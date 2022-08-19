Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / Austrian GP Practice report

MotoGP Austrian GP: Zarco leads FP2 as Ducatis dominate

Pramac’s Johann Zarco ended second practice for the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix fastest of all by just 0.024 seconds from factory Ducati rider Jack Miller.

Lewis Duncan
By:
MotoGP Austrian GP: Zarco leads FP2 as Ducatis dominate

With this morning’s damp session giving way to fully dry running for the start of FP2, lap times were immediately bettered from this morning’s running.

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia set the day’s new benchmark seven minutes into FP2 with a 1m30.591s, taking over from team-mate Jack Miller.

Moments later Suzuki’s Alex Rins shot to the top of the order with a 1m30.321s, before reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo on the factory Yamaha edged ahead with a 1m30.285s.

Bagnaia’s time at the top of the standings went unchallenged for much of the session as most focused on some dry race preparation.

With around 10 minutes remaining of the 45-minute session, the track burst into life with riders going for soft tyre time attacks owing to the arrival of some light rain spots.

Pramac’s Jorge Martin – who won last year’s Styrian GP at the Red Bull Ring – made the first big move in this time attack phase as he fired in a 1m30.119s to take over top spot.

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

He would improve to a 1m29.866s on his follow-up tour, though this was instantly bettered by Miller with a 1m29.861s – before Johann Zarco on the sister Pramac Ducati fired in a 1m29.837s right behind him.

The rain didn’t worsen as the session drew to a close, with Zarco’s time coming under no threat when the chequered flag came out.

Miller shadowed him by 0.024s in the end from Martin, while Quartararo split the onslaught of European manufacturers inside the top 10 in fourth – just 0.040s off the pace.

Early pacesetter Bagnaia rounded out the top five ahead of VR46 Ducati duo Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi, with Enea Bastianini on the Gresini Ducati making a late improvement to eighth.

Maverick Vinales was the only Aprilia rider inside the top 10 at the end of FP2 in ninth, after team-mate Aleix Espargaro was shuffled down to 11th by just 0.019s.

Last year’s Austrian GP winner Brad Binder leaped up to 10th late on for KTM, while team-mate Miguel Oliveira crashed exiting the penultimate corner with seven minutes remaining.

The Portuguese rider, who lost the front of his KTM over the rumble strip on the edge of the kerb, slid all the way down to Turn 10 – but walked away unscathed to end the session down in 22nd.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Both Suzuki riders found themselves outside of the top 10 in 13th and 15th, with Honda’s Pol Espargaro slotting in between Alex Rins ahead and Joan Mir behind him.

Tech3 KTM rookie Raul Fernandez was another late crasher, the Spaniard coming off into the new chicane at Turn 2.

The 2022 MotoGP Austrian GP continues on Saturday morning at 8:55am BST with FP3.

Full FP2 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap Interval
1 France Johann Zarco Ducati 1'29.837    
2 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'29.861 0.024 0.024
3 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 1'29.866 0.029 0.005
4 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'29.877 0.040 0.011
5 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'29.997 0.160 0.120
6 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 1'30.030 0.193 0.033
7 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 1'30.066 0.229 0.036
8 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 1'30.066 0.229 0.000
9 Spain Maverick Viales Aprilia 1'30.113 0.276 0.047
10 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 1'30.128 0.291 0.015
11 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'30.147 0.310 0.019
12 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'30.311 0.474 0.164
13 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'30.321 0.484 0.010
14 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 1'30.364 0.527 0.043
15 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'30.455 0.618 0.091
16 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 1'30.509 0.672 0.054
17 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'30.617 0.780 0.108
18 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 1'30.639 0.802 0.022
19 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 1'30.700 0.863 0.061
20 Italy Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 1'30.874 1.037 0.174
21 Germany Stefan Bradl Honda 1'31.182 1.345 0.308
22 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'31.315 1.478 0.133
23 Australia Remy Gardner KTM 1'31.324 1.487 0.009
24 South Africa Darryn Binder Yamaha 1'31.575 1.738 0.251
25 Spain Ral Fernndez KTM 1'31.978 2.141 0.403
