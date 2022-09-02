Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Bagnaia thinks his Misano MotoGP penalty “is correct”
MotoGP / San Marino GP News

Rins explains marshal rage incident in Misano MotoGP practice

Suzuki’s Alex Rins has explained the reason he raged at a marshal after an FP2 crash at MotoGP's San Marino Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Rins explains marshal rage incident in Misano MotoGP practice

The three-time race winner came off his GSX-RR at the penultimate corner at Misano during the second 45-minute practice session of the day.

When TV cameras cut to him, the Spaniard was seen waving his arms at one of the marshals as his bike was hauled away.

Rins told the media afterwards that the reason he was angry at the marshal was because the volunteer had set off the Suzuki rider’s air bag, which meant he couldn't re-join the circuit.

He later went and apologised to the marshal for his actions.

“I had an incident when I crashed with the marshal,” Rins began.

“I already went to talk to him. I was so angry because usually there are two types of crashes.

“There is the one where you hit the floor strong and the air bag deploys. And the other one when the air bag doesn’t deploy and you can re-join after.

“So, in my case when I crashed at 150km/h, it was not a heavy crash, the air bag didn’t deploy. But then the marshal came, hit me and then deployed the airbag.

“So, for this reason I was a little bit angry with him. But during the Moto2 session I go there to talk with him and that’s it.”

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The FP2 crash has left Rins out of the provisional Q2 order down in 14th. He is in danger of facing Q1 in qualifying should the expected rain arrive on Saturday morning for FP3.

Despite this, Rins feels the Suzuki is working well at Misano.

"We had a pretty good day,” Rins added. “Too bad about the crash because it cut our progression a little bit.

“I had a lot of problems to stop the bike with the medium tire, but when we put the hard (front) I felt more comfortable, but I crashed.

“The lap times are coming out, I wouldn't say easy, but good and I think that if tomorrow the rain respects us we can hope to get into Q2.”

shares
comments
Bagnaia thinks his Misano MotoGP penalty “is correct”
Previous article

Bagnaia thinks his Misano MotoGP penalty “is correct”
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Marc Marquez to attempt MotoGP return at post-race Misano test San Marino GP
MotoGP

Marc Marquez to attempt MotoGP return at post-race Misano test

Martin: “War” with Bastianini for 2023 Ducati MotoGP seat unhelpful
MotoGP

Martin: “War” with Bastianini for 2023 Ducati MotoGP seat unhelpful

Why a MotoGP legend needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement Plus
MotoGP

Why a MotoGP legend needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement

Alex Rins More
Alex Rins
Rins set to sign factory Honda contract to join LCR in MotoGP Dutch GP
MotoGP

Rins set to sign factory Honda contract to join LCR in MotoGP

Rins brands Nakagami "one of the most dangerous" riders after Mugello MotoGP crash Italian GP
MotoGP

Rins brands Nakagami "one of the most dangerous" riders after Mugello MotoGP crash

Rins was "fully crying" when Suzuki told him about its MotoGP exit French GP
MotoGP

Rins was "fully crying" when Suzuki told him about its MotoGP exit

Team Suzuki MotoGP More
Team Suzuki MotoGP
Suzuki names unlikely Mir replacement for Misano MotoGP round San Marino GP
MotoGP

Suzuki names unlikely Mir replacement for Misano MotoGP round

Mir to miss Misano MotoGP with ankle injury after Austrian GP crash Austrian GP
MotoGP

Mir to miss Misano MotoGP with ankle injury after Austrian GP crash

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement Plus
MotoGP

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement

Latest news

Rins explains marshal rage incident in Misano MotoGP practice
MotoGP MotoGP

Rins explains marshal rage incident in Misano MotoGP practice

Suzuki’s Alex Rins has explained the reason he raged at a marshal after an FP2 crash at MotoGP's San Marino Grand Prix.

Bagnaia thinks his Misano MotoGP penalty “is correct”
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia thinks his Misano MotoGP penalty “is correct”

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia says his grid penalty for the MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix “is correct” after impeding Alex Marquez in FP1 at Misano.

Quartararo hopes Marquez MotoGP return can “destroy” Ducati’s title plans
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo hopes Marquez MotoGP return can “destroy” Ducati’s title plans

MotoGP championship leader Fabio Quartararo hopes a potential Marc Marquez race return in 2022 can help “destroy the plans” of Ducati in the title race.

MotoGP San Marino GP: Bastianini heads Ducati 1-2-3-4 in FP2
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP San Marino GP: Bastianini heads Ducati 1-2-3-4 in FP2

Gresini’s Enea Bastianini led a Ducati 1-2-3-4 in second practice for the MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix as future team-mate Francesco Bagnaia crashed.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why it won’t just be Marquez’s speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Plus

Why it won’t just be Marquez’s speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

OPINION: Honda is in the midst of a second winless season in the space of three years. The absence of the injured Marc Marquez has been a major contributing factor, but HRC’s inability to alter its own approach has seen it slide down the order. Marquez returned to the MotoGP paddock in Austria and provided a rallying cry Honda needed to hear.

MotoGP
Aug 22, 2022
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Plus

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former team-mate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider

MotoGP
Aug 8, 2022
Why Marquez’s toughest MotoGP foe is stopping at the right time Plus

Why Marquez’s toughest MotoGP foe is stopping at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Why a Suzuki refugee feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Plus

Why a Suzuki refugee feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Autosport - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Plus

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about

MotoGP
Jul 19, 2022
The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader Plus

The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader

Coinciding with the arrival of Massimo Rivola as head of its MotoGP division, Aprilia has undergone an internal revolution that has spurred it from occupying last place in the team standings to leading the table in the space of just two years. Those entrenched in the project reveal how the ex-Ferrari F1 chief has achieved the dramatic turnaround

MotoGP
Jul 15, 2022
The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP Plus

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli was long overdue a promotion to factory machinery when it finally came late last year, having finished runner-up in the 2020 standings on an old Yamaha package. But since then the Italian has been a shadow of his former self as he toils to adapt to the 2022 M1, and recognises that he needs to change his style to be quick on it

MotoGP
Jul 13, 2022
Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Plus

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. Key paddock figures explain why.

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.