MotoGP / San Marino GP Practice report

MotoGP San Marino GP: Miller leads Ducati team-mate Bagnaia in FP3

Jack Miller led Ducati team-mate Francesco Bagnaia in third practice for the MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix at Misano as yellow flags led to multiple lap cancellations.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Gloomy but dry conditions greeted the field as the final timed practice of the weekend got underway at Misano.

Though dry, conditions weren’t optimal for time attack laps, with three riders inside the top 10 on combined times failing to improve on their Friday best efforts.

After 15 minutes of running only 15th-placed Fabio Di Giannantonio on the Gresini Ducati and Ducati test rider Michele Pirro in 18th had made any lap time gains.

It wouldn’t be until the final 12 minutes when the first significant change in the order came, as reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo guided his Yamaha to third with a 1m31.644s.

Just as he did this, though, spots of rain began to fall in the final sector, which prompted a flurry of activity as the field made their bids for a direct spot in Q2.

Top honours would go to Ducati’s Miller, who went top with a 1m31.296s with just under nine minutes of the 45-minute session remaining.

Team-mate Bagnaia would pressure that lap time, but would ultimately come up short by just 0.071 seconds to end FP3 second overall.

Enea Bastianini failed to improve on his Friday best, but remained third overall with a 1m31.517s on his Gresini Ducati as Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales made a late jump up to fourth.

However, Vinales had his best lap cancelled for a yellow flag infringement for several crashes late on in the session, dropping him to seventh.

This promoted Quartararo up to fourth ahead of Suzuki’s Alex Rins, who shadowed Bagnaia on his late flying laps to safely get into Q2.

Johann Zarco was sixth on his Pramac Ducati as team-mate Jorge Martin was dumped into Q1 after his best lap was deleted for a yellow flag infringement.

Dropping to 15th, Martin will face Q1 in qualifying later this afternoon.

Aleix Espargaro didn’t find any lap time gains in FP3 but remained in Q2 in eighth on the second of the Aprilias as the late lap cancellations pushed Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli up to ninth for his first Q2 appearance since Indonesia back in March.

Miguel Oliveira was the cause of the one of the late yellow flags after the KTM rider crashed at Turn 4, but was offered a reprieve when lap cancellations pushed him back up to 10th to seal the final Q2 spot.

VR46 Ducati’s Marco Bezzecchi fell foul of the yellow flag rules and was dropped out of the top 10 by 0.001s to face Q1 alongside Honda’s Pol Espargaro – who crashed late on at the penultimate corner.

There were crashes for Di Giannantonio, Tech3 KTM’s Remy Gardner and LCR Honda’s Takaaki Nakagami, with all three falling into Q1.

Qualifying for the 2022 MotoGP San Marino GP will get underway at 1:10pm BST.

MotoGP San Marino GP - FP3 results

Cla Rider Bike Laps Time Gap
1 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 21 1'31.296  
2 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 20 1'31.367 0.071
3 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 22 1'31.644 0.348
4 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 22 1'31.707 0.411
5 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 20 1'31.844 0.548
6 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 17 1'31.937 0.641
7 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 19 1'31.955 0.659
8 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 20 1'31.937 0.641
9 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 16 1'32.075 0.779
10 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 18 1'32.076 0.780
11 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 21 1'32.122 0.826
12 Italy Michele Pirro Ducati 19 1'32.263 0.967
13 France Johann Zarco Ducati 19 1'32.350 1.054
14 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 17 1'32.395 1.099
15 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 18 1'32.417 1.121
16 Germany Stefan Bradl Honda 20 1'32.462 1.166
17 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 20 1'32.464 1.168
18 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 20 1'32.506 1.210
19 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 21 1'32.520 1.224
20 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 21 1'32.716 1.420
21 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 20 1'32.975 1.679
22 South Africa Darryn Binder Yamaha 19 1'33.240 1.944
23 Spain Raúl Fernández KTM 20 1'32.948 1.652
24 Australia Remy Gardner KTM 19 1'33.378 2.082
25 Japan Kazuki Watanabe Suzuki 22 1'35.683 4.387
View full results
