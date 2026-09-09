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Trackhouse to enter just one bike for San Marino GP as Ogura withdraws

Ogura’s lasting injury means he won’t be able to compete at Misano, where Trackhouse will enter just one bike

Ben Vinel
Ben Vinel
Published:
Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing

Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

MotoGP title contender Ai Ogura has withdrawn from the San Marino Grand Prix, with his fractured thumb still recovering.

The Trackhouse rider got injured in a motocross training crash near Toyko two weeks ago, as he lay third in the 2026 riders’ standings.

Although he swiftly underwent surgery with renowned surgeon Xavier Mir, Ogura was forced to miss the Aragon Grand Prix a few days later.

An x-ray check was planned on Tuesday in order to assess the viability of a Misano comeback this weekend, which doctors have now advised the 25-year-old against – even before MotoGP medical director Angel Charte had a chance to weigh in on Thursday.

Trackhouse will enter only Raul Fernandez in the San Marino GP, as Lorenzo Savadori, who stood in for the Japanese at short notice at MotorLand Aragon, is unavailable this weekend.

Ogura will now stay in Barcelona, where he is being treated, with a view to return to action at next week’s Austrian GP.

But Wednesday's news will make his title bid significantly harder, as he already is 53 points down on championship leader Jorge Martin.

Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing

Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Trackhouse's statement in full

"For the second race weekend in succession, the SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP team will go into the race weekend without Ai Ogura. After surgery just ahead of Aragon and hopes that a week of rehabilitation treatment on his injured left thumb - the result of a motocross training crash in Japan, after Silverstone - would have allowed him to ride at Misano, the latest medical advice following an assessment in Barcelona late Tuesday is that he is not, yet, sufficiently healed to ride and therefore, has withdrawn from the Grand Prix of San Marino. 

"Lorenzo Savadori – the Aprilia Factory test rider – who, at extremely short notice, agreed to step in as Ogura’s replacement at Aragon is not available to ride this weekend, at Misano, leaving the team no option but to enter the San Marino round with #25 Raul Fernandez alone. 

"Ai Ogura will remain in Barcelona, focusing on efforts to regain fitness ahead of the Grand Prix of Austria, one week away."

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