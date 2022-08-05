Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Alex Marquez “didn’t have motivation” to continue with Honda in MotoGP Next / Mir: Talking about Honda MotoGP rumours “a lack of respect” to Suzuki
MotoGP / British GP Practice report

MotoGP British GP: Zarco tops FP1 despite crash, Quartararo suffers issues

Pramac’s Johann Zarco topped first practice for the MotoGP British Grand Prix despite a crash, as championship leader Fabio Quartararo hit mechanical dramas.

Lewis Duncan
By:
MotoGP British GP: Zarco tops FP1 despite crash, Quartararo suffers issues

MotoGP’s return to Silverstone comes several weeks earlier than its traditional August bank holiday weekend slot, with sunny-but-windy conditions greeting the field.

Pramac Ducati rider Johann Zarco set the early pace in the first MotoGP track action for five weeks following the summer break, the Frenchman going top with a 2m03.905s.

Championship leader Fabio Quartararo soon deposed his countryman with a 2m03.631s as he comes into this weekend’s British GP carrying a long lap penalty following his collision with chief title rival Aleix Espargaro last time out at Assen.

Fuming at the penalty, Quartararo practiced the long lap lane situated at the Loop left-hander moments after he’d gone top of the time sheets.

But his session was interrupted 10 minutes in when his Yamaha cut out as he exited the Loop onto the Brooklands straight.

Quartararo was helped back into pitlane by Ducati’s Jack Miller, while the sister factory Ducati of an under-fired Francesco Bagnaia crashed going through the fast Maggotts section at Turn 4.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bagnaia comes to Silverstone off the back of a drink-driving incident in Ibiza at the start of July, which he said on Thursday has not hindered his preparations for the second half of the season.

Quartararo returned to the track on the same bike that stopped, albeit with a new fuel tank fitted.

With just over 30 minutes to go, 2019 Silverstone winner Alex Rins went top on his Suzuki with a 2m00.961s, before 2016 British GP winner Maverick Vinales took over on his Aprilia with a 2m00.827s.

Rins made further improvements with 20 minutes to go as he fired in a 2m00.728s, before he went even quicker with a 2m00.527s.

While Rins did this, Zarco suffered a fast crash into Stowe corner as he lost the front on entry, but managed to walk away unscathed.

He was able to return to the session on his second bike and went fastest of all right at the end with a 1m59.893s – beating Bagnaia by 0.027 seconds, with the pair the only riders breaking out of the two-minute barrier in FP1.

Rins trailed the Ducati duo with a 2m00.220s ahead of Quartararo and LCR Honda’s Takaaki Nakagami.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Aleix Espargaro was sixth on his Aprilia ahead of his team-mate Maverick Vinales, while Joan Mir was seventh on the sister Suzuki.

Jorge Martin on the second of the Pramac Ducatis and KTM’s Brad Binder rounded out the top 10, with Pol Espargaro 0.046s outside of the top 10 in 11th on the factory team Honda.

Miller headed VR46 Ducati man Marco Bezzecchi and KTM’s Miguel Oliveira, with Gresini-bound Alex Marquez 15th ahead of the rider he will replace in 2023 Enea Bastianini.

On Thursday, Yamaha announced that Andrea Dovizioso will be retiring from MotoGP at the end of the San Marino GP in September. The RNF Racing rider was 20th at the end of FP1 ahead of factory Yamaha counterpart Franco Morbidelli.

FP2 for the 2022 MotoGP British GP gets under way at 2:10pm local time.

Full FP1 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap Interval
1 France Johann Zarco Ducati 1'59.893    
2 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'59.920 0.027 0.027
3 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 2'00.220 0.327 0.300
4 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 2'00.438 0.545 0.218
5 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 2'00.448 0.555 0.010
6 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 2'00.630 0.737 0.182
7 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 2'00.799 0.906 0.169
8 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 2'00.843 0.950 0.044
9 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 2'00.948 1.055 0.105
10 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 2'00.994 1.101 0.046
11 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 2'01.040 1.147 0.046
12 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 2'01.055 1.162 0.015
13 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 2'01.112 1.219 0.057
14 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 2'01.120 1.227 0.008
15 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 2'01.174 1.281 0.054
16 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 2'01.219 1.326 0.045
17 Australia Remy Gardner KTM 2'01.539 1.646 0.320
18 Spain Raúl Fernández KTM 2'01.578 1.685 0.039
19 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 2'01.607 1.714 0.029
20 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 2'01.748 1.855 0.141
21 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 2'01.775 1.882 0.027
22 Germany Stefan Bradl Honda 2'02.062 2.169 0.287
23 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 2'02.179 2.286 0.117
24 South Africa Darryn Binder Yamaha 2'02.565 2.672 0.386
View full results
shares
comments
Alex Marquez “didn’t have motivation” to continue with Honda in MotoGP
Previous article

