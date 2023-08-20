RNF unveils Barbie-inspired livery for MotoGP Austrian GP

This weekend’s 10th round of the 2023 season at the Red Bull Ring is sponsored by CryptoDATA, which is RNF’s title partner and part-owner.

As a result, RNF is running a striking one-off light blue and pink livery for the RS-GPs of Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez.

The livery, according to the team’s social media channels, is inspired by Barbie – with the new film recently smashing box office records and grossing over a worldwide total of $1.2 billion.

The RNF team became an Aprilia satellite partner for the 2023 season after its former parent manufacturer Yamaha wouldn’t commit to a multi-year deal.

RNF, previously the Petronas Sepang Racing Team before it withdrew from grand prix racing at the end of 2021, endured a largely difficult first year in MotoGP last season with Yamaha.

The switch to Aprilia machinery has provided a major boost for the squad, with Miguel Oliveira narrowly missing a podium at the British Grand Prix two weeks ago in fourth.

Oliveira has qualified eighth at the Red Bull Ring for Sunday’s grand prix, though was unable to mount any kind of charge in Saturday’s sprint.

RNF MotoGP Racing livery unveil Photo by: RNF Racing

The Portuguese rider was caught up in the Turn 1 chaos instigated by Pramac’s Jorge Martin on Saturday, which involved Fabio Quartararo, Maverick Vinales, Enea Bastianini, Oliveira, Johann Zarco and Marco Bezzecchi.

Oliveira was one of three riders to go down in this incident and was unable to rejoin the race.

Martin felt he was not to blame for this incident but was eventually handed a long lap penalty for Sunday’s grand prix by the FIM stewards.

The Pramac Ducati rider suffered a crash in this morning’s warm-up session while practising the long lap penalty loop.

Martin tucked the front end as he hit a bump on the exit of the long lap loop and slid across track at Turn 1 – fortunately clearing out of the way of oncoming traffic.

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia will go from pole again on Sunday and will be looking to complete his third sprint/grand prix double of the 2023 season after dominating Saturday’s half-distance contest.