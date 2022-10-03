Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / Thailand GP News

Oliveira “never relaxed” in wet Thailand MotoGP win charge

KTM’s Miguel Oliveira feels it was a positive to have been forced into “attack mode” throughout the wet MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix as it meant he was “never relaxed”.

Lewis Duncan
By:
The Portuguese rider stormed through from 11th on the grid to battle Ducati’s Jack Miller for victory in the rain-lashed race at Buriram, making a decisive pass for the lead at the last corner on lap 14 of 25.

Oliveira says Miller’s early pace forced him into pushing hard from the off and he couldn’t relent once in front because of the Ducati rider.

“It was definitely a difficult race from a mental point of view,” Oliveira said following his fifth career MotoGP victory.

“Every wet race is difficult because a mistake at least costs you quite a lot and you can crash.

“So, I was definitely comfortable but not too comfortable.

“I think Jack also put on a lot of pressure and pulled away at the beginning of the race, and made me be always in attack mode until the last lap.

“I think that was good because I could never be relaxed.

“So, it was definitely good. The beginning of the race was hard for all of us because we couldn’t see that much in the straights and there was a bit of aquaplaning.

“But it was good, can’t complain about winning in the wet again.”

This is Oliveira's second win of the 2022 season, having taken victory in a similarly wet Indonesian Grand Prix back in March after an early battle with Miller.

The KTM rider has “no explanations” as to why he has been so strong in wet races this year but wants “to be more competitive” in the dry going forward having scored just one top five this year outside of his wins.

“It happens, I guess,” Oliveira said when asked what his advantage is in the wet.

“There’s no further explanations. Just I comment that of course I would like to be more competitive in the dry for sure.

“But I’ll take a win in the wet any day and if it’s raining I will take the advantage.”

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes Plus

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

OPINION: For the fourth time in 2022, Francesco Bagnaia has made a costly error while battling other riders. Crashing while chasing one point at the Japanese Grand Prix has lost him eight to a struggling Fabio Quartararo. With just four rounds remaining and a history of errors in high-pressure situations, Bagnaia and Ducati need a serious rethink to stop its best opportunity of a title in 15 years slipping away

MotoGP
Sep 26, 2022
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title Plus

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Ducati has littered the grid with eight strong motorcycles that has ensured it has had at least one rider stand on the podium at every grand prix in 2022. The drama of the Aragon Grand Prix has thrust Francesco Bagnaia well and truly into title contention with five races to go, and Ducati must now consider utilising a unique strength it has so far been reticent to embrace

MotoGP
Sep 19, 2022
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects Plus

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Reigning Moto2 champion Remy Gardner’s career has been derailed by KTM’s decision not to retain him at Tech3 for 2023. Amid difficult circumstances, Gardner hasn’t shamed himself. But KTM’s apparent reasoning for dropping him raises questions about its handling of its young riders and the unrealistic expectations placed on them

MotoGP
Sep 6, 2022
Why it won’t just be Marquez’s speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Plus

Why it won’t just be Marquez’s speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

OPINION: Honda is in the midst of a second winless season in the space of three years. The absence of the injured Marc Marquez has been a major contributing factor, but HRC’s inability to alter its own approach has seen it slide down the order. Marquez returned to the MotoGP paddock in Austria and provided a rallying cry Honda needed to hear.

MotoGP
Aug 22, 2022
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Plus

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former team-mate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider

MotoGP
Aug 8, 2022
Why Marquez’s toughest MotoGP foe is stopping at the right time Plus

Why Marquez’s toughest MotoGP foe is stopping at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Why a Suzuki refugee feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Plus

Why a Suzuki refugee feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Autosport - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Plus

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about

MotoGP
Jul 19, 2022
