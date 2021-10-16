Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Gerloff doesn't want MotoGP shot just "because I have a good passport"
MotoGP News

Rea: Rossi saying my missed MotoGP shot was a shame "really nice"

By:
Co-author:
Federico Faturos

Six-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea says Valentino Rossi calling his missed MotoGP opportunity “a great shame” is “really nice”, and agrees with the Italian legend.

Rea: Rossi saying my missed MotoGP shot was a shame "really nice"

MotoGP legend Rossi said during the Americas Grand Prix weekend that Rea not getting a full-time ride in MotoGP was “a great shame”, and feels he could still be fast in the premier class of grand prix racing.

Rea contested two grands prix with Honda as Casey Stoner’s injury stand-in at Misano and Aragon in 2012, scoring two top eight results and impressing HRC in the process.

Despite several flirtations with a MotoGP switch, Rea has remained in WSBK, where he has won a record six world titles and taken 107 race victories to date.

Commenting on Rossi’s words in an exclusive interview with Autosport/Motorsport.com, Rea said: “To have this quote from Valentino is really nice because he is the greatest of all times in motorcycle racing and we have a lot of respect for each other.

“Sometimes he sends me some messages after a race or vice versa, and I think I'm a big fan of him and what he has done in his career.”

Rea added: “Of course it is a shame because I never had the chance [to race in MotoGP full-time].

“I had the chance to do two wildcards in 2012, I was seventh and eighth, no bad.

“But it is what it is. I had some difficult moments in my career with my previous team [Ten Kate Honda], some great times, some tough times.

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“But when I joined Kawasaki I've been super happy.

“Life has been really good, I've been winning. The only question mark I have to ask myself is what could I do in MotoGP? Because I don't know.

Read Also:

“I can't have regrets because I never had the chance. But this is life.

“Riders can't make their way in life, you have to go with the opportunities and unfortunately for me I never had that chance.”

Kawasaki rider Rea currently trails Yamaha’s Toprak Razgatlioglu by 24 points coming into the penultimate round of the 2021 WSBK campaign in Argentina.

shares
comments

Related video

Gerloff doesn't want MotoGP shot just "because I have a good passport"

Previous article

Gerloff doesn't want MotoGP shot just "because I have a good passport"
Load comments
More
Lewis Duncan
Formula 2 announces monster 2022 calendar of 28 races
FIA F2

Formula 2 announces monster 2022 calendar of 28 races

WSBK king Rea not getting proper MotoGP shot “a great shame” – Rossi
MotoGP

WSBK king Rea not getting proper MotoGP shot “a great shame” – Rossi

The Marquez self-preservation that fulfilled a COTA MotoGP “dream” Americas GP Plus
MotoGP

The Marquez self-preservation that fulfilled a COTA MotoGP “dream”

Trending Today

Vettel: Too many races could stop F1 being "special"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: Too many races could stop F1 being "special"

Ricciardo to demo Earnhardt NASCAR Cup car at US GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo to demo Earnhardt NASCAR Cup car at US GP

Rea: Rossi saying my missed MotoGP shot was a shame "really nice"
MotoGP MotoGP

Rea: Rossi saying my missed MotoGP shot was a shame "really nice"

When a future Le Mans winner with "no regrets" became an F1 driver for a day
Formula 1 Formula 1

When a future Le Mans winner with "no regrets" became an F1 driver for a day

Formula 1 reveals record-length 23-race 2022 calendar
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 reveals record-length 23-race 2022 calendar

Gerloff doesn't want MotoGP shot just "because I have a good passport"
MotoGP MotoGP

Gerloff doesn't want MotoGP shot just "because I have a good passport"

WRC Spain: Neuville pulls clear of Evans on Saturday morning
WRC WRC

WRC Spain: Neuville pulls clear of Evans on Saturday morning

The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership Plus
National National

The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How KTM has wrestled control of young MotoGP talent from Honda Plus

How KTM has wrestled control of young MotoGP talent from Honda

There once was a time when Honda controlled any young rider who emerged in motorcycling, but its market dominance has now swung to the side of MotoGP rival KTM and, to a lesser extent Ducati. Could this development have significant ramifications for the future?

MotoGP
Oct 12, 2021
Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider Plus

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider

Marc Marquez's romp to victory at the Grand Prix of the Americas led many to believe the 'old' pre-injury Honda rider was close to coming back to his full powers. However, the 'old' Marquez will probably never exist again and instead he'll have to adapt to his new reality to return to title-winning ways in 2022

MotoGP
Oct 6, 2021
The Marquez self-preservation that fulfilled a COTA MotoGP “dream” Plus

The Marquez self-preservation that fulfilled a COTA MotoGP “dream”

Marc Marquez scorched to his seventh Circuit of the Americas victory in MotoGP last Sunday with a display reminiscent of his pre-injury form. However, his path to the win across the weekend was in keeping with the current reality of his physical limitations, with self-preservation on Saturday key to his Sunday success

MotoGP
Oct 4, 2021
How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike Plus

How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike

His third place at Misano made Enea Bastianini the fifth different Ducati-mounted rider to score a podium in 2021. Amid a season that has seen one rider amass the bulk of Yamaha and Honda's success, the Ducati's versatility makes for a potent weapon, but the contribution of a former leading light shouldn't be forgotten

MotoGP
Sep 23, 2021
The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career Plus

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career

Maverick Vinales’ early debut with Aprilia has been one of the most interesting plots of the recent MotoGP rounds. The results may not look standout on paper, but a closer inspection reveals just how much progress Vinales has truly made in understanding a bike that has taken him well out of his “comfort zone”

MotoGP
Sep 22, 2021
How ‘El Diablo’ and ‘the Beast’ starred in MotoGP’s Misano contest Plus

How ‘El Diablo’ and ‘the Beast’ starred in MotoGP’s Misano contest

On a day each of the podium trio could claim to be the star of the show, the San Marino Grand Prix will be remembered as a pivotal race in both MotoGP’s present and future. While Fabio Quartararo demonstrated his world title credentials just behind Francesco Bagnaia’s flawless victory charge, a new threat emerged from the shadows

MotoGP
Sep 20, 2021
How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Plus

How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Duelling against Marc Marquez at the Aragon Grand Prix, Francesco Bagnaia came out on top to secure a long overdue MotoGP victory. As Marquez likened Bagnaia to a Ducati title contender of old, it appears the Italian rider could finally start to fight for wins on a more regular basis

MotoGP
Sep 13, 2021
Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Plus

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

OPINION: The return of Andrea Dovizioso to the grid at Misano will be an interesting subplot to the remainder of the 2021 MotoGP season. But the circumstances that have led to the former Ducati rider ending his sabbatical point to his signing being one more of convenience than a long-term commitment

MotoGP
Sep 8, 2021

Latest news

Rea: Rossi saying my missed MotoGP shot was a shame "really nice"
MotoGP MotoGP

Rea: Rossi saying my missed MotoGP shot was a shame "really nice"

Gerloff doesn't want MotoGP shot just "because I have a good passport"
MotoGP MotoGP

Gerloff doesn't want MotoGP shot just "because I have a good passport"

WSBK king Rea not getting proper MotoGP shot “a great shame” – Rossi
MotoGP MotoGP

WSBK king Rea not getting proper MotoGP shot “a great shame” – Rossi

How KTM has wrestled control of young MotoGP talent from Honda Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

How KTM has wrestled control of young MotoGP talent from Honda

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.