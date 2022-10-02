Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Thailand MotoGP race start delayed due to heavy rain Next / Zarco reveals Ducati issued instructions for battling MotoGP title hope Bagnaia
MotoGP / Thailand GP Race report

MotoGP Thailand GP: Oliveira wins wet race, Quartararo woes blow title fight open

KTM’s Miguel Oliveira won a tense wet MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix as Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo’s championship lead has been slashed to two points after he struggled to 17th.

Lewis Duncan
By:
MotoGP Thailand GP: Oliveira wins wet race, Quartararo woes blow title fight open

Heavy rain delayed the race by almost an hour, but once underway Oliveira found the form he used to win the similarly rain-lashed Indonesian GP to beat Ducati’s Jack Miller for his second victory of the 2022 season.

But a scrappy start for Quartararo and a lack of pace in the conditions meant he took the chequered flag with no points in 17th, with third for Bagnaia putting him just two points behind the Frenchman.

And despite a long lap penalty for a collision, Aleix Espargaro getting across the line in 11th means he is just 20 points adrift with just 40 covering the top five now with three rounds to go.

Poleman Marco Bezzecchi converted a maiden MotoGP pole for himself and the VR46 squad to the holeshot – albeit by running off track having come close to contact with Pramac’s Jorge Martin.

Having been deemed to have gained an advantage by running wide and keeping the lead, Bezzecchi was ordered by race direction to drop a position a few laps later.

Seconds after Bezzecchi found himself powering through the outside of Turn 1, Quartararo got shoved onto the kerb having launched from fourth and lost all momentum going down the straight to Turn 3.

This dropped him to 11th, before he plummeted to 17th when he ran onto the green pain on the outside of Turn 4 and lost the rear-end of his Yamaha.

Behind Bezzecchi, the factory Ducati duo displayed no signs of team orders being issues as Jack Miller passed Francesco Bagnaia on the third lap for second.

Bezzecchi moved over to let Miller through at Turn 3 on the following tour, with the Italian sliding out of the points steadily come the chequered flag down to 16th.

Miller led by eight tenths come lap six when Oliveira worked his way up to second having started down in 11th.

Oliveira quickly bridged the gap to Miller and made an attempt at the lead into the last corner – but ran wide and allowed the Ducati rider to ease back through.

The pair ran line astern until the end of lap 14 when Oliveira made a final corner move stick to take the lead.

Behind, Bagnaia fended off a charge from the Honda of Marc Marquez, the Honda rider unsuccessfully trying last-corner pass on lap 20 of 25.

By this point, Pramac’s Johann Zarco was setting fastest lap after fastest lap and made light work of Marquez on lap 21 as he slightly nudged his way through at Turn 8 to take fourth.

Zarco carefully tried to navigate a move on Bagnaia for third, but couldn’t make anything happen before his tyres started to fade on the final laps.

At the front, Miller rallied briefly in the latter stages but Oliveira kept enough in hand to keep the Ducati rider at bay by 0.730 seconds as they took the chequered flag.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bagnaia ended up completing the podium 0.522s clear of Zarco, with Marquez fifth as Gresini’s Enea Bastianini was 10.2s adrift in sixth.

Maverick Vinales made a late surge to seventh on the Aprilia ahead of LCR Honda’s Alex Marquez and Pramac’s Martin, with Brad Binder completing the top 10.

Binder was knocked off track by Aleix Espargaro at Turn 3 on the second lap, which netted the Aprilia rider a long lap penalty.

Serving that on lap 10, Espargaro dropped to 14th but managed to recover to 11th to close his championship deficit to Quartararo.

Quartararo’s woes carried on after that off-track moment on the first lap, with the Frenchman dropping to 19th at one stage.

He increased his pace somewhat in the latter part of the race, but comes away from Thailand without points as he trailed Bezzecchi in 17th.

Alex Rins on the Suzuki scored points in 12th, with the top 15 rounded out by Franco Morbidelli on the factory Yamaha, Honda’s Pol Espargaro and the Tech3 KTM of Raul Fernandez.

Fabio Di Giannantonio was 19th on the sister Gresini bike behind Quartararo, with Cal Crutchlow 19th on the RNF Yamaha ahead of Suzuki stand-in Danilo Petrucci, RNF’s Darryn Binder, LCR stand-in Tetsuta Nagashima and Luca Marini – who crashed his VR46 Ducati while running fifth early on – the last of the classified runners.

Tech3’s Remy Gardner was the only other faller in the race, but the Australian was unable to re-join after his crash.

MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix race results - 25 laps

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM    
2 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 0.730  
3 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1.968  
4 France Johann Zarco Ducati 2.490  
5 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 2.958  
6 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 13.257  
7 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 14.566  
8 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 14.861  
9 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 15.365  
10 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 18.097  
11 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 19.041  
12 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 19.659  
13 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 22.439  
14 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 23.646  
15 Spain Raúl Fernández KTM 30.483  
16 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 33.466  
17 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 34.072  
18 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 36.203  
19 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Yamaha 36.532  
20 Italy Danilo Petrucci Suzuki 42.508  
21 South Africa Darryn Binder Yamaha 49.992  
22 Japan Tetsuta Nagashima Honda 51.346  
23 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 53.182  
  Australia Remy Gardner KTM    
View full results
shares
comments
Thailand MotoGP race start delayed due to heavy rain
Previous article

Thailand MotoGP race start delayed due to heavy rain
Next article

Zarco reveals Ducati issued instructions for battling MotoGP title hope Bagnaia

Zarco reveals Ducati issued instructions for battling MotoGP title hope Bagnaia
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Espargaro “couldn’t avoid” Binder clash that led to Thailand MotoGP penalty Thailand GP
MotoGP

Espargaro “couldn’t avoid” Binder clash that led to Thailand MotoGP penalty

Bagnaia credits Miller pep talk for wet Thailand MotoGP podium Thailand GP
MotoGP

Bagnaia credits Miller pep talk for wet Thailand MotoGP podium

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes Japanese GP Plus
MotoGP

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

Latest news

Espargaro “couldn’t avoid” Binder clash that led to Thailand MotoGP penalty
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro “couldn’t avoid” Binder clash that led to Thailand MotoGP penalty

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro says he “couldn’t avoid” the collision with Brad Binder which netted him a long lap penalty in Sunday’s MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix.

Bagnaia credits Miller pep talk for wet Thailand MotoGP podium
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia credits Miller pep talk for wet Thailand MotoGP podium

Francesco Bagnaia credits his third-place finish in the wet MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix to a pep talk his Ducati team-mate Jack Miller gave him ahead of the race.

Zarco reveals Ducati issued instructions for battling MotoGP title hope Bagnaia
MotoGP MotoGP

Zarco reveals Ducati issued instructions for battling MotoGP title hope Bagnaia

Johann Zarco has revealed Ducati has issued instructions for all Ducati riders to heed while battling 2022 MotoGP title hope Francesco Bagnaia.

MotoGP Thailand GP: Oliveira wins wet race, Quartararo woes blow title fight open
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Thailand GP: Oliveira wins wet race, Quartararo woes blow title fight open

KTM’s Miguel Oliveira won a tense wet MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix as Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo’s championship lead has been slashed to two points after he struggled to 17th.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes Plus

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

OPINION: For the fourth time in 2022, Francesco Bagnaia has made a costly error while battling other riders. Crashing while chasing one point at the Japanese Grand Prix has lost him eight to a struggling Fabio Quartararo. With just four rounds remaining and a history of errors in high-pressure situations, Bagnaia and Ducati need a serious rethink to stop its best opportunity of a title in 15 years slipping away

MotoGP
Sep 26, 2022
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title Plus

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Ducati has littered the grid with eight strong motorcycles that has ensured it has had at least one rider stand on the podium at every grand prix in 2022. The drama of the Aragon Grand Prix has thrust Francesco Bagnaia well and truly into title contention with five races to go, and Ducati must now consider utilising a unique strength it has so far been reticent to embrace

MotoGP
Sep 19, 2022
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects Plus

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Reigning Moto2 champion Remy Gardner’s career has been derailed by KTM’s decision not to retain him at Tech3 for 2023. Amid difficult circumstances, Gardner hasn’t shamed himself. But KTM’s apparent reasoning for dropping him raises questions about its handling of its young riders and the unrealistic expectations placed on them

MotoGP
Sep 6, 2022
Why it won’t just be Marquez’s speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Plus

Why it won’t just be Marquez’s speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

OPINION: Honda is in the midst of a second winless season in the space of three years. The absence of the injured Marc Marquez has been a major contributing factor, but HRC’s inability to alter its own approach has seen it slide down the order. Marquez returned to the MotoGP paddock in Austria and provided a rallying cry Honda needed to hear.

MotoGP
Aug 22, 2022
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Plus

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former team-mate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider

MotoGP
Aug 8, 2022
Why Marquez’s toughest MotoGP foe is stopping at the right time Plus

Why Marquez’s toughest MotoGP foe is stopping at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Why a Suzuki refugee feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Plus

Why a Suzuki refugee feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Autosport - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Plus

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about

MotoGP
Jul 19, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.