Alex Marquez “didn’t have motivation” to continue with Honda in MotoGP
Next article

Mir: Talking about Honda MotoGP rumours “a lack of respect” to Suzuki

Mir: Talking about Honda MotoGP rumours “a lack of respect” to Suzuki
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Ducati debuts ‘Stegosaurus’ aero in British MotoGP practice British GP
MotoGP

Ducati debuts ‘Stegosaurus’ aero in British MotoGP practice

Quartararo says Silverstone MotoGP long lap “difficult” for safety British GP
MotoGP

Quartararo says Silverstone MotoGP long lap “difficult” for safety

Why a Suzuki refugee feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge British GP Plus
MotoGP

Why a Suzuki refugee feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Latest news

Espargaro brands British MotoGP long lap penalty loop "a joke"
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro brands British MotoGP long lap penalty loop "a joke"

Aleix Espargaro says the long lap penalty loop at Silverstone is “a joke” but insists he isn't sour about it in regards to Fabio Quartararo serving his during Sunday's MotoGP British Grand Prix.

Miller to raise concerns about Stowe wall after MotoGP British GP FP2 crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Miller to raise concerns about Stowe wall after MotoGP British GP FP2 crash

Jack Miller says he will be raising his concerns about the dangers of the wall at Stowe in the MotoGP British Grand Prix safety commission meeting after crashing in FP2.

Ducati debuts ‘Stegosaurus’ aero in British MotoGP practice
MotoGP MotoGP

Ducati debuts ‘Stegosaurus’ aero in British MotoGP practice

Ducati has stirred the pot in MotoGP again on Friday at the British Grand Prix as it debuted a radical new ‘Stegosaurus’ rear aerodynamic wing set-up.

Quartararo says Silverstone MotoGP long lap “difficult” for safety
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo says Silverstone MotoGP long lap “difficult” for safety

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo is wary of having to serve his long lap penalty early in the MotoGP British Grand Prix as it is “quite difficult” in terms of safety.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why a Suzuki refugee feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Plus

Why a Suzuki refugee feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Autosport - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Plus

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about

MotoGP
Jul 19, 2022
The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader Plus

The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader

Coinciding with the arrival of Massimo Rivola as head of its MotoGP division, Aprilia has undergone an internal revolution that has spurred it from occupying last place in the team standings to leading the table in the space of just two years. Those entrenched in the project reveal how the ex-Ferrari F1 chief has achieved the dramatic turnaround

MotoGP
Jul 15, 2022
The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP Plus

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli was long overdue a promotion to factory machinery when it finally came late last year, having finished runner-up in the 2020 standings on an old Yamaha package. But since then the Italian has been a shadow of his former self as he toils to adapt to the 2022 M1, and recognises that he needs to change his style to be quick on it

MotoGP
Jul 13, 2022
Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Plus

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. Key paddock figures explain why.

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2022
Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star? Plus

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star?

Valentino Rossi’s protégés stole the show at Assen as Francesco Bagnaia stormed to victory to arrest a recent barren run. But it was the rider in second, on Bagnaia’s old bike, who had all eyes on him. Securing his and the VR46 team’s first MotoGP podium, Marco Bezzecchi has all the characteristics that made his mentor special

MotoGP
Jun 27, 2022
How Quartararo is evoking an absent MotoGP great in 2022 Plus

How Quartararo is evoking an absent MotoGP great in 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
The human importance of Marquez’s latest enforced MotoGP absence Plus

The human importance of Marquez’s latest enforced MotoGP absence

OPINION: Marc Marquez will likely sit out the remainder of the 2022 MotoGP season to undergo a fourth major operation on the right arm he badly broke in 2020. It is hoped it will return him to his brilliant best after a tough start to the season without a podium to his name. But it’s the human victory that will far outweigh any future on-track success he may go on to have

MotoGP
May 31, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.