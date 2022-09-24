Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Japan MotoGP qualifying to go ahead despite weather fears Next / Marquez: Japan MotoGP race “not the time” to think about comeback win
MotoGP / Japanese GP Qualifying report

MotoGP Japanese GP: Marquez scores first pole in three years in wet qualifying

Marc Marquez scored his first MotoGP pole position in three years after topping a wet Japanese Grand Prix qualifying, as the title challengers struggled.

Lewis Duncan
By:
MotoGP Japanese GP: Marquez scores first pole in three years in wet qualifying

The Honda rider returned to action two weeks ago at Aragon after a three-month absence following a fourth major operation on the right arm he badly broke in 2020.

Topping this morning’s wet FP3, Marquez carried that form into a rain-lashed and delayed qualifying to claim his first pole since the 2019 Japanese GP – 1071 days ago.

Due to heavy rain, qualifying was delayed by over an hour as the preceding FP3 session was cancelled to try and make space in the schedule.

Though Q1 started as the rainfall intensified again, it had eased somewhat for the pole shootout session.

Marquez set the early pace with a 1m56.955s, but was immediately bested by Ducati’s Jack Miller and then championship leader Fabio Quartararo on the factory Yamaha.

Marquez would return to the top of the order with a 1m55.810s with around eight minutes of the 15-minute Q2 remaining, improving to a 1m55.698s moments later after Pramac’s Johann Zarco – who came through Q1 – briefly took over at the top of the pile.

Though a number of riders would threaten Marquez’s pole, he would cement it with a 1m55.214s in the final three minutes to take his 91st MotoGP qualifying success by 0.208 seconds from Zarco.

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

KTM’s Brad Binder registered his first front row start in MotoGP with a late effort of 1m55.537s, denying Maverick Vinales third.

The Aprilia rider led Pramac’s Jorge Martin – who joined team-mate Zarco in advancing from Q1 – as Aleix Espargaro ended qualifying as the top title contender in sixth.

A big rear-end moment late on in Q2 would stop an angry Quartararo from improving on ninth, while his nearest title rival Francesco Bagnaia was 2.1s off the pace down in 12th on his Ducati.

Though he came into Motegi as an outside title bet, Enea Bastianini’s chances of boosting his remote hopes took a severe battering as he failed to get out of Q1 after a late crash left him 15th on the grid.

Jack Miller could only manage seventh on his factory team Ducati, while a late crash while on a lap that would have challenged for pole left KTM’s Miguel Oliveira in eighth.

Between Quartararo and Bagnaia came Luca Marini on his VR46 Ducati and the sister factory Honda of Pol Espargaro.

VR46 Ducati’s Marco Bezzecchi was just 0.139s outside of a place in Q2 as he lines up 13th from the factory Yamaha of Franco Morbidelli.

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bastianini heads Gresini Ducati team-mate Fabio Di Giannantonio in 15th as Alex Marquez on the LCR Honda trailed the pair.

Numerous yellow flags caused havoc for Suzuki’s Alex Rins, who had several laps cancelled and was unable to advance on 18th. Honda wildcard Tetsuta Nagashima will launch from 19th on his MotoGP debut on Sunday.

Remy Gardner was the faster of the Tech3 KTMs in 20th as team-mate Raul Fernandez was 22nd after a crash.

Joan Mir’s Suzuki replacement Takuya Tsuda slotted in between the pair, while Cal Crutchlow headed RNF Racing team-mate Darryn Binder – who also had a late crash – and the sister LCR Honda of the injured Takaaki Nakagami, who slid off early in Q1.

