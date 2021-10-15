Tickets Subscribe
WSBK king Rea not getting proper MotoGP shot "a great shame" – Rossi
MotoGP News

Gerloff doesn't want MotoGP shot just "because I have a good passport"

By:
Co-author:
Federico Faturos

Yamaha World Superbike rider Garrett Gerloff says he doesn’t want a full-time ride in MotoGP “just because I have a good passport”.

Gerloff has been one of the breakout stars to have emerged from the MotoAmerica paddock in recent years and has been touted as a future MotoGP rider by many within the paddock.

Having impressed Yamaha when he replaced Valentino Rossi for practice in Valencia last season, Gerloff made his race debut at Assen earlier this year with Pertonas SRT as a replacement for the injured Franco Morbidelli.

Hindered by the lacklustre two-year-old M1, Gerloff was only 17th in the Assen race, but still had a desire after that weekend to race in MotoGP full-time.

That opportunity likely won’t come for 2022 after he committed to Yamaha in WSBK – though internal disarray within the soon-to-rebranded RNF Racing camp may well open the door again for him.

Should he get a full-time shot, Gerloff will be the first American to race a full MotoGP season since the late Nicky Hayden in 2015.

But Gerloff says he wants to earn his place on the MotoGP grid and not be given a ride purely as a token gesture because of his nationality.

“Yeah, I think for the US it would be really nice,” Gerloff told Autosport when asked how important it would be for an American to race full-time in MotoGP again.

“It is surprising that there hasn't been one for so long but I would love to be that guy one day.

“But I wanna figure out everything here and try to keep improving, because I really want to earn the ride and I don't want to go to MotoGP because I have a good passport.

“I want to go because they want me there for my speed, talent, whatever. We'll see.”

He added: “I definitely would like to go to MotoGP. It's an amazing championship and the bikes are incredible.

“The professionalism of everybody and the attention to detail there is, is just next level.

“For sure I would love to race with the best guys in the world and to try to make myself proud and my country and everything too.

“Which is the same thinking that I'm trying to do here [in WSBK] and these guys here also are the best in the world.

“But to have the best bike in the world and the best guys, is another step. But for sure the guys here [in WSBK] are no joke obviously.”

From 2022 SRT will be known as RNF Racing, with Andrea Dovizioso joining the squad on a factory Yamaha after signing directly with the Japanese manufacturer.

Darryn Binder looked likely to be promoted straight from Moto3 onto a B-spec Yamaha alongside Dovizioso, but a rift has reportedly formed between team boss Razlan Razali and team director Johan Stigefelt, with it thought Binder’s contract was with the latter.

How KTM has wrestled control of young MotoGP talent from Honda Plus

How KTM has wrestled control of young MotoGP talent from Honda

There once was a time when Honda controlled any young rider who emerged in motorcycling, but its market dominance has now swung to the side of MotoGP rival KTM and, to a lesser extent Ducati. Could this development have significant ramifications for the future?

MotoGP
Oct 12, 2021
Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider Plus

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider

Marc Marquez's romp to victory at the Grand Prix of the Americas led many to believe the 'old' pre-injury Honda rider was close to coming back to his full powers. However, the 'old' Marquez will probably never exist again and instead he'll have to adapt to his new reality to return to title-winning ways in 2022

MotoGP
Oct 6, 2021
The Marquez self-preservation that fulfilled a COTA MotoGP “dream” Plus

The Marquez self-preservation that fulfilled a COTA MotoGP “dream”

Marc Marquez scorched to his seventh Circuit of the Americas victory in MotoGP last Sunday with a display reminiscent of his pre-injury form. However, his path to the win across the weekend was in keeping with the current reality of his physical limitations, with self-preservation on Saturday key to his Sunday success

MotoGP
Oct 4, 2021
How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike Plus

How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike

His third place at Misano made Enea Bastianini the fifth different Ducati-mounted rider to score a podium in 2021. Amid a season that has seen one rider amass the bulk of Yamaha and Honda's success, the Ducati's versatility makes for a potent weapon, but the contribution of a former leading light shouldn't be forgotten

MotoGP
Sep 23, 2021
The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career Plus

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career

Maverick Vinales’ early debut with Aprilia has been one of the most interesting plots of the recent MotoGP rounds. The results may not look standout on paper, but a closer inspection reveals just how much progress Vinales has truly made in understanding a bike that has taken him well out of his “comfort zone”

MotoGP
Sep 22, 2021
How ‘El Diablo’ and ‘the Beast’ starred in MotoGP’s Misano contest Plus

How ‘El Diablo’ and ‘the Beast’ starred in MotoGP’s Misano contest

On a day each of the podium trio could claim to be the star of the show, the San Marino Grand Prix will be remembered as a pivotal race in both MotoGP’s present and future. While Fabio Quartararo demonstrated his world title credentials just behind Francesco Bagnaia’s flawless victory charge, a new threat emerged from the shadows

MotoGP
Sep 20, 2021
How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Plus

How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Duelling against Marc Marquez at the Aragon Grand Prix, Francesco Bagnaia came out on top to secure a long overdue MotoGP victory. As Marquez likened Bagnaia to a Ducati title contender of old, it appears the Italian rider could finally start to fight for wins on a more regular basis

MotoGP
Sep 13, 2021
Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Plus

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

OPINION: The return of Andrea Dovizioso to the grid at Misano will be an interesting subplot to the remainder of the 2021 MotoGP season. But the circumstances that have led to the former Ducati rider ending his sabbatical point to his signing being one more of convenience than a long-term commitment

MotoGP
Sep 8, 2021

