararo

World champion Joan Mir went straight out in FP2 on the used medium rear tyre he ended FP1 on and set the initial benchmark at 1m39.781s as he began some used-rubber running.

Just as it did in the opening 15 minutes of FP1, top spot changed hands frequently as the likes of Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha team-mate Maverick Vinales, Pramac’s Johann Zarco, HRC wildcard Stefan Bradl and Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro set session-topping times.

Petronas SRT’s Franco Morbidelli edged ahead of Quartararo with a 1m37.965s with just under 33 minutes to go, before bettering this to a 1m37.704s.

This stood as the benchmark until the closing stages, though LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami came close to deposing Morbidelli with a 1m37.787s.

Most utilised the optimal conditions in the afternoon to carry out race preparation, though Pramac stand-in Tito Rabat’s session was interrupted by a fast tumble at the final corner 15 minutes from the end.

With four minutes to go the timing screens was ablaze with session-best sectors as most of the field headed out on fresh soft rubber for a time attack.

Quartararo finally deposed his Yamaha stablemate’s time with a 1m37.695s, before Espargaro on the Aprilia edged ahead with a 1m37.646s.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

But these laps were obliterated by Bagnaia, with the Qatar GP poleman digging deep to produce a 1m37.209s to seal top spot in FP2.

Quartararo was able to cut Bagnaia’s sizable advantage down to 0.178 seconds, while Espargaro clung onto a top three spot.

Morbidelli didn’t go for a soft tyre time attack at the end of the session but remained fourth on his ‘A-spec’ Yamaha, with Vinales rounding out the top five.

Nakagami was shuffled back to sixth at the end ahead of KTM’s Miguel Oliveira and the only Suzuki in the top 10 of Alex Rins.

Zarco and FP1 pacesetter Brad Binder on the KTM completed the top 10, with Bradl heading Jack Miller (Ducati) and Mir outside of the provisional Q2 places in 11th.

The factory Honda duo of Pol Espargaro and Marc Marquez were a low-key 14th and 16th, though the latter didn’t go for a time attack late on.

Alex Marquez was similarly under the radar on his LCR Honda in 20th, while Valentino Rossi was unable to lift himself higher than 21st on his SRT Yamaha ahead of Tech3’s Iker Lecuona and Rabat.

MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix - FP2 results

Cla Rider Bike Laps Time Gap
1 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 18 1'37.209  
2 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 19 1'37.387 0.178
3 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 17 1'37.646 0.437
4 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 20 1'37.704 0.495
5 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 20 1'37.726 0.517
6 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 19 1'37.775 0.566
7 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 20 1'37.816 0.607
8 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 19 1'37.847 0.638
9 France Johann Zarco Ducati 17 1'37.888 0.679
10 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 19 1'37.896 0.687
11 Germany Stefan Bradl Honda 20 1'37.939 0.730
12 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 18 1'37.965 0.756
13 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 19 1'38.040 0.831
14 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 20 1'38.115 0.906
15 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 17 1'38.274 1.065
16 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 18 1'38.295 1.086
17 Italy Danilo Petrucci KTM 19 1'38.462 1.253
18 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 19 1'38.516 1.307
19 Italy Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 16 1'38.594 1.385
20 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 20 1'38.618 1.409
21 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 20 1'38.698 1.489
22 Spain Iker Lecuona KTM 18 1'38.713 1.504
23 Spain Tito Rabat Ducati 19 1'39.023 1.814
Spanish MotoGP: Binder tops tight FP1 from Aleix Espargaro

Previous article

Spanish MotoGP: Binder tops tight FP1 from Aleix Espargaro

Next article

Rossi not feeling pressure from continued MotoGP woes

Rossi not feeling pressure from continued MotoGP woes
About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Spanish GP
Author Lewis Duncan

Lewis Duncan
Zarco: Pramac/Ducati MotoGP relationship can’t be “destroyed” by a VR46 tie-up
MotoGP

Zarco: Pramac/Ducati MotoGP relationship can’t be “destroyed” by a VR46 tie-up

Ducati retains Miller for 2022 MotoGP season
MotoGP

Ducati retains Miller for 2022 MotoGP season

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's French GP Plus
MotoGP

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Plus

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Plus

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Plus

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so

MotoGP
May 11, 2021
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Plus

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
May 4, 2021
How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Plus

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

Jack Miller’s tough start to life as a factory Ducati MotoGP rider left him mentally battered and bruised, but a pep talk and positive reinforcement from a surprising source aided the Australian to show his full potential with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP
May 3, 2021
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Plus

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021
How Yamaha’s rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge Plus

How Yamaha’s rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge

Fabio Quartararo is on a roll in 2021, having stormed to victory at a venue where he last year served up one of his worst races. Contrasting Portuguese GPs for Yamaha’s factory duo make it hard to understand just how good its 2021 MotoGP bike is, but the Portimao weekend has revealed one key improvement compared to 2020

MotoGP
Apr 19, 2021
The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return Plus

The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return

Even by Marc Marquez’s own high standards, his MotoGP comeback on Friday at the Portuguese Grand Prix will be considered a success even if he didn’t top the times. But having shown competitive pace on his first day back, both Marquez and his rivals know plenty more challenges are to come

MotoGP
Apr 16, 2021

