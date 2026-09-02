MotoGP unveils pre-season testing plans for 2027

MotoGP has announced the dates for the 2027 pre-season tests as the championship gears up for the switch to new technical regulations.

As has been the case in recent years, MotoGP will host three official tests through January and February, with Sepang and Buriram again chosen as the host venues.

However, despite sweeping changes planned to engine, chassis and electronics, as well as the introduction of a new tyre supplier in Michelin, manufacturers will get one fewer day of testing in total to prepare for the new season.

The pre-season will kick off with the Shakedown test on 29-30 January, which will be restricted to test riders and rookies only.

This will be followed immediately by the main Sepang test, which will be open to the entire field and run for two days - as opposed to three in recent years - on 31 January and 1 February. Crucially, there will be no break between the two tests in Malaysia, meaning some riders will be on track for four consecutive days.

Two more days of testing will follow at Buriram on 6-7 February, offering teams a final opportunity to run their new 850cc prototypes on track before the campaign begins.

Again, the gap between Sepang and Buriram tests has been significantly reduced this year, leaving little-to-no room for manufacturers to introduce developments based on what they discovered about their bikes in Malaysia.

Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Steve Wobser / Getty Images

Meanwhile, the official season launch event will follow on 21 February in Rio de Janeiro, marking the ceremonial start to MotoGP’s new 850cc era.

MotoGP is yet to unveil a full calendar for 2027, with the complex situation in the Middle East contributing to the delays. However, it has already been confirmed that the new season will kick off with the Thailand Grand Prix on 5-7 March.

But Sepang will not mark the first opportunity for teams to run their 2027 bikes with their new line-ups. As is tradition, a one-day test will follow the Valencia finale, taking place on 1 December at Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

MotoGP 2027 pre-season schedule

Shakedown Test: 29 - 30 January

Sepang Test: 31 January – 1 February

Buriram Test: 6 – 7 February

Season Launch: 21 February