Full qualifying results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap Interval
1 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 1'55.214    
2 France Johann Zarco Ducati 1'55.422 0.208 0.208
3 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 1'55.537 0.323 0.115
4 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 1'55.620 0.406 0.083
5 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 1'55.686 0.472 0.066
6 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'55.771 0.557 0.085
7 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'55.784 0.570 0.013
8 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'55.895 0.681 0.111
9 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'56.326 1.112 0.431
10 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 1'56.354 1.140 0.028
11 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 1'57.354 2.140 1.000
12 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'57.373 2.159 0.019
View full results
shares
comments
Japan MotoGP qualifying to go ahead despite weather fears
Previous article

Japan MotoGP qualifying to go ahead despite weather fears
Next article

Marquez: Japan MotoGP race “not the time” to think about comeback win

Marquez: Japan MotoGP race “not the time” to think about comeback win
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Marquez “boy who cried wolf” when it comes to MotoGP race predictions Japanese GP
MotoGP

Marquez “boy who cried wolf” when it comes to MotoGP race predictions

Quartararo “a bit lost” in wet MotoGP Japanese GP qualifying Japanese GP
MotoGP

Quartararo “a bit lost” in wet MotoGP Japanese GP qualifying

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title Aragon GP Plus
MotoGP

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Latest news

Marquez “boy who cried wolf” when it comes to MotoGP race predictions
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez “boy who cried wolf” when it comes to MotoGP race predictions

Ducati’s Jack Miller says Marc Marquez is “the boy who cried wolf” when it comes to dismissing his own chances of victory in MotoGP races.

Quartararo “a bit lost” in wet MotoGP Japanese GP qualifying
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo “a bit lost” in wet MotoGP Japanese GP qualifying

MotoGP championship leader Fabio Quartararo admits he was “a bit lost” in the wet qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix and “expected much better” than ninth.

Bagnaia slams “not acceptable” MotoGP Japanese GP qualifying result
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia slams “not acceptable” MotoGP Japanese GP qualifying result

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia insists there is “something not working” on his bike in wet conditions after ending MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix qualifying a “not acceptable” 12th.

Marquez: Japan MotoGP race “not the time” to think about comeback win
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Japan MotoGP race “not the time” to think about comeback win

Marc Marquez says the Japanese Grand Prix is “not the time” to think about fighting for a comeback MotoGP win, despite ending a three-year pole drought on Saturday at Motegi.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title Plus

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Ducati has littered the grid with eight strong motorcycles that has ensured it has had at least one rider stand on the podium at every grand prix in 2022. The drama of the Aragon Grand Prix has thrust Francesco Bagnaia well and truly into title contention with five races to go, and Ducati must now consider utilising a unique strength it has so far been reticent to embrace

MotoGP
Sep 19, 2022
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects Plus

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Reigning Moto2 champion Remy Gardner’s career has been derailed by KTM’s decision not to retain him at Tech3 for 2023. Amid difficult circumstances, Gardner hasn’t shamed himself. But KTM’s apparent reasoning for dropping him raises questions about its handling of its young riders and the unrealistic expectations placed on them

MotoGP
Sep 6, 2022
Why it won’t just be Marquez’s speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Plus

Why it won’t just be Marquez’s speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

OPINION: Honda is in the midst of a second winless season in the space of three years. The absence of the injured Marc Marquez has been a major contributing factor, but HRC’s inability to alter its own approach has seen it slide down the order. Marquez returned to the MotoGP paddock in Austria and provided a rallying cry Honda needed to hear.

MotoGP
Aug 22, 2022
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Plus

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former team-mate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider

MotoGP
Aug 8, 2022
Why Marquez’s toughest MotoGP foe is stopping at the right time Plus

Why Marquez’s toughest MotoGP foe is stopping at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Why a Suzuki refugee feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Plus

Why a Suzuki refugee feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Autosport - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Plus

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about

MotoGP
Jul 19, 2022
The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader Plus

The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader

Coinciding with the arrival of Massimo Rivola as head of its MotoGP division, Aprilia has undergone an internal revolution that has spurred it from occupying last place in the team standings to leading the table in the space of just two years. Those entrenched in the project reveal how the ex-Ferrari F1 chief has achieved the dramatic turnaround

MotoGP
Jul 15, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.