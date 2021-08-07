Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Espargaro needs “a hurricane” for strong Styrian MotoGP result
MotoGP / Styrian GP News

MotoGP Styrian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

By:

Jorge Martin is on pole position at the Red Bull Ring for the MotoGP Styrian Grand Prix. Here’s how and when you can watch the race.

MotoGP Styrian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

The Pramac Ducati rider produced a new lap record to clinch his second pole position in his rookie MotoGP campaign, following up his pole from the Doha GP, after Fabio Quartararo had his pole lap time deleted for exceeding track limits. 

Quartararo’s demotion pushed him to third place in qualifying behind factory Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia, while Jack Miller heads the second row on the sister Ducati.

Joan Mir bounced back from an early FP4 crash to secure his best qualifying result of the season in fifth place on his Suzuki running with the new ride height adjuster advice for the first time.

Saturday at the Styrian GP :

Johann Zarco claimed sixth place in qualifying for Pramac ahead of Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro, while Marc Marquez suffered a late fall to keep him in eighth place for Honda.

Despite showing frontrunning pace in practice, Maverick Vinales could only manage ninth in qualifying for Yamaha, as Takaaki Nakagami rounded out the top 10 for LCR Honda.

Dani Pedrosa just missed out on progressing into Q2 and will start his first MotoGP race since the end of the 2018 season in 14th place on his wildcard outing for KTM.

On the weekend of announcing his MotoGP retirement at the end of this year, Valentino Rossi qualified 17th for Petronas SRT Yamaha.

Iker Lecuona, KTM Tech3

Iker Lecuona, KTM Tech3

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

When is the MotoGP Styrian Grand Prix?

• Date: Sunday 8th August 2021
• Start time: 1:00pm BST, 2:00pm local time

How can I watch the Styrian MotoGP?

In the United Kingdom, the Styrian GP race day will be broadcast live on BT Sport, which has live broadcasting television rights for the entire 2021 MotoGP season. The race will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with race coverage starting at 12:30pm BST, directly after the Moto2 race.

TV Channel: BT Sport 2
Channel number: Sky – 414
Channel number: Virgin Media – 528
Start time: 12:30pm BST

MotoGP also offers its own live online video streaming service which is available to stream in the UK.

How can I watch the Styrian MotoGP highlights?

ITV4 will show the highlights of each MotoGP round in 2021, including highlights of the Moto2 and Moto3 classes, which will be broadcast on each Monday evening after the race.

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

TV Channel: ITV4
Channel number: Freeview – 25
Channel number: Sky – 120 HD, 818 SD
Channel number: Virgin Media – 178 HD, 118 SD
Channel number: Freesat – 117
Start time: Monday 9th August - 8:00pm BST

What's the weather forecast for the race at the Red Bull Ring?

Wet weather conditions and a chance of thunderstorms are forecast for the Styrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring on Sunday afternoon, with a high of 22 degrees Celsius for the start of the race.

Why is it called the Styrian GP?

With races not allowed to be given the same race names in the same MotoGP world championship season, Austria’s first race of its double-header has been called the Styrian GP, named after the region of Austria the circuit is located in. The name was also used last year as part of the Red Bull Ring double-header.

It takes inspiration from the other double-headers MotoGP put on both in 2020 and this year as part of the reshuffled calendar due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this season Qatar hosted the first-ever Doha GP as the second leg of its back-to-back races while Portimao will hold the Algarve GP in November having already hosted the Portuguese GP earlier this season in April.

Why is MotoGP holding two races in Austria?

As part of the COVID-19-hit campaign the 2021 MotoGP calendar has been tweaked due to various travel restrictions in place across the world.

The Finnish, Japanese, Thai and Australian MotoGP rounds have already been cancelled for 2021, while the Argentinean GP remains postponed.

In order to bulk out the calendar, Losail, the Red Bull Ring and Portimao will all host two races.

Cla Rider Time Gap
1 Spain Jorge Martin 1'22.994  
2 Italy Francesco Bagnaia 1'23.038 0.044
3 France Fabio Quartararo 1'23.075 0.081
4 Australia Jack Miller 1'23.300 0.306
5 Spain Joan Mir 1'23.322 0.328
6 France Johann Zarco 1'23.376 0.382
7 Spain Aleix Espargaro 1'23.448 0.454
8 Spain Marc Marquez 1'23.489 0.495
9 Spain Maverick Viñales 1'23.508 0.514
10 Japan Takaaki Nakagami 1'23.536 0.542
11 Spain Alex Marquez 1'23.841 0.847
12 Portugal Miguel Oliveira 1'23.944 0.950
View full results
shares
comments

Espargaro needs “a hurricane” for strong Styrian MotoGP result

Previous article

Espargaro needs “a hurricane” for strong Styrian MotoGP result
