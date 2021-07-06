Tickets Subscribe
Portimao replaces Australian GP on 2021 MotoGP calendar

MotoGP has confirmed that a second Portimao race will effectively replace the Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island on the 2021 schedule.

It was confirmed earlier today that neither of the Formula 1 or MotoGP Australian GPs will take place this season, with both the events cancelled.

That's courtesy of Australia's strict closed border policy amid the global health crisis.

MotoGP has now confirmed two changes in the wake of the Phillip Island round cancellation.

The first is that the Malaysian GP has been moved into the old Australian GP date, 22-24 October, which puts it a week after the Thailand Grand Prix.

Portimao, meanwhile, has been drafted back in for a second time this season, with the circuit set to host the Algarve GP on the 5-7 November. The season will then conclude at the Valencia GP on the 12-14 November.

According to Dorna Sports CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta, the expectation is that Phillip Island will return to the schedule for the 2022 season.

“We are very sad to announce that we won’t be able to race at the stunning Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit in 2021," he said.

"One of our truly emblematic venues that always delivers incredible racing, it’s a favourite for fans worldwide and everyone in the paddock.

“Unfortunately, we will have to wait another year to return to Victoria, but we very much look forward to seeing the Australian fans in 2022 and staging another fantastic event together – this time with two home heroes, Jack Miller and Remy Gardner, on the premier class grid when we return.”

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

MotoGP has already visited Portimao this season back in April, when the circuit hosted the opening European round after the Qatar double-header, with Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo taking victory ahead of Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia.

The Algarve circuit made its debut on the MotoGP calendar last year, hosting the 2020 finale, as part of the reshuffled schedule due to the revisions enforced by the COVID-19 pandemic. That race, which took place in late November last year, was won by Miguel Oliveira for Tech3 KTM.

Revised 2021 MotoGP calendar:

Date  Venue
28 March Qatar Losail
4 April Qatar Losail
18 April Portugal Algarve
2 May Spain Jerez
16 May France Le Mans
30 May Italy Mugello
6 June Spain Barcelona
20 June Germany Sachsenring
27 June Netherlands Assen
8 August Austria Red Bull Ring
15 August Austria Red Bull Ring
29 August United Kingdom Silverstone
12 September Spain Aragon
19 September San Marino Misano
3 October United States Circuit of the Americas
17 October Thailand Buriram
24 October Malaysia Sepang
07 November Portugal Algarve
14 November Spain Valencia

